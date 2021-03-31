Global Marine Internal Combustion Engine Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

Marine internal combustion engine is a kind of device applied in marine propulsion system. It supplies power to the marine ships. The marine internal combustion engine is quite vast compared with the engines used in automobiles. It is made up of several components such as the block, crankshaft, bedplate, pistons, cylinder head and valves. Generally, marine internal combustion engine take heavy oil and diesel as fuel. To meet the need of power of marine ship, the marine internal combustion engines generally have a large horsepower. In this report, the statistical data we provide doesn’t include the engines used in small boats and recreational ships.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Marine Internal Combustion Engine in US, including the following market information:

US Marine Internal Combustion Engine Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

US Marine Internal Combustion Engine Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K HP)

US Marine Internal Combustion Engine Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K HP)

Top Five Competitors in US Marine Internal Combustion Engine Market 2019 (%)

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-dental-clinic-cabinet-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-04

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Marine Internal Combustion Engine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Marine Internal Combustion Engine production and consumption in US

Total Market by Segment:

US Marine Internal Combustion Engine Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K HP)

US Marine Internal Combustion Engine Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Low-speed Engine

Medium-speed Engine

High-speed Engine

US Marine Internal Combustion Engine Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K HP)

US Marine Internal Combustion Engine Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Container Ship

Bulk Freighter

Tanker

Cruise

Others

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/third-generation-sequencing-global-market-growth-status-and-outlook-research-report-2021-2021-03-10

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Marine Internal Combustion Engine Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Marine Internal Combustion Engine Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)

Total US Marine Internal Combustion Engine Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K HP)

Total US Marine Internal Combustion Engine Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-htcc-ceramic-substrates-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-2021-03-13

Mitsui

Caterpillar

CSIC

CSSC

Yanmar

DAIHATSU

Mitsubishi

Hyundai

STX Engine

Weichai

Hitachi Zosen

IHI Power

Rolls-Royce (MTU)

Doosan

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Marine Internal Combustion Engine Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 US Marine Internal Combustion Engine Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: US Marine Internal Combustion Engine Overall Market Size

2.1 US Marine Internal Combustion Engine Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 US Marine Internal Combustion Engine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 US Marine Internal Combustion Engine Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Marine Internal Combustion Engine Players in US (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top US Marine Internal Combustion Engine Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 US Marine Internal Combustion Engine Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 US Marine Internal Combustion Engine Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 US Marine Internal Combustion Engine Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Marine Internal Combustion Engine Companies in US, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 US Manufacturers Marine Internal Combustion Engine Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Marine Internal Combustion Engine Players in US

3.8.1 List of US Tier 1 Marine Internal Combustion Engine Companies

3.8.2 List of US Tier 2 and Tier 3 Marine Internal Combustion Engine Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – US Marine Internal Combustion Engine Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Low-speed Engine

4.1.3 Medium-speed Engine

4.1.4 High-speed Engine

4.2 By Type – US Marine Internal Combustion Engine Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – US Marine Internal Combustion Engine Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – US Marine Internal Combustion Engine Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – US Marine Internal Combustion Engine Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – US Marine Internal Combustion Engine Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – US Marine Internal Combustion Engine Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – US Marine Internal Combustion Engine Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – US Marine Internal Combustion Engine Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – US Marine Internal Combustion Engine Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – US Marine Internal Combustion Engine Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Container Ship

5.1.3 Bulk Freighter

5.1.4 Tanker

5.1.5 Cruise

5.1.6 Others

5.2 By Application – US Marine Internal Combustion Engine Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – US Marine Internal Combustion Engine Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – US Marine Internal Combustion Engine Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – US Marine Internal Combustion Engine Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – US Marine Internal Combustion Engine Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – US Marine Internal Combustion Engine Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – US Marine Internal Combustion Engine Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – US Marine Internal Combustion Engine Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – US Marine Internal Combustion Engine Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Mitsui

6.1.1 Mitsui Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Mitsui Business Overview

6.1.3 Mitsui Marine Internal Combustion Engine Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Mitsui Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Mitsui Key News

