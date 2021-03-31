All news

Global Molybdenum Disilicide (MoSi2) Heating Element Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape for 2020 2026

Molybdenum Disilicide (MoSi2) Heating Element is resistive heating elements based on molybdenum disilicide. The molybdenum disilicide heating elements prevents the inner core from oxidation by forming a compact quartz glass coating at the surface under high temperature.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Molybdenum Disilicide (MoSi2) Heating Element in Thailand, including the following market information:
Thailand Molybdenum Disilicide (MoSi2) Heating Element Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Thailand Molybdenum Disilicide (MoSi2) Heating Element Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Thailand Molybdenum Disilicide (MoSi2) Heating Element Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Top Five Competitors in Thailand Molybdenum Disilicide (MoSi2) Heating Element Market 2019 (%)
The global Molybdenum Disilicide (MoSi2) Heating Element market was valued at 122.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 147.1 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. While the Molybdenum Disilicide (MoSi2) Heating Element market size in Thailand was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Molybdenum Disilicide (MoSi2) Heating Element manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Molybdenum Disilicide (MoSi2) Heating Element production and consumption in Thailand

Total Market by Segment:
Thailand Molybdenum Disilicide (MoSi2) Heating Element Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
Thailand Molybdenum Disilicide (MoSi2) Heating Element Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
1700°C Grade
1800°C Grade
1900°C Grade

Thailand Molybdenum Disilicide (MoSi2) Heating Element Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
Thailand Molybdenum Disilicide (MoSi2) Heating Element Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Industrial Furnaces
Laboratory Furnaces

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Molybdenum Disilicide (MoSi2) Heating Element Market Competitors Revenues in Thailand, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Molybdenum Disilicide (MoSi2) Heating Element Market Competitors Revenues Share in Thailand, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Thailand Molybdenum Disilicide (MoSi2) Heating Element Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)
Total Thailand Molybdenum Disilicide (MoSi2) Heating Element Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Kanthal
I Squared R
Henan Songshan
ZIRCAR
Yantai Torch
MHI
SCHUPP
Zhengzhou Chida

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Molybdenum Disilicide (MoSi2) Heating Element Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Thailand Molybdenum Disilicide (MoSi2) Heating Element Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
….. continued

