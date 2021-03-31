Global Mobile Pallet Racking System Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

This report contains market size and forecasts of Mobile Pallet Racking System in Vietnam, including the following market information:

Vietnam Mobile Pallet Racking System Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Vietnam Mobile Pallet Racking System Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Vietnam Mobile Pallet Racking System Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Mobile Pallet Racking System Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Mobile Pallet Racking System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Mobile Pallet Racking System production and consumption in Vietnam

Total Market by Segment:

Vietnam Mobile Pallet Racking System Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Vietnam Mobile Pallet Racking System Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Manual Control Pallet Racking

Remote Control Pallet Racking

Automatic Control Pallet Racking

The segment of manual control pallet holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 52%.

Vietnam Mobile Pallet Racking System Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Vietnam Mobile Pallet Racking System Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Logistics and Distribution Center

General Manufacturing

Food and Beverages

Other

Both segments were estimated to account for the highest sales volume share of 38% and 36% in 2018, including logistics and distribution center and general manufacturing.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Mobile Pallet Racking System Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Mobile Pallet Racking System Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Vietnam Mobile Pallet Racking System Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Vietnam Mobile Pallet Racking System Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Averys

SSI SCHAEFER

Daifuku

Jungheinrich

Mecalux

Bito

Montel

Murata Machinery

Ridg-U-Rak

AR Racking

Abu Yousuf

Huade

Constructor Group AS

Nedcon

TKSL

JINGXING

Inform

NOEGA SYSTEMS

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Mobile Pallet Racking System Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Vietnam Mobile Pallet Racking System Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Vietnam Mobile Pallet Racking System Overall Market Size

2.1 Vietnam Mobile Pallet Racking System Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Vietnam Mobile Pallet Racking System Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Vietnam Mobile Pallet Racking System Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Mobile Pallet Racking System Players in Vietnam (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Vietnam Mobile Pallet Racking System Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Vietnam Mobile Pallet Racking System Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Vietnam Mobile Pallet Racking System Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Vietnam Mobile Pallet Racking System Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Mobile Pallet Racking System Companies in Vietnam, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Vietnam Manufacturers Mobile Pallet Racking System Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mobile Pallet Racking System Players in Vietnam

3.8.1 List of Vietnam Tier 1 Mobile Pallet Racking System Companies

3.8.2 List of Vietnam Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mobile Pallet Racking System Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Vietnam Mobile Pallet Racking System Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Manual Control Pallet Racking

4.1.3 Remote Control Pallet Racking

4.1.4 Automatic Control Pallet Racking

4.2 By Type – Vietnam Mobile Pallet Racking System Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Vietnam Mobile Pallet Racking System Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Vietnam Mobile Pallet Racking System Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Vietnam Mobile Pallet Racking System Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Vietnam Mobile Pallet Racking System Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Vietnam Mobile Pallet Racking System Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Vietnam Mobile Pallet Racking System Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Vietnam Mobile Pallet Racking System Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Vietnam Mobile Pallet Racking System Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Vietnam Mobile Pallet Racking System Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Logistics and Distribution Center

5.1.3 General Manufacturing

5.1.4 Food and Beverages

5.1.5 Other

5.2 By Application – Vietnam Mobile Pallet Racking System Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Vietnam Mobile Pallet Racking System Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Vietnam Mobile Pallet Racking System Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Vietnam Mobile Pallet Racking System Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Vietnam Mobile Pallet Racking System Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Vietnam Mobile Pallet Racking System Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Vietnam Mobile Pallet Racking System Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Vietnam Mobile Pallet Racking System Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Vietnam Mobile Pallet Racking System Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Averys

6.1.1 Averys Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Averys Business Overview

6.1.3 Averys Mobile Pallet Racking System Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Averys Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Averys Key News

6.2 SSI SCHAEFER

6.2.1 SSI SCHAEFER Corporate Summary

6.2.2 SSI SCHAEFER Business Overview

6.2.3 SSI SCHAEFER Mobile Pallet Racking System Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 SSI SCHAEFER Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.2.5 SSI SCHAEFER Key News

6.3 Daifuku

6.3.1 Daifuku Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Daifuku Business Overview

6.3.3 Daifuku Mobile Pallet Racking System Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Daifuku Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Daifuku Key News

6.4 Jungheinrich

6.4.1 Jungheinrich Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Jungheinrich Business Overview

6.4.3 Jungheinrich Mobile Pallet Racking System Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Jungheinrich Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Jungheinrich Key News

6.5 Mecalux

6.5.1 Mecalux Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Mecalux Business Overview

6.5.3 Mecalux Mobile Pallet Racking System Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Mecalux Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Mecalux Key News

6.6 Bito

6.6.1 Bito Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Bito Business Overview

6.6.3 Bito Mobile Pallet Racking System Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Bito Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Bito Key News

6.7 Montel

6.6.1 Montel Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Montel Business Overview

6.6.3 Montel Mobile Pallet Racking System Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Montel Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Montel Key News

6.8 Murata Machinery

6.8.1 Murata Machinery Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Murata Machinery Business Overview

6.8.3 Murata Machinery Mobile Pallet Racking System Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Murata Machinery Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Murata Machinery Key News

6.9 Ridg-U-Rak

6.9.1 Ridg-U-Rak Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Ridg-U-Rak Business Overview

6.9.3 Ridg-U-Rak Mobile Pallet Racking System Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Ridg-U-Rak Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Ridg-U-Rak Key News

6.10 AR Racking

6.10.1 AR Racking Corporate Summary

6.10.2 AR Racking Business Overview

6.10.3 AR Racking Mobile Pallet Racking System Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 AR Racking Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.10.5 AR Racking Key News

6.11 Abu Yousuf

6.11.1 Abu Yousuf Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Abu Yousuf Mobile Pallet Racking System Business Overview

6.11.3 Abu Yousuf Mobile Pallet Racking System Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Abu Yousuf Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Abu Yousuf Key News

6.12 Huade

6.12.1 Huade Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Huade Mobile Pallet Racking System Business Overview

6.12.3 Huade Mobile Pallet Racking System Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Huade Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Huade Key News

6.13 Constructor Group AS

6.13.1 Constructor Group AS Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Constructor Group AS Mobile Pallet Racking System Business Overview

6.13.3 Constructor Group AS Mobile Pallet Racking System Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Constructor Group AS Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Constructor Group AS Key News

6.14 Nedcon

6.14.1 Nedcon Corporate Summary

6.14.2 Nedcon Mobile Pallet Racking System Business Overview

….….Continued