6.2 Caterpillar

6.2.1 Caterpillar Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Caterpillar Business Overview

6.2.3 Caterpillar Marine Internal Combustion Engine Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Caterpillar Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Caterpillar Key News

6.3 CSIC

6.3.1 CSIC Corporate Summary

6.3.2 CSIC Business Overview

6.3.3 CSIC Marine Internal Combustion Engine Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 CSIC Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.3.5 CSIC Key News

6.4 CSSC

6.4.1 CSSC Corporate Summary

6.4.2 CSSC Business Overview

6.4.3 CSSC Marine Internal Combustion Engine Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 CSSC Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.4.5 CSSC Key News

6.5 Yanmar

6.5.1 Yanmar Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Yanmar Business Overview

6.5.3 Yanmar Marine Internal Combustion Engine Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Yanmar Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Yanmar Key News

6.6 DAIHATSU

6.6.1 DAIHATSU Corporate Summary

6.6.2 DAIHATSU Business Overview

6.6.3 DAIHATSU Marine Internal Combustion Engine Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 DAIHATSU Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.6.5 DAIHATSU Key News

6.7 Mitsubishi

6.6.1 Mitsubishi Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Mitsubishi Business Overview

6.6.3 Mitsubishi Marine Internal Combustion Engine Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Mitsubishi Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Mitsubishi Key News

6.8 Hyundai

6.8.1 Hyundai Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Hyundai Business Overview

6.8.3 Hyundai Marine Internal Combustion Engine Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Hyundai Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Hyundai Key News

6.9 STX Engine

6.9.1 STX Engine Corporate Summary

6.9.2 STX Engine Business Overview

6.9.3 STX Engine Marine Internal Combustion Engine Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 STX Engine Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.9.5 STX Engine Key News

6.10 Weichai

6.10.1 Weichai Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Weichai Business Overview

6.10.3 Weichai Marine Internal Combustion Engine Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Weichai Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Weichai Key News

6.11 Hitachi Zosen

6.11.1 Hitachi Zosen Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Hitachi Zosen Marine Internal Combustion Engine Business Overview

6.11.3 Hitachi Zosen Marine Internal Combustion Engine Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Hitachi Zosen Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Hitachi Zosen Key News

6.12 IHI Power

6.12.1 IHI Power Corporate Summary

6.12.2 IHI Power Marine Internal Combustion Engine Business Overview

6.12.3 IHI Power Marine Internal Combustion Engine Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 IHI Power Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.12.5 IHI Power Key News

6.13 Rolls-Royce (MTU)

6.13.1 Rolls-Royce (MTU) Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Rolls-Royce (MTU) Marine Internal Combustion Engine Business Overview

6.13.3 Rolls-Royce (MTU) Marine Internal Combustion Engine Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Rolls-Royce (MTU) Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Rolls-Royce (MTU) Key News

6.14 Doosan

6.14.1 Doosan Corporate Summary

6.14.2 Doosan Marine Internal Combustion Engine Business Overview

6.14.3 Doosan Marine Internal Combustion Engine Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 Doosan Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.14.5 Doosan Key News

6.15 Kawasaki

6.15.1 Kawasaki Corporate Summary

6.15.2 Kawasaki Marine Internal Combustion Engine Business Overview

6.15.3 Kawasaki Marine Internal Combustion Engine Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 Kawasaki Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.15.5 Kawasaki Key News

7 Marine Internal Combustion Engine Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Marine Internal Combustion Engine Production Capacity and Value in US, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 US Marine Internal Combustion Engine Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 US Marine Internal Combustion Engine Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 US Marine Internal Combustion Engine Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Marine Internal Combustion Engine Manufacturers in US

7.2.1 US Key Local Marine Internal Combustion Engine Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 US Key Local Marine Internal Combustion Engine Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 US Key Local Marine Internal Combustion Engine Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Marine Internal Combustion Engine Production Sold in US and Sold Other Than US by Manufacturers

