Global Metal Cutting Tools Market Research Report 2024

In the context of machining, a cutting tool is any tool that is used to remove material from the workpiece by means of shear deformation. Cutting may be accomplished by single-point or multipoint tools. Single-point tools are used in turning, shaping, plaining and similar operations, and remove material by means of one cutting edge. Milling and drilling tools are often multipoint tools. Grinding tools are also multipoint tools. Each grain of abrasive functions as a microscopic single-point cutting edge (although of high negative rake angle), and shears a tiny chip.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Metal Cutting Tools in France, including the following market information:
France Metal Cutting Tools Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
France Metal Cutting Tools Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
France Metal Cutting Tools Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Top Five Competitors in France Metal Cutting Tools Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Metal Cutting Tools manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Metal Cutting Tools production and consumption in France
Total Market by Segment:
France Metal Cutting Tools Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
France Metal Cutting Tools Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Cemented carbide
High speed steel
Ceramics
Diamond
Milling
Turning
Drilling
Grinding

France Metal Cutting Tools Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
France Metal Cutting Tools Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Machinery Industry
Automotive Industry
Aerospace Industry
Energy Industry

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Metal Cutting Tools Market Competitors Revenues in France, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Metal Cutting Tools Market Competitors Revenues Share in France, by Players 2019 (%)
Total France Metal Cutting Tools Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)
Total France Metal Cutting Tools Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Sandvik
Kennametal
Iscar
OSG
Mitsubishi
Kyocera
Sumitomo
Mapal
Nachi-Fujikoshi
LMT
ZCCCT
YG-1
Shanghai Tool
Korloy
Union Tool
Tiangong
Guhring
Harbin No.1 Tool
Tivoly
Ceratizit
Hitachi
Feidadrills
Chengdu Chengliang
BIG Kaiser
Addison
Hanjiang
EST Tools
Xiamen Golden Erge
AHNO

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Metal Cutting Tools Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 France Metal Cutting Tools Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: France Metal Cutting Tools Overall Market Size
2.1 France Metal Cutting Tools Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 France Metal Cutting Tools Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 France Metal Cutting Tools Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Metal Cutting Tools Players in France (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top France Metal Cutting Tools Companies

……continued

