All news

Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market in Thailand- Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

marketresearchfutureComments Off on Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market in Thailand- Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Oil country tubular goods (OCTG) is a family of seamless rolled products consisting of drill pipe, casing and tubing subjected to loading conditions according to their specific application.

 

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-industrial-wearable-devices-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2026-2021-03-03

 

 

This report contains market size and forecasts of Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) in Thailand, including the following market information:
Thailand Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Thailand Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kilo Tons)
Thailand Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kilo Tons)
Top Five Competitors in Thailand Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market 2019 (%)
The global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market was valued at 22470 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 31710 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. While the Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market size in Thailand was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

 

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-covid-19-outbreak-global-outbreak-global-digital-logistics-industry-market-research-report-manufacturing-and-consumption-outlook-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-09

 

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

 

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-pregnancy-products-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2020-2021-03-13

 

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) production and consumption in Thailand
Total Market by Segment:
Thailand Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kilo Tons)
Thaila

 

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Thailand Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Thailand Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Overall Market Size
2.1 Thailand Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Thailand Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Thailand Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

 

 

….. continued

 

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
marketresearchfuture

Related Articles
All news

Colestipol Market is Expected to Hit Big Revenue During 2021-2026

mangesh

In4Research has added a new report on Colestipol Market which consists of in-depth synopsis of Colestipol business vertical over the forecast period 2021 – 2026. The report is inclusive of the prominent industry drivers and provides an accurate analysis of the key growth trends and market outlook in the years to come in addition to […]
All news

Impact Processed Fruit and Vegetables in Russia Market l By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

gutsy-wise

Processed fruit and vegetables benefits from the convenience of having a long shelf life, with the perception of freezing as a healthy way to process fruits and vegetables remaining the main driver of the category in 2020. Additionally, the COVID-19 lockdowns and foodservice closures have seen consumers in Russia stockpile processed (and especially frozen) fruit […]
All news News

Remote Control Toy Car Market Overview with Detailed Analysis, Competitive landscape, Future Growth and Forecast to 2021-2026

Credible Markets

The Global Remote Control Toy Car Market Research Report Provides a Detailed Analysis of Market, Based on Competitive Intensity and How the Competition Will Take Shape in Coming Years. The report titled on “Remote Control Toy Car Market Assessment, With Major Companies Analysis, Regional Analysis, Breakdown Data by Type, Application and Forecast to 2021-2026” firstly introduced […]