7.3 Marine Internal Combustion Engine Export and Import in US

7.3.1 US Marine Internal Combustion Engine Export Market

7.3.2 US Marine Internal Combustion Engine Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for US Marine Internal Combustion Engine Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Marine Internal Combustion Engine Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Marine Internal Combustion Engine Distributors and Sales Agents in US

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Marine Internal Combustion Engine in US

Table 2. Top Players in US, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. US Marine Internal Combustion Engine Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. US Marine Internal Combustion Engine Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. US Marine Internal Combustion Engine Sales by Companies, (K HP), 2015-2020

Table 6. US Marine Internal Combustion Engine Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Marine Internal Combustion Engine Price (2015-2020) (USD/HP)

Table 8. US Manufacturers Marine Internal Combustion Engine Product Type

Table 9. List of US Tier 1 Marine Internal Combustion Engine Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of US Tier 2 and Tier 3 Marine Internal Combustion Engine Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – Marine Internal Combustion Engine Revenue in US (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – Marine Internal Combustion Engine Revenue in US (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – Marine Internal Combustion Engine Sales in US (K HP), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – Marine Internal Combustion Engine Sales in US (K HP), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – Marine Internal Combustion Engine Revenue in US, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – Marine Internal Combustion Engine Revenue in US, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application – Marine Internal Combustion Engine Sales in US, (K HP), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application – Marine Internal Combustion Engine Sales in US, (K HP), 2021-2026

Table 19. Mitsui Corporate Summary

Table 20. Mitsui Marine Internal Combustion Engine Product Offerings

Table 21. Mitsui Marine Internal Combustion Engine Sales (K HP), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/HP) (2015-2020)

Table 22. Caterpillar Corporate Summary

Table 23. Caterpillar Marine Internal Combustion Engine Product Offerings

Table 24. Caterpillar Marine Internal Combustion Engine Sales (K HP), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/HP) (2015-2020)

Table 25. CSIC Corporate Summary

Table 26. CSIC Marine Internal Combustion Engine Product Offerings

Table 27. CSIC Marine Internal Combustion Engine Sales (K HP), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/HP) (2015-2020)

Table 28. CSSC Corporate Summary

Table 29. CSSC Marine Internal Combustion Engine Product Offerings

Table 30. CSSC Marine Internal Combustion Engine Sales (K HP), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/HP) (2015-2020)

Table 31. Yanmar Corporate Summary

Table 32. Yanmar Marine Internal Combustion Engine Product Offerings

Table 33. Yanmar Marine Internal Combustion Engine Sales (K HP), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/HP) (2015-2020)

Table 34. DAIHATSU Corporate Summary

Table 35. DAIHATSU Marine Internal Combustion Engine Product Offerings

Table 36. DAIHATSU Marine Internal Combustion Engine Sales (K HP), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/HP) (2015-2020)

Table 37. Mitsubishi Corporate Summary

Table 38. Mitsubishi Marine Internal Combustion Engine Product Offerings

Table 39. Mitsubishi Marine Internal Combustion Engine Sales (K HP), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/HP) (2015-2020)

Table 40. Hyundai Corporate Summary

Table 41. Hyundai Marine Internal Combustion Engine Product Offerings

Table 42. Hyundai Marine Internal Combustion Engine Sales (K HP), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/HP) (2015-2020)

Table 43. STX Engine Corporate Summary

Table 44. STX Engine Marine Internal Combustion Engine Product Offerings

Table 45. STX Engine Marine Internal Combustion Engine Sales (K HP), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/HP) (2015-2020)

Table 46. Weichai Corporate Summary

Table 47. Weichai Marine Internal Combustion Engine Product Offerings

Table 48. Weichai Marine Internal Combustion Engine Sales (K HP), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/HP) (2015-2020)

Table 49. Hitachi Zosen Corporate Summary

Table 50. Hitachi Zosen Marine Internal Combustion Engine Product Offerings

Table 51. Hitachi Zosen Marine Internal Combustion Engine Sales (K HP), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/HP) (2015-2020)

