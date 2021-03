Global MVR Evaporator Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

Mechanical Vapor Re-Compression (MVR), sometimes referred to as Mechanical Vapor Compression (MVC), is a highly efficient process using mechanical energy input to achieve evaporation and condensation. The fundamental difference between the vapor compression unit and the conventional evaporator is that the latent heat of vaporization is fully utilized in the vapor compression evaporator. Since the evaporator also serves as the condenser, essentially all of the latent heat is recycled, with no rejection of heat to cooling water. The evaporation takes place on a thin-film heat transfer surface where steam condenses on one side and water boils on the other side.

This report contains market size and forecasts of MVR Evaporator in UK, including the following market information:

UK MVR Evaporator Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

UK MVR Evaporator Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

UK MVR Evaporator Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the MVR Evaporator manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on MVR Evaporator production and consumption in UK

Total Market by Segment:

UK MVR Evaporator Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

UK MVR Evaporator Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Multi-effect Evaporation

Vapor Recompression

UK MVR Evaporator Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

UK MVR Evaporator Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Sugar Plants

Milk and Juice Processing Plants

RO Reject Concentration

Brine Concentration

Ethylene Glycol (Anti Freeze) Refortification

Car Wash Recycling

Borers Removal from Wash Down

Chemical Solution Concentrations

Generating Dry Effluent

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total MVR Evaporator Market Competitors Revenues in UK, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total MVR Evaporator Market Competitors Revenues Share in UK, by Players 2019 (%)

Total UK MVR Evaporator Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total UK MVR Evaporator Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

GEA

Bucher

IDE

GE

Veolia

SPX

Caloris

ENCON Evaporators

John Brooks Company

ANDRITZ K.K

Cerogers

Aqua-Pure Ventures

Sunevap

Yixing Grand

Hecheng Pharmaceutical

OECH

Huafang Machinery

Saigeer

ZTHB

Crystal Energy

Jiangzhong Equipment

Turbovap

Xinde

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 MVR Evaporator Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 UK MVR Evaporator Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: UK MVR Evaporator Overall Market Size

2.1 UK MVR Evaporator Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 UK MVR Evaporator Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 UK MVR Evaporator Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top MVR Evaporator Players in UK (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top UK MVR Evaporator Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 UK MVR Evaporator Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 UK MVR Evaporator Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 UK MVR Evaporator Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 MVR Evaporator Companies in UK, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 UK Manufacturers MVR Evaporator Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 MVR Evaporator Players in UK

3.8.1 List of UK Tier 1 MVR Evaporator Companies

3.8.2 List of UK Tier 2 and Tier 3 MVR Evaporator Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – UK MVR Evaporator Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Multi-effect Evaporation

4.1.3 Vapor Recompression

4.2 By Type – UK MVR Evaporator Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – UK MVR Evaporator Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – UK MVR Evaporator Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – UK MVR Evaporator Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – UK MVR Evaporator Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – UK MVR Evaporator Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – UK MVR Evaporator Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – UK MVR Evaporator Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – UK MVR Evaporator Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – UK MVR Evaporator Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Sugar Plants

5.1.3 Milk and Juice Processing Plants

5.1.4 RO Reject Concentration

5.1.5 Brine Concentration

5.1.6 Ethylene Glycol (Anti Freeze) Refortification

5.1.7 Car Wash Recycling

5.1.8 Borers Removal from Wash Down

5.1.9 Chemical Solution Concentrations

5.1.10 Generating Dry Effluent

5.2 By Application – UK MVR Evaporator Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – UK MVR Evaporator Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – UK MVR Evaporator Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – UK MVR Evaporator Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – UK MVR Evaporator Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – UK MVR Evaporator Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – UK MVR Evaporator Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – UK MVR Evaporator Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – UK MVR Evaporator Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 GEA

6.1.1 GEA Corporate Summary

6.1.2 GEA Business Overview

6.1.3 GEA MVR Evaporator Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 GEA Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.1.5 GEA Key News

6.2 Bucher

6.2.1 Bucher Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Bucher Business Overview

6.2.3 Bucher MVR Evaporator Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Bucher Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Bucher Key News

6.3 IDE

6.3.1 IDE Corporate Summary

6.3.2 IDE Business Overview

6.3.3 IDE MVR Evaporator Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 IDE Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.3.5 IDE Key News

6.4 GE

6.4.1 GE Corporate Summary

6.4.2 GE Business Overview

6.4.3 GE MVR Evaporator Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 GE Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.4.5 GE Key News

6.5 Veolia

6.5.1 Veolia Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Veolia Business Overview

6.5.3 Veolia MVR Evaporator Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Veolia Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Veolia Key News

6.6 SPX

6.6.1 SPX Corporate Summary

6.6.2 SPX Business Overview

6.6.3 SPX MVR Evaporator Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 SPX Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.6.5 SPX Key News

6.7 Caloris

6.6.1 Caloris Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Caloris Business Overview

6.6.3 Caloris MVR Evaporator Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Caloris Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Caloris Key News

6.8 ENCON Evaporators

6.8.1 ENCON Evaporators Corporate Summary

6.8.2 ENCON Evaporators Business Overview

6.8.3 ENCON Evaporators MVR Evaporator Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 ENCON Evaporators Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.8.5 ENCON Evaporators Key News

6.9 John Brooks Company

6.9.1 John Brooks Company Corporate Summary

6.9.2 John Brooks Company Business Overview

6.9.3 John Brooks Company MVR Evaporator Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 John Brooks Company Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.9.5 John Brooks Company Key News

6.10 ANDRITZ K.K

6.10.1 ANDRITZ K.K Corporate Summary

6.10.2 ANDRITZ K.K Business Overview

6.10.3 ANDRITZ K.K MVR Evaporator Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 ANDRITZ K.K Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.10.5 ANDRITZ K.K Key News

6.11 Cerogers

6.11.1 Cerogers Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Cerogers MVR Evaporator Business Overview

6.11.3 Cerogers MVR Evaporator Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Cerogers Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Cerogers Key News

6.12 Aqua-Pure Ventures

6.12.1 Aqua-Pure Ventures Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Aqua-Pure Ventures MVR Evaporator Business Overview

6.12.3 Aqua-Pure Ventures MVR Evaporator Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Aqua-Pure Ventures Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Aqua-Pure Ventures Key News

6.13 Sunevap

6.13.1 Sunevap Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Sunevap MVR Evaporator Business Overview

6.13.3 Sunevap MVR Evaporator Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Sunevap Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Sunevap Key News

6.14 Yixing Grand

6.14.1 Yixing Grand Corporate Summary

6.14.2 Yixing Grand MVR Evaporator Business Overview

6.14.3 Yixing Grand MVR Evaporator Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 Yixing Grand Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.14.5 Yixing Grand Key News

6.15 Hecheng Pharmaceutical

6.15.1 Hecheng Pharmaceutical Corporate Summary

6.15.2 Hecheng Pharmaceutical MVR Evaporator Business Overview

6.15.3 Hecheng Pharmaceutical MVR Evaporator Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 Hecheng Pharmaceutical Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.15.5 Hecheng Pharmaceutical Key News

6.16 OECH

6.16.1 OECH Corporate Summary

….….Continued

