Global Organic Soy Lecithin Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Lecithin is one of those mysterious, but common, ingredients found on the label of many packaged foods. It’s an essential emulsifier that helps blend ingredients that don’t naturally mix. Due to the lack of adequate organic sources of soy lecithin, the USDA allowed the use of non-organic sources when it drafted the national organic standards in 2002.

To be labeled “ORGANIC,” and to carry the USDA organic seal, food has to be made up of 95% organic ingredients. The only non-organic ingredients are ones that are unavailable organically and cannot make up more than 5% of the product. NOP rules allow the use of 5% non-organic ingredients if sufficient quantities of organic alternatives are not available. At present, 100% and 95% organic soy lecithin are common types.

The Commission Implementing Regulation (EU)2016/673 determined that “Lecithin derived from organic raw material is available on the market, but appropriate qualities of such lecithin are needed for most of the uses in the organic food processing industry. The appropriate qualities for the organic food production are currently not available in sufficient quantities. Taking account of the temporary lack of the different qualities of the organic lecithin needed for the organic production of food, it should be provided that during a transitional period of 3 years lecithin not derived from organic raw material may be used in the production of organic food“.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-cpdm-in-automotive-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2021-03-23

This report contains market size and forecasts of Organic Soy Lecithin in Indonesia, including the following market information:

Indonesia Organic Soy Lecithin Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Indonesia Organic Soy Lecithin Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Indonesia Organic Soy Lecithin Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in Indonesia Organic Soy Lecithin Market 2019 (%)

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-dsl-chipsets-professional-survey-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2026-2021-03-17

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Organic Soy Lecithin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Organic Soy Lecithin production and consumption in Indonesia

Total Market by Segment:

Indonesia Organic Soy Lecithin Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Indonesia Organic Soy Lecithin Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Fluid Organic Lecithins

De-oiled Organic Lecithin Powders

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-high-heels-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-03-14

Indonesia Organic Soy Lecithin Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Indonesia Organic Soy Lecithin Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Infant Formula

Baking-Pan Release

Cakes

Pet Food

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Organic Soy Lecithin Market Competitors Revenues in Indonesia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Organic Soy Lecithin Market Competitors Revenues Share in Indonesia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Indonesia Organic Soy Lecithin Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total Indonesia Organic Soy Lecithin Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Clarkson Soy Products

Lecico

Lipoid

Fismer

Organic Factory

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Organic Soy Lecithin Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Indonesia Organic Soy Lecithin Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats 2 COVID-19 Impact: Indonesia Organic Soy Lecithin Overall Market Size

2.1 Indonesia Organic Soy Lecithin Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Indonesia Organic Soy Lecithin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Indonesia Organic Soy Lecithin Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026 3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Organic Soy Lecithin Players in Indonesia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Indonesia Organic Soy Lecithin Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Indonesia Organic Soy Lecithin Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Indonesia Organic Soy Lecithin Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Indonesia Organic Soy Lecithin Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Organic Soy Lecithin Companies in Indonesia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Indonesia Manufacturers Organic Soy Lecithin Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Organic Soy Lecithin Players in Indonesia

3.8.1 List of Indonesia Tier 1 Organic Soy Lecithin Companies

3.8.2 List of Indonesia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Organic Soy Lecithin Companies 4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Indonesia Organic Soy Lecithin Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Fluid Organic Lecithins

4.1.3 De-oiled Organic Lecithin Powders

4.2 By Type – Indonesia Organic Soy Lecithin Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Indonesia Organic Soy Lecithin Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Indonesia Organic Soy Lecithin Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Indonesia Organic Soy Lecithin Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Indonesia Organic Soy Lecithin Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Indonesia Organic Soy Lecithin Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Indonesia Organic Soy Lecithin Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Indonesia Organic Soy Lecithin Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Indonesia Organic Soy Lecithin Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Indonesia Organic Soy Lecithin Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Infant Formula

5.1.3 Baking-Pan Release

5.1.4 Cakes

5.1.5 Pet Food

5.1.6 Others

5.2 By Application – Indonesia Organic Soy Lecithin Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Indonesia Organic Soy Lecithin Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Indonesia Organic Soy Lecithin Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Indonesia Organic Soy Lecithin Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Indonesia Organic Soy Lecithin Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Indonesia Organic Soy Lecithin Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Indonesia Organic Soy Lecithin Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Indonesia Organic Soy Lecithin Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Indonesia Organic Soy Lecithin Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Clarkson Soy Products