Table 52. IHI Power Corporate Summary

Table 53. IHI Power Marine Internal Combustion Engine Product Offerings

Table 54. IHI Power Marine Internal Combustion Engine Sales (K HP), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/HP) (2015-2020)

Table 55. Rolls-Royce (MTU) Corporate Summary

Table 56. Rolls-Royce (MTU) Marine Internal Combustion Engine Product Offerings

Table 57. Rolls-Royce (MTU) Marine Internal Combustion Engine Sales (K HP), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/HP) (2015-2020)

Table 58. Doosan Corporate Summary

Table 59. Doosan Marine Internal Combustion Engine Product Offerings

Table 60. Doosan Marine Internal Combustion Engine Sales (K HP), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/HP) (2015-2020)

Table 61. Kawasaki Corporate Summary

Table 62. Kawasaki Marine Internal Combustion Engine Product Offerings

Table 63. Kawasaki Marine Internal Combustion Engine Sales (K HP), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/HP) (2015-2020)

Table 64. Marine Internal Combustion Engine Production Capacity (K HP) of Local Manufacturers in US, 2015-2020

Table 65. Marine Internal Combustion Engine Production (K HP) of Local Manufacturers in US, 2015-2020

Table 66. US Marine Internal Combustion Engine Production Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020

Table 67. Marine Internal Combustion Engine Production Value (US$, Mn) of Local Manufacturers in US, 2015-2020

Table 68. US Marine Internal Combustion Engine Production Value Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020

Table 69. The Percentage of Marine Internal Combustion Engine Production Sold in US and Sold Other Than US by Manufacturers

Table 70. The Percentage of Marine Internal Combustion Engine Production Sold in US and Sold Other Than US by Manufacturers

Table 71. Dangeguojia Marine Internal Combustion Engine Sales (Consumption), Production, Export and Import, 2015-2020

Table 72. Raw Materials and Suppliers

Table 73. Marine Internal Combustion Engine Downstream Clients in US

Table 74. Marine Internal Combustion Engine Distributors and Sales Agents in US

List of Figures

Figure 1. Marine Internal Combustion Engine Segment by Type

Figure 2. Marine Internal Combustion Engine Segment by Application

Figure 3. Dangeguojia Marine Internal Combustion Engine Market Overview: 2020

Figure 4. Key Caveats

Figure 5. Marine Internal Combustion Engine Market Size in US, (US$, Mn) & (K HP): 2020 VS 2026

Figure 6. US Marine Internal Combustion Engine Revenue, 2015-2026 (US$, Mn)

Figure 7. Marine Internal Combustion Engine Sales in US: 2015-2026 (K HP)

Figure 8. The Top 3 and 5 Players Market Share by Marine Internal Combustion Engine Revenue in 2019

Figure 9. By Type – US Marine Internal Combustion Engine Incremental Growth, (US$, Mn), 2015-2026

Figure 10. By Type – US Marine Internal Combustion Engine Market Share, 2015-2020

Figure 11. By Type – US Marine Internal Combustion Engine Market Share, 2020-2026

Figure 12. By Type – US Marine Internal Combustion Engine Price (USD/HP), 2015-2026

Figure 13. By Application – Marine Internal Combustion Engine Revenue in US (US$, Mn), 2020 & 2026

Figure 14. By Application – US Marine Internal Combustion Engine Market Share, 2015-2020

Figure 15. By Application – US Marine Internal Combustion Engine Market Share, 2020-2026

Figure 16. By Application -US Marine Internal Combustion Engine Price (USD/HP), 2015-2026

Figure 17. US Marine Internal Combustion Engine Production Capacity (K HP), 2015-2026

Figure 18. US Marine Internal Combustion Engine Actual Output (K HP), 2015-2026

Figure 19. US Marine Internal Combustion Engine Production Value (US$, Mn), 2015-2026

Figure 20. The Percentage of US Marine Internal Combustion Engine Export Destination, 2019

Figure 21. The Source of Imports of US Marine Internal Combustion Engine, 2019

….….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105