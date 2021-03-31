Global Magnetic Pump Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

“Magnetic Drive” refers to the coupling between the wet end of the pump and the motor. In “direct drive” pumps, the impeller of the pump is attached to the shaft of the motor, and this design depends on the shaft seal to contain the chemical. In a magnetic drive pump, the wet end and motor are two separate contained parts, connected by only a motor bracket. At the end of the motor shaft, a drive magnet is attached, and as the drive magnet rotates around the rear housing, the impeller, which is fixed upon another magnet, spins in synchronization. It is the attraction of the drive magnet and the impeller magnet which allows the full torque of the motor to be passed onto the pump. As the shaft of the motor does not extend into the interior of the pump, there is no need for a shaft seal, and without a shaft seal, the danger of leakage commonly associated with a shaft seal is eliminated. Furthermore, the maintenance cost is reduced because no time or money is spent on maintaining the shaft seal.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Magnetic Pump in Thailand, including the following market information:

Thailand Magnetic Pump Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Thailand Magnetic Pump Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Unit)

Thailand Magnetic Pump Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Unit)

Top Five Competitors in Thailand Magnetic Pump Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Magnetic Pump manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Magnetic Pump production and consumption in Thailand

Total Market by Segment:

Thailand Magnetic Pump Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Unit)

Thailand Magnetic Pump Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

By Driver

Rotating Shaft Magnetic Drive Pumps

Stationary Shaft Magnetic Drive Pumps

By Stage

Single-stage

Multistage

The segment of stationary shaft holds a extremely larger share in global market, which accounts for about 60.47% in 2019.

Thailand Magnetic Pump Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Unit)

Thailand Magnetic Pump Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Oil and Gas

General Industry

Chemical

Food and Pharmaceutical

Others

The chemical segment was estimated to account for the highest sales market share of 33.55% in 2019.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Magnetic Pump Market Competitors Revenues in Thailand, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Magnetic Pump Market Competitors Revenues Share in Thailand, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Thailand Magnetic Pump Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Unit)

Total Thailand Magnetic Pump Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Flowserve

Sundyne

Iwaki

Hermetic

Dickow Pumpen

Sanwa Hydrotech

Klaus Union

Dandong Colossus

ITT Goulds Pumps

Richter Chemie-Technik

Verder Liquids

Magnatex Pumps

Lanzhou Highland

ASSOMA

Taicang Magnetic Pump

March Manufacturing

GemmeCotti

