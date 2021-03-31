All news

Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market in Vietnam- Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

marketresearchfutureComments Off on Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market in Vietnam- Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Oil country tubular goods (OCTG) is a family of seamless rolled products consisting of drill pipe, casing and tubing subjected to loading conditions according to their specific application.

 

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-electrical-tape-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-03-03

 

 

This report contains market size and forecasts of Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) in Vietnam, including the following market information:
Vietnam Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Vietnam Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kilo Tons)
Vietnam Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kilo Tons)
Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market 2019 (%)
The global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market was valued at 22470 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 31710 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. While the Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market size in Vietnam was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

 

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-engine-filter-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2025-2021-03-11

 

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas..

 

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-mobility-aids-and-transportation-equipment-market-research-report-2021-2021-03-13

 

 

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) production and consumption in Vietnam
Total Market by Segment:
Vietnam Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kilo Tons)
Vietnam Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Casing
Tubing

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Vietnam Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Vietnam Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Overall Market Size
2.1 Vietnam Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Vietnam Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Vietnam Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

 

 

….. continued

 

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
marketresearchfuture

Related Articles
All news

Global Investment Management Software Market Malaysia in – Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

gutsy-wise

This report studies the Investment Management Software market, investment (portfolio) management software is a type of tools to paper-free investment management activities. GET FREE SAMPLE https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6224673-investment-management-software-market-in-malaysia-industry-outlook This report contains market size and forecasts of Investment Management Software in China, including the following market information:   Investment Management Software Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions) ALSO […]
All news

Trending News: Popsicle and Ice Cream Bar Market Overview and Forecast Report 2021-2026 – Top players: Häagen-Dazs, Magnum, Unilever, Yili, Mengniu, etc. | InForGrowth

basavraj.t

Overview of the worldwide Popsicle and Ice Cream Bar market: There is coverage of Popsicle and Ice Cream Bar market dynamics at the country level in the respective regional segments. The report comprises competitive analysis with a focus on key players and participants of Popsicle and Ice Cream Bar Industry covering in-depth data related to […]
All news

Cicada Slough�Market Size 2021 | Global Industry Analysis, Development, Scope, Trends, Forecast to 2027

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Ask For Discount Company Profile New Jersey, United States,- The Cicada Slough Market Intelligence study is a collection of authentic information and in-depth data analysis, taking into account market trends, growth prospects, emerging sectors, challenges, and drivers that can help investors and stakeholders identify the most beneficial approaches adapted to the present potential […]