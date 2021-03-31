All news

Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market in Germany- Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

marketresearchfutureComments Off on Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market in Germany- Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Oil country tubular goods (OCTG) is a family of seamless rolled products consisting of drill pipe, casing and tubing subjected to loading conditions according to their specific application.

 

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-tall-oil-fatty-acid-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-03-03

 

This report contains market size and forecasts of Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) in Germany, including the following market information:
Germany Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Germany Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kilo Tons)
Germany Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kilo Tons)
Top Five Competitors in Germany Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market 2019 (%)
The global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market was valued at 22470 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 31710 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. While the Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market size in Germany was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

 

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-clinical-trial-data-management-software-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2026-2021-03-09

 

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

 

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-portable-fan-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2020-2021-03-13

 

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) production and consumption in Germany
Total Market by Segment:
Germany Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kilo Tons)
Germany Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Casing
Tubing
Line Pipe

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Germany Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Germany Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Overall Market Size
2.1 Germany Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Germany Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Germany Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

 

 

….. continued

 

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
marketresearchfuture

Related Articles
All news

Steering Robot Market and Ecosystem, Future Scope, Competitive Landscape and Revenue Model (Stahle GmbH , AB Dynamics , VEHICO GmbH , Shanghai Cotech Automotive Engineering Corp , More)

kumar

The Steering Robot market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Steering Robot manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Download Sample […]
All news

Biogas Technology Market Size and Forecast (2021-2027) | By Top Key Players – 2G Energy AG, Chinese Academy of Agricultural Mechanization Sciences, AAT Biogas Technology, AcrEnergy, Agraferm GmbH, AB Energy SpA

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Company Profile New Jersey, United States,- This detailed market research captures the growth potential of Biogas Technology Market and can help stakeholders to understand the most important trends and perspectives for the Biogas Technology market and to identify growth opportunities and competitive scenarios. The report also focuses on data from other primary and […]
All news

Impact Of Covid-19 on Hip Articular Prostheses Market 2020 Industry Challenges, Business Overview and Forecast Research Study 2026

nikhil

Latest Report: Trends and Top Manufacturers Analysis and Industry Overview for “Hip Articular Prostheses Market” Helps in providing scope and definitions, Key Findings, Growth Drivers, and Various Dynamics. The global Hip Articular Prostheses market focuses on encompassing major statistical evidence for the Hip Articular Prostheses industry as it offers our readers a value addition on […]