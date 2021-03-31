All news

Global Online Smartphone & Tablet Games Market in India – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

An online game is a video game that is either partially or primarily played through the Internet or another computer network.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Online Smartphone & Tablet Games in India  , including the following market information:

India Online Smartphone & Tablet Games Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

India Online Smartphone & Tablet Games Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

India Online Smartphone & Tablet Games Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in India Online Smartphone & Tablet Games Market 2019 (%)

The global Online Smartphone & Tablet Games market was valued at xx million in 2019 and is projected to reach INDIA $ xx million by 2026, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. While the Online Smartphone & Tablet Games market size in India was INDIA $ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach INDIA $ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Online Smartphone & Tablet Games manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and indIndia try experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on bIndia inesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Online Smartphone & Tablet Games production and consumption in India

Total Market by Segment:

India Online Smartphone & Tablet Games Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

India Online Smartphone & Tablet Games Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Casual

Social

Table

Others

 

India Online Smartphone & Tablet Games Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

India Online Smartphone & Tablet Games Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

IOS

Android

Windows

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Online Smartphone & Tablet Games Market Competitors Revenues in India  , by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Online Smartphone & Tablet Games Market Competitors Revenues Share in India  , by Players 2019 (%)

Total India Online Smartphone & Tablet Games Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total India Online Smartphone & Tablet Games Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Activision Blizzard Inc.

Gameloft SA

Glu Mobile

Kabam

Rovio Entertainment Ltd.

Supercell Oy

Zynga Inc.

CyberAgent

Walt Disney

Toc

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Online Smartphone & Tablet Games Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 India Online Smartphone & Tablet Games Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

 

2 COVID-19 Impact: India Online Smartphone & Tablet Games Overall Market Size…continue

 

 

 

