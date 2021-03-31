Global MVR Evaporator Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

Mechanical Vapor Re-Compression (MVR), sometimes referred to as Mechanical Vapor Compression (MVC), is a highly efficient process using mechanical energy input to achieve evaporation and condensation. The fundamental difference between the vapor compression unit and the conventional evaporator is that the latent heat of vaporization is fully utilized in the vapor compression evaporator. Since the evaporator also serves as the condenser, essentially all of the latent heat is recycled, with no rejection of heat to cooling water. The evaporation takes place on a thin-film heat transfer surface where steam condenses on one side and water boils on the other side.

This report contains market size and forecasts of MVR Evaporator in Vietnam, including the following market information:

Vietnam MVR Evaporator Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Vietnam MVR Evaporator Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Vietnam MVR Evaporator Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Top Five Competitors in Vietnam MVR Evaporator Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the MVR Evaporator manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on MVR Evaporator production and consumption in Vietnam

Total Market by Segment:

Vietnam MVR Evaporator Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

Vietnam MVR Evaporator Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Multi-effect Evaporation

Vapor Recompression

Vietnam MVR Evaporator Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

Vietnam MVR Evaporator Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Sugar Plants

Milk and Juice Processing Plants

RO Reject Concentration

Brine Concentration

Ethylene Glycol (Anti Freeze) Refortification

Car Wash Recycling

Borers Removal from Wash Down

Chemical Solution Concentrations

Generating Dry Effluent

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total MVR Evaporator Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total MVR Evaporator Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Vietnam MVR Evaporator Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total Vietnam MVR Evaporator Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

GEA

Bucher

IDE

GE

Veolia

SPX

Caloris

ENCON Evaporators

John Brooks Company

ANDRITZ K.K

Cerogers

Aqua-Pure Ventures

Sunevap

Yixing Grand

Hecheng Pharmaceutical

OECH

Huafang Machinery

Saigeer

ZTHB

Crystal Energy

Jiangzhong Equipment

Turbovap

Xinde

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 MVR Evaporator Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Vietnam MVR Evaporator Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Vietnam MVR Evaporator Overall Market Size

2.1 Vietnam MVR Evaporator Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Vietnam MVR Evaporator Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Vietnam MVR Evaporator Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top MVR Evaporator Players in Vietnam (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Vietnam MVR Evaporator Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Vietnam MVR Evaporator Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Vietnam MVR Evaporator Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Vietnam MVR Evaporator Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 MVR Evaporator Companies in Vietnam, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Vietnam Manufacturers MVR Evaporator Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 MVR Evaporator Players in Vietnam

3.8.1 List of Vietnam Tier 1 MVR Evaporator Companies

3.8.2 List of Vietnam Tier 2 and Tier 3 MVR Evaporator Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Vietnam MVR Evaporator Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Multi-effect Evaporation

4.1.3 Vapor Recompression

4.2 By Type – Vietnam MVR Evaporator Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Vietnam MVR Evaporator Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Vietnam MVR Evaporator Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Vietnam MVR Evaporator Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Vietnam MVR Evaporator Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Vietnam MVR Evaporator Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Vietnam MVR Evaporator Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Vietnam MVR Evaporator Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Vietnam MVR Evaporator Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Vietnam MVR Evaporator Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Sugar Plants

5.1.3 Milk and Juice Processing Plants

5.1.4 RO Reject Concentration

5.1.5 Brine Concentration

5.1.6 Ethylene Glycol (Anti Freeze) Refortification

5.1.7 Car Wash Recycling

5.1.8 Borers Removal from Wash Down

5.1.9 Chemical Solution Concentrations

5.1.10 Generating Dry Effluent

5.2 By Application – Vietnam MVR Evaporator Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Vietnam MVR Evaporator Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Vietnam MVR Evaporator Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Vietnam MVR Evaporator Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Vietnam MVR Evaporator Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Vietnam MVR Evaporator Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Vietnam MVR Evaporator Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Vietnam MVR Evaporator Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Vietnam MVR Evaporator Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 GEA

6.1.1 GEA Corporate Summary

6.1.2 GEA Business Overview

6.1.3 GEA MVR Evaporator Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 GEA Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.1.5 GEA Key News

6.2 Bucher

6.2.1 Bucher Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Bucher Business Overview

6.2.3 Bucher MVR Evaporator Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Bucher Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Bucher Key News

6.3 IDE

6.3.1 IDE Corporate Summary

6.3.2 IDE Business Overview

6.3.3 IDE MVR Evaporator Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 IDE Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

….….Continued

