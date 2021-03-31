All news

Global Near IR Camera Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape for 2020

Near-infrared light is one kind of electromagnetic waves in the range of visible and infrared light which cannot be perceived by human eyes. Near IR Cameras were developed on the basis of this, they refer to cameras with NIR sensors. Compared with DSC, Near Infrared Industry Camera has stable and reliable performance, is easy to install. Because of its Compact, rugged structural features, Near NIR Camera is difficult to damage. Thus, it can be used in poor environment and continue working for a long time. Near Infrared Cameras shutter time is very short, it can capture high-speed moving objects. Industrial camera can shoot ten to hundreds of pictures per second, while an ordinary camera can only take 2-3 images, there is a large difference between them. Output of Near-Infrared Camera is raw data, which has relatively wide spectral range, and is more suitable for high-quality image processing algorithms, such as machine vision applications, while ordinary camera image, which is only suitable for the spectral range of human vision, and after jpeg compression, image quality is poor, is not conducive to analysis and processing. Owing to the excellent performance of NIR Camera, it has been widely used in many fields, such as detection, transportation, and scientific medical.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Near IR Camera in Indonesia, including the following market information:
Indonesia Near IR Camera Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Indonesia Near IR Camera Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Indonesia Near IR Camera Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Top Five Competitors in Indonesia Near IR Camera Market 2019 (%)

The global Near IR Camera market was valued at 812.7 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1064.8 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. While the Near IR Camera market size in Indonesia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Near IR Camera manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Near IR Camera production and consumption in Indonesia
Total Market by Segment:
Indonesia Near IR Camera Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
Indonesia Near IR Camera Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
CCD
CMOS
Others

Indonesia Near IR Camera Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
Indonesia Near IR Camera Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Industry
Measurement &Detection
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Near IR Camera Market Competitors Revenues in Indonesia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Near IR Camera Market Competitors Revenues Share in Indonesia, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Indonesia Near IR Camera Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)
Total Indonesia Near IR Camera Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
JAI
FLIR Systems
Allied Vision Technologies
IDS Imaging Development Systems
Basler
HORIBA Scientific
Lumenera
QImaging
Xenics
Photonfocus

