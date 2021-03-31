Global Magnetic Pump Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

“Magnetic Drive” refers to the coupling between the wet end of the pump and the motor. In “direct drive” pumps, the impeller of the pump is attached to the shaft of the motor, and this design depends on the shaft seal to contain the chemical. In a magnetic drive pump, the wet end and motor are two separate contained parts, connected by only a motor bracket. At the end of the motor shaft, a drive magnet is attached, and as the drive magnet rotates around the rear housing, the impeller, which is fixed upon another magnet, spins in synchronization. It is the attraction of the drive magnet and the impeller magnet which allows the full torque of the motor to be passed onto the pump. As the shaft of the motor does not extend into the interior of the pump, there is no need for a shaft seal, and without a shaft seal, the danger of leakage commonly associated with a shaft seal is eliminated. Furthermore, the maintenance cost is reduced because no time or money is spent on maintaining the shaft seal.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Magnetic Pump in UK, including the following market information:

UK Magnetic Pump Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

UK Magnetic Pump Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Unit)

UK Magnetic Pump Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Unit)

Top Five Competitors in UK Magnetic Pump Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Magnetic Pump manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Magnetic Pump production and consumption in UK

Total Market by Segment:

UK Magnetic Pump Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Unit)

UK Magnetic Pump Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

By Driver

Rotating Shaft Magnetic Drive Pumps

Stationary Shaft Magnetic Drive Pumps

By Stage

Single-stage

Multistage

The segment of stationary shaft holds a extremely larger share in global market, which accounts for about 60.47% in 2019.

UK Magnetic Pump Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Unit)

UK Magnetic Pump Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Oil and Gas

General Industry

Chemical

Food and Pharmaceutical

Others

The chemical segment was estimated to account for the highest sales market share of 33.55% in 2019.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Magnetic Pump Market Competitors Revenues in UK, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Magnetic Pump Market Competitors Revenues Share in UK, by Players 2019 (%)

Total UK Magnetic Pump Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Unit)

Total UK Magnetic Pump Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Flowserve

Sundyne

Iwaki

Hermetic

Dickow Pumpen

Sanwa Hydrotech

Klaus Union

Dandong Colossus

ITT Goulds Pumps

Richter Chemie-Technik

Verder Liquids

Magnatex Pumps

Lanzhou Highland

ASSOMA

Taicang Magnetic Pump

March Manufacturing

GemmeCotti

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Magnetic Pump Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 UK Magnetic Pump Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: UK Magnetic Pump Overall Market Size

2.1 UK Magnetic Pump Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 UK Magnetic Pump Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 UK Magnetic Pump Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Magnetic Pump Players in UK (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top UK Magnetic Pump Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 UK Magnetic Pump Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 UK Magnetic Pump Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 UK Magnetic Pump Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Magnetic Pump Companies in UK, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 UK Manufacturers Magnetic Pump Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Magnetic Pump Players in UK

3.8.1 List of UK Tier 1 Magnetic Pump Companies

3.8.2 List of UK Tier 2 and Tier 3 Magnetic Pump Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – UK Magnetic Pump Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Rotating Shaft Magnetic Drive Pumps

4.1.3 Stationary Shaft Magnetic Drive Pumps

4.2 By Type – UK Magnetic Pump Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – UK Magnetic Pump Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – UK Magnetic Pump Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – UK Magnetic Pump Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – UK Magnetic Pump Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – UK Magnetic Pump Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – UK Magnetic Pump Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – UK Magnetic Pump Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – UK Magnetic Pump Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – UK Magnetic Pump Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Oil and Gas

5.1.3 General Industry

5.1.4 Chemical

5.1.5 Food and Pharmaceutical

5.1.6 Others

5.2 By Application – UK Magnetic Pump Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – UK Magnetic Pump Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – UK Magnetic Pump Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – UK Magnetic Pump Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – UK Magnetic Pump Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – UK Magnetic Pump Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – UK Magnetic Pump Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – UK Magnetic Pump Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – UK Magnetic Pump Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Flowserve

6.1.1 Flowserve Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Flowserve Business Overview

6.1.3 Flowserve Magnetic Pump Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Flowserve Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Flowserve Key News

6.2 Sundyne

6.2.1 Sundyne Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Sundyne Business Overview

6.2.3 Sundyne Magnetic Pump Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Sundyne Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Sundyne Key News

6.3 Iwaki

6.3.1 Iwaki Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Iwaki Business Overview

6.3.3 Iwaki Magnetic Pump Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Iwaki Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Iwaki Key News

6.4 Hermetic

6.4.1 Hermetic Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Hermetic Business Overview

6.4.3 Hermetic Magnetic Pump Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Hermetic Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Hermetic Key News

6.5 Dickow Pumpen

6.5.1 Dickow Pumpen Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Dickow Pumpen Business Overview

6.5.3 Dickow Pumpen Magnetic Pump Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Dickow Pumpen Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Dickow Pumpen Key News

6.6 Sanwa Hydrotech

6.6.1 Sanwa Hydrotech Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Sanwa Hydrotech Business Overview

6.6.3 Sanwa Hydrotech Magnetic Pump Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Sanwa Hydrotech Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Sanwa Hydrotech Key News

6.7 Klaus Union

6.6.1 Klaus Union Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Klaus Union Business Overview

6.6.3 Klaus Union Magnetic Pump Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Klaus Union Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Klaus Union Key News

6.8 Dandong Colossus

6.8.1 Dandong Colossus Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Dandong Colossus Business Overview

6.8.3 Dandong Colossus Magnetic Pump Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Dandong Colossus Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Dandong Colossus Key News

6.9 ITT Goulds Pumps

6.9.1 ITT Goulds Pumps Corporate Summary

6.9.2 ITT Goulds Pumps Business Overview

6.9.3 ITT Goulds Pumps Magnetic Pump Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 ITT Goulds Pumps Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.9.5 ITT Goulds Pumps Key News

6.10 Richter Chemie-Technik

6.10.1 Richter Chemie-Technik Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Richter Chemie-Technik Business Overview

6.10.3 Richter Chemie-Technik Magnetic Pump Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Richter Chemie-Technik Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Richter Chemie-Technik Key News

6.11 Verder Liquids

6.11.1 Verder Liquids Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Verder Liquids Magnetic Pump Business Overview

6.11.3 Verder Liquids Magnetic Pump Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Verder Liquids Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Verder Liquids Key News

6.12 Magnatex Pumps

6.12.1 Magnatex Pumps Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Magnatex Pumps Magnetic Pump Business Overview

6.12.3 Magnatex Pumps Magnetic Pump Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Magnatex Pumps Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Magnatex Pumps Key News

6.13 Lanzhou Highland

6.13.1 Lanzhou Highland Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Lanzhou Highland Magnetic Pump Business Overview

6.13.3 Lanzhou Highland Magnetic Pump Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Lanzhou Highland Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Lanzhou Highland Key News

6.14 ASSOMA

6.14.1 ASSOMA Corporate Summary

6.14.2 ASSOMA Magnetic Pump Business Overview

6.14.3 ASSOMA Magnetic Pump Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 ASSOMA Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.14.5 ASSOMA Key News

….….Continued

