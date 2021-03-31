Global Paver Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

A paver (paver finisher, asphalt finisher, paving machine) is a piece of construction equipment used to lay asphalt on roads, bridges, parking lots and other such places. It lays the asphalt flat and provides minor compaction before it is compacted by a roller.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Paver in India, including the following market information:

India Paver Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

India Paver Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

India Paver Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Top Five Competitors in India Paver Market 2019 (%)

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-bionic-limbs-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-04

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Paver manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Paver production and consumption in India

Total Market by Segment:

India Paver Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

India Paver Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Mechanical Pavers

Hydrostatic Pavers

India Paver Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

India Paver Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-automotive-airfuel-management-parts-professional-survey-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2026-2021-03-10

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Paver Market Competitors Revenues in India, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Paver Market Competitors Revenues Share in India, by Players 2019 (%)

Total India Paver Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total India Paver Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Wirtgen Group

VOLVO

Atlas Copco

CAT

FAYAT

SUMITOMO

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-wood-fibre-boards-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-03-13

ST Engineering

HANTA

XCMG

SANY

JiangSu Huatong Kinetics

ZOOMLION

SCMC

Tsun Greatwall

Xinzhu Corporation

CCCC XI’AN ROAD

DingshengTiangong

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Paver Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 India Paver Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: India Paver Overall Market Size

2.1 India Paver Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 India Paver Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 India Paver Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Paver Players in India (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top India Paver Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 India Paver Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 India Paver Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 India Paver Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Paver Companies in India, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 India Manufacturers Paver Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Paver Players in India

3.8.1 List of India Tier 1 Paver Companies

3.8.2 List of India Tier 2 and Tier 3 Paver Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – India Paver Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Mechanical Pavers

4.1.3 Hydrostatic Pavers

4.2 By Type – India Paver Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – India Paver Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – India Paver Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – India Paver Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – India Paver Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – India Paver Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – India Paver Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – India Paver Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – India Paver Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – India Paver Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Residential

5.1.3 Commercial

5.1.4 Industrial

5.2 By Application – India Paver Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – India Paver Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – India Paver Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – India Paver Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – India Paver Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – India Paver Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – India Paver Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – India Paver Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – India Paver Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Wirtgen Group

6.1.1 Wirtