Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market in US- Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Oil country tubular goods (OCTG) is a family of seamless rolled products consisting of drill pipe, casing and tubing subjected to loading conditions according to their specific application.

 

This report contains market size and forecasts of Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) in US, including the following market information:
US Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
US Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kilo Tons)
US Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kilo Tons)
Top Five Competitors in US Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market 2019 (%)
The global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market was valued at 22470 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 31710 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. While the Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market size in US was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

 

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

 

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) production and consumption in US
Total Market by Segment:
US Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kilo Tons)
US Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Casing
Tubing

 

 

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 US Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: US Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Overall Market Size
2.1 US Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 US Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 US Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

 

 