6.1.1 Clarkson Soy Products Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Clarkson Soy Products Business Overview

6.1.3 Clarkson Soy Products Organic Soy Lecithin Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Clarkson Soy Products Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Clarkson Soy Products Key News

6.2 Lecico

6.2.1 Lecico Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Lecico Business Overview

6.2.3 Lecico Organic Soy Lecithin Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Lecico Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Lecico Key News

6.3 Lipoid

6.3.1 Lipoid Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Lipoid Business Overview

6.3.3 Lipoid Organic Soy Lecithin Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Lipoid Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Lipoid Key News

6.4 Fismer

6.4.1 Fismer Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Fismer Business Overview

6.4.3 Fismer Organic Soy Lecithin Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Fismer Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Fismer Key News

6.5 Organic Factory

6.5.1 Organic Factory Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Organic Factory Business Overview

6.5.3 Organic Factory Organic Soy Lecithin Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Organic Factory Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Organic Factory Key News

6.6 Lasenor

6.6.1 Lasenor Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Lasenor Business Overview

6.6.3 Lasenor Organic Soy Lecithin Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Lasenor Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Lasenor Key News 7 Organic Soy Lecithin Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Organic Soy Lecithin Production Capacity and Value in Indonesia, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Indonesia Organic Soy Lecithin Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Indonesia Organic Soy Lecithin Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Indonesia Organic Soy Lecithin Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Organic Soy Lecithin Manufacturers in Indonesia

7.2.1 Indonesia Key Local Organic Soy Lecithin Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Indonesia Key Local Organic Soy Lecithin Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Indonesia Key Local Organic Soy Lecithin Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Organic Soy Lecithin Production Sold in Indonesia and Sold Other Than Indonesia by Manufacturers

7.3 Organic Soy Lecithin Export and Import in Indonesia

7.3.1 Indonesia Organic Soy Lecithin Export Market

7.3.2 Indonesia Organic Soy Lecithin Source of Imports 8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Indonesia Organic Soy Lecithin Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints 9 COVID-19 Impact on Organic Soy Lecithin Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Organic Soy Lecithin Distributors and Sales Agents in Indonesia 10 Conclusion 11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Organic Soy Lecithin in Indonesia

Table 2. Top Players in Indonesia, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. Indonesia Organic Soy Lecithin Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. Indonesia Organic Soy Lecithin Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. Indonesia Organic Soy Lecithin Sales by Companies, (MT), 2015-2020

Table 6. Indonesia Organic Soy Lecithin Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Organic Soy Lecithin Price (2015-2020) (USD/MT)

Table 8. Indonesia Manufacturers Organic Soy Lecithin Product Type

Table 9. List of Indonesia Tier 1 Organic Soy Lecithin Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of Indonesia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Organic Soy Lecithin Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – Organic Soy Lecithin Revenue in Indonesia (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – Organic Soy Lecithin Revenue in Indonesia (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – Organic Soy Lecithin Sales in Indonesia (MT), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – Organic Soy Lecithin Sales in Indonesia (MT), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – Organic Soy Lecithin Revenue in Indonesia, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – Organic Soy Lecithin Revenue in Indonesia, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application – Organic Soy Lecithin Sales in Indonesia, (MT), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application – Organic Soy Lecithin Sales in Indonesia, (MT), 2021-2026

Table 19. Clarkson Soy Products Corporate Summary

Table 20. Clarkson Soy Products Organic Soy Lecithin Product Offerings

Table 21. Clarkson Soy Products Organic Soy Lecithin Sales (MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 22. Lecico Corporate Summary

Table 23. Lecico Organic Soy Lecithin Product Offerings

Table 24. Lecico Organic Soy Lecithin Sales (MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 25. Lipoid Corporate Summary

Table 26. Lipoid Organic Soy Lecithin Product Offerings

Table 27. Lipoid Organic Soy Lecithin Sales (MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 28. Fismer Corporate Summary

Table 29. Fismer Organic Soy Lecithin Product Offerings

Table 30. Fismer Organic Soy Lecithin Sales (MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 31. Organic Factory Corporate Summary

Table 32. Organic Factory Organic Soy Lecithin Product Offerings

Table 33. Organic Factory Organic Soy Lecithin Sales (MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 34. Lasenor Corporate Summary

