Global Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market in Indonesia – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Multilayer ceramic chip capacitors, or MLCCs, are important building blocks in today’s modern electronics and make up approximately 30% of the total components in a typical hybrid circuit module. Multilayer capacitors consist of a monolithic ceramic block with comb-like sintered electrodes. These electrodes come to the surface at the face ends of the ceramic block where an electrical contact is made by burnt-in metallic layers.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) in Indonesia      , including the following market information:

Indonesia       Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Indonesia       Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (B Pcs)

Indonesia       Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (B Pcs)

Top Five Competitors in Indonesia       Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market 2019 (%)

The global Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) market was valued at 15270 million in 2019 and is projected to reach INDONESIA     $ 22390 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period. While the Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) market size in Indonesia       was INDONESIA     $ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach INDONESIA     $ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and indIndonesia     try experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on bIndonesia     inesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) production and consumption in Indonesia

Total Market by Segment:

Indonesia       Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (B Pcs)

Indonesia       Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

X7R

X5R

C0G (NP0)

Y5V

Others

 

Indonesia       Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (B Pcs)

Indonesia       Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

IndIndonesia     trial Machinery

Defence

Others

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market Competitors Revenues in Indonesia      , by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market Competitors Revenues Share in Indonesia      , by Players 2019 (%)

Total Indonesia       Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (B Pcs)

Total Indonesia       Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Murata

Samsung Electro

TDK Corp

Kyocera (AVX)

Taiyo Yuden

Yageo

Walsin

Kemet

Samwha

Vishay

Johanson Dielectrics

Darfon

Holy Stone

Fenghua

TIANLI

Three-Circle

NIC Components

Nippon Chemi-Con

MARUWA

Toc

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Indonesia       Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

 

2 COVID-19 Impact: Indonesia       Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Overall Market Size…continue

 

 

 

