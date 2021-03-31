Global Offshore AUV Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

Autonomous Operated Vehicles (AUV) is the unmanned underwater vehicles which are operated without direct human intervention. They are being designed to perform underwater survey missions required in commercial, scientific research, and defense sectors. They are capable of carrying out an entire mission independently and return to the pre-programmed location where the data is collected and analyzed. Autonomous underwater vehicles are used in key application areas in commercial, scientific research, and defense.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Offshore AUV in France, including the following market information:

France Offshore AUV Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

France Offshore AUV Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

France Offshore AUV Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Top Five Competitors in France Offshore AUV Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Offshore AUV manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Offshore AUV production and consumption in France

Total Market by Segment:

France Offshore AUV Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

France Offshore AUV Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Shallow AUV (depth up to 100 m)

Medium AUVs (depth up to 1000 m)

Large AUVs (depth more than 1000 m)

France Offshore AUV Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

France Offshore AUV Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Defense

Scientific Research

Commercial

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Offshore AUV Market Competitors Revenues in France, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Offshore AUV Market Competitors Revenues Share in France, by Players 2019 (%)

Total France Offshore AUV Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total France Offshore AUV Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Kongsberg Maritime

OceanServer Technology

Teledyne Gavia

Bluefin Robotics

Atlas Elektronik

ISE Ltd

JAMSTEC

ECA SA

SAAB Group

Falmouth Scientific

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Offshore AUV Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 France Offshore AUV Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: France Offshore AUV Overall Market Size

2.1 France Offshore AUV Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 France Offshore AUV Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 France Offshore AUV Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Offshore AUV Players in France (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top France Offshore AUV Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 France Offshore AUV Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 France Offshore AUV Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 France Offshore AUV Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Offshore AUV Companies in France, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 France Manufacturers Offshore AUV Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Offshore AUV Players in France

3.8.1 List of France Tier 1 Offshore AUV Companies

3.8.2 List of France Tier 2 and Tier 3 Offshore AUV Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – France Offshore AUV Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Shallow AUV (depth up to 100 m)

4.1.3 Medium AUVs (depth up to 1000 m)

4.1.4 Large AUVs (depth more than 1000 m)

4.2 By Type – France Offshore AUV Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – France Offshore AUV Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – France Offshore AUV Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – France Offshore AUV Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – France Offshore AUV Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – France Offshore AUV Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – France Offshore AUV Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – France Offshore AUV Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – France Offshore AUV Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – France Offshore AUV Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Defense

5.1.3 Scientific Research

5.1.4 Commercial

5.2 By Application – France Offshore AUV Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – France Offshore AUV Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – France Offshore AUV Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – France Offshore AUV Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – France Offshore AUV Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – France Offshore AUV Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – France Offshore AUV Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – France Offshore AUV Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – France Offshore AUV Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Kongsberg Maritime

6.1.1 Kongsberg Maritime Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Kongsberg Maritime Business Overview

6.1.3 Kongsberg Maritime Offshore AUV Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Kongsberg Maritime Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Kongsberg Maritime Key News

6.2 OceanServer Technology

6.2.1 OceanServer Technology Corporate Summary

6.2.2 OceanServer Technology Business Overview

6.2.3 OceanServer Technology Offshore AUV Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 OceanServer Technology Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.2.5 OceanServer Technology Key News

6.3 Teledyne Gavia

6.3.1 Teledyne Gavia Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Teledyne Gavia Business Overview

6.3.3 Teledyne Gavia Offshore AUV Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Teledyne Gavia Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Teledyne Gavia Key News

6.4 Bluefin Robotics

6.4.1 Bluefin Robotics Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Bluefin Robotics Business Overview

6.4.3 Bluefin Robotics Offshore AUV Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Bluefin Robotics Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Bluefin Robotics Key News

6.5 Atlas Elektronik

6.5.1 Atlas Elektronik Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Atlas Elektronik Business Overview

6.5.3 Atlas Elektronik Offshore AUV Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Atlas Elektronik Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Atlas Elektronik Key News

6.6 ISE Ltd

6.6.1 ISE Ltd Corporate Summary

6.6.2 ISE Ltd Business Overview

6.6.3 ISE Ltd Offshore AUV Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 ISE Ltd Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.6.5 ISE Ltd Key News

6.7 JAMSTEC

6.6.1 JAMSTEC Corporate Summary

6.6.2 JAMSTEC Business Overview

6.6.3 JAMSTEC Offshore AUV Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 JAMSTEC Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.7.5 JAMSTEC Key News

6.8 ECA SA

6.8.1 ECA SA Corporate Summary

6.8.2 ECA SA Business Overview

6.8.3 ECA SA Offshore AUV Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 ECA SA Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.8.5 ECA SA Key News

6.9 SAAB Group

6.9.1 SAAB Group Corporate Summary

6.9.2 SAAB Group Business Overview

6.9.3 SAAB Group Offshore AUV Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 SAAB Group Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.9.5 SAAB Group Key News

6.10 Falmouth Scientific

6.10.1 Falmouth Scientific Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Falmouth Scientific Business Overview

6.10.3 Falmouth Scientific Offshore AUV Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Falmouth Scientific Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Falmouth Scientific Key News

6.11 Tianjin Sublue

6.11.1 Tianjin Sublue Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Tianjin Sublue Offshore AUV Business Overview

6.11.3 Tianjin Sublue Offshore AUV Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Tianjin Sublue Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Tianjin Sublue Key News

7 Offshore AUV Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Offshore AUV Production Capacity and Value in France, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 France Offshore AUV Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 France Offshore AUV Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 France Offshore AUV Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Offshore AUV Manufacturers in France

7.2.1 France Key Local Offshore AUV Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 France Key Local Offshore AUV Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 France Key Local Offshore AUV Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Offshore AUV Production Sold in France and Sold Other Than France by Manufacturers

7.3 Offshore AUV Export and Import in France

7.3.1 France Offshore AUV Export Market

7.3.2 France Offshore AUV Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for France Offshore AUV Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Offshore AUV Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Offshore AUV Distributors and Sales Agents in France

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Offshore AUV in France

Table 2. Top Players in France, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. France Offshore AUV Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. France Offshore AUV Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. France Offshore AUV Sales by Companies, (Units), 2015-2020

Table 6. France Offshore AUV Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Offshore AUV Price (2015-2020) (K USD/Unit)

Table 8. France Manufacturers Offshore AUV Product Type

Table 9. List of France Tier 1 Offshore AUV Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of France Tier 2 and Tier 3 Offshore AUV Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – Offshore AUV Revenue in France (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – Offshore AUV Revenue in France (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – Offshore AUV Sales in France (Units), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – Offshore AUV Sales in France (Units), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – Offshore AUV Revenue in France, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – Offshore AUV Revenue in France, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application – Offshore AUV Sales in France, (Units), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application – Offshore AUV Sales in France, (Units), 2021-2026

Table 19. Kongsberg Maritime Corporate Summary

Table 20. Kongsberg Maritime Offshore AUV Product Offerings

Table 21. Kongsberg Maritime Offshore AUV Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (K USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 22. OceanServer Technology Corporate Summary

Table 23. OceanServer Technology Offshore AUV Product Offerings

….….Continued

