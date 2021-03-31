All news

Global Near IR Camera Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape for 2020

marketresearchfutureComments Off on Global Near IR Camera Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape for 2020

Near-infrared light is one kind of electromagnetic waves in the range of visible and infrared light which cannot be perceived by human eyes. Near IR Cameras were developed on the basis of this, they refer to cameras with NIR sensors. Compared with DSC, Near Infrared Industry Camera has stable and reliable performance, is easy to install. Because of its Compact, rugged structural features, Near NIR Camera is difficult to damage. Thus, it can be used in poor environment and continue working for a long time. Near Infrared Cameras shutter time is very short, it can capture high-speed moving objects. Industrial camera can shoot ten to hundreds of pictures per second, while an ordinary camera can only take 2-3 images, there is a large difference between them. Output of Near-Infrared Camera is raw data, which has relatively wide spectral range, and is more suitable for high-quality image processing algorithms, such as machine vision applications, while ordinary camera image, which is only suitable for the spectral range of human vision, and after jpeg compression, image quality is poor, is not conducive to analysis and processing. Owing to the excellent performance of NIR Camera, it has been widely used in many fields, such as detection, transportation, and scientific medical.

Also Read : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-ursodeoxycholic-acid-drug-product-market-analysis-2016-2020-and-forecast-2021-2026-2021-03-23

This report contains market size and forecasts of Near IR Camera in Vietnam, including the following market information:
Vietnam Near IR Camera Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Vietnam Near IR Camera Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Vietnam Near IR Camera Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Near IR Camera Market 2019 (%)
The global Near IR Camera market was valued at 812.7 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1064.8 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. While the Near IR Camera market size in Vietnam was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Near IR Camera manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

Also Read : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-baby-cook-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2024-2021-03-18

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Near IR Camera production and consumption in Vietnam
Total Market by Segment:
Vietnam Near IR Camera Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
Vietnam Near IR Camera Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
CCD
CMOS
Others

Vietnam Near IR Camera Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
Vietnam Near IR Camera Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Industry
Measurement &Detection
Others

Also Read : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-artificial-limbs-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2025-2021-03-12

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Near IR Camera Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Near IR Camera Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Vietnam Near IR Camera Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)
Total Vietnam Near IR Camera Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
JAI
FLIR Systems
Allied Vision Technologies
IDS Imaging Development Systems
Basler
HORIBA Scientific
Lumenera
QImaging
Xenics
Photonfocus

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Near IR Camera Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Vietnam Near IR Camera Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
marketresearchfuture

Related Articles
All news News

Benzyl Methacrylate Market Size and Forecast (2021-2027) | By Top Leading Players – Beijing Huanling Technology,Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, Qingdao ZKHT Chemical, Nanjing Leading Chemical,

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Ask for a Discount Company Profile New Jersey, United States,- The Benzyl Methacrylate Market is growing rapidly and making a significant contribution to the global economy in terms of sales, growth rate, market share, and size. The Benzyl Methacrylate Market Report is a comprehensive research document that provides readers with valuable information to help […]
All news

Supercapacitor Battery Market Shows Outlook and Analysis by Manufacturers with Regions also includes Type and Application, Forecast and Industrial Analysis to 2025

basavraj.t

Coronavirus (COVID19) pandemic has impacted all over industries across the globe, and Supercapacitor Battery market is one of them. As the global market heads towards major recession, we are at In4Research, has published a brand-new latest research report which fully studies the impact of COVID-19 crisis on Supercapacitor Battery Industry and suggests possible actions to […]
All news News

Rugged Display Market to Witness Strong Growth Over 2021-2027 | Key Manufacturers Overview- Getac Technology, Zebra Technologies, Panasonic, Sparton, Xplore Technologies, etc.

Alex

“ DataIntelo recently publishes an all-inclusive report on the Global Rugged Display Market providing a complete overview of the key aspects of the market. Rugged Display market report makes a robust assessment regarding the current market situation and its scope, which are anticipated to impact significantly on the performance of the market during the forecast […]