Table 35. Lasenor Organic Soy Lecithin Product Offerings

Table 36. Lasenor Organic Soy Lecithin Sales (MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 37. Organic Soy Lecithin Production Capacity (MT) of Local Manufacturers in Indonesia, 2015-2020

Table 38. Organic Soy Lecithin Production (MT) of Local Manufacturers in Indonesia, 2015-2020

Table 39. Indonesia Organic Soy Lecithin Production Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020

Table 40. Organic Soy Lecithin Production Value (US$, Mn) of Local Manufacturers in Indonesia, 2015-2020

Table 41. Indonesia Organic Soy Lecithin Production Value Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020

Table 42. The Percentage of Organic Soy Lecithin Production Sold in Indonesia and Sold Other Than Indonesia by Manufacturers

Table 43. The Percentage of Organic Soy Lecithin Production Sold in Indonesia and Sold Other Than Indonesia by Manufacturers

Table 44. Dangeguojia Organic Soy Lecithin Sales (Consumption), Production, Export and Import, 2015-2020

Table 45. Raw Materials and Suppliers

Table 46. Organic Soy Lecithin Downstream Clients in Indonesia

Table 47. Organic Soy Lecithin Distributors and Sales Agents in Indonesia

List of Figures

Figure 1. Organic Soy Lecithin Segment by Type

Figure 2. Organic Soy Lecithin Segment by Application

Figure 3. Dangeguojia Organic Soy Lecithin Market Overview: 2020

Figure 4. Key Caveats

Figure 5. Organic Soy Lecithin Market Size in Indonesia, (US$, Mn) & (MT): 2020 VS 2026

Figure 6. Indonesia Organic Soy Lecithin Revenue, 2015-2026 (US$, Mn)

Figure 7. Organic Soy Lecithin Sales in Indonesia: 2015-2026 (MT)

Figure 8. The Top 3 and 5 Players Market Share by Organic Soy Lecithin Revenue in 2019

Figure 9. By Type – Indonesia Organic Soy Lecithin Incremental Growth, (US$, Mn), 2015-2026

Figure 10. By Type – Indonesia Organic Soy Lecithin Market Share, 2015-2020

Figure 11. By Type – Indonesia Organic Soy Lecithin Market Share, 2020-2026

Figure 12. By Type – Indonesia Organic Soy Lecithin Price (USD/MT), 2015-2026

Figure 13. By Application – Organic Soy Lecithin Revenue in Indonesia (US$, Mn), 2020 & 2026

Figure 14. By Application – Indonesia Organic Soy Lecithin Market Share, 2015-2020

Figure 15. By Application – Indonesia Organic Soy Lecithin Market Share, 2020-2026

Figure 16. By Application -Indonesia Organic Soy Lecithin Price (USD/MT), 2015-2026

Figure 17. Indonesia Organic Soy Lecithin Production Capacity (MT), 2015-2026

Figure 18. Indonesia Organic Soy Lecithin Actual Output (MT), 2015-2026

Figure 19. Indonesia Organic Soy Lecithin Production Value (US$, Mn), 2015-2026

Figure 20. The Percentage of Indonesia Organic Soy Lecithin Export Destination, 2019

Figure 21. The Source of Imports of Indonesia Organic Soy Lecithin, 2019

Figure 22. PEST Analysis for Indonesia Organic Soy Lecithin Market in 2020

Figure 23. Organic Soy Lecithin Market Opportunities & Trends in Indonesia

Figure 24. Organic Soy Lecithin Market Drivers in Indonesia

Figure 25. Organic Soy Lecithin Market Restraints in Indonesia

Figure 26. Organic Soy Lecithin Industry Value Chain

VIEW PRICING LinkedIn Twitter Facebook WhatsApp FREE SAMPLE REPORT FREE SAMPLE REPORT CHECK DISCOUNT CHECK DISCOUNT ANY QUESTIONS ANY QUESTIONS DOWNLOAD INFO Well organised, Thank you – Mariana Constantin, Senior DSA CONTACT US For the Continent specific report

For the specific report For the Country specific report

For the specific report For any Chapter of the report

For any of the report For more Key Players

For more For free Customisation

For free For ongoing Offers

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105