Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market in Brazil- Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Oil country tubular goods (OCTG) is a family of seamless rolled products consisting of drill pipe, casing and tubing subjected to loading conditions according to their specific application.

 

This report contains market size and forecasts of Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) in Brazil, including the following market information:
Brazil Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Brazil Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kilo Tons)
Brazil Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kilo Tons)
Top Five Competitors in Brazil Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market 2019 (%)
The global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market was valued at 22470 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 31710 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. While the Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market size in Brazil was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

 

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

 

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) production and consumption in Brazil
Total Market by Segment:
Brazil Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kilo Tons)
Brazil Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Casing
Tubing

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Brazil Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Brazil Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Overall Market Size
2.1 Brazil Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Brazil Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Brazil Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

 

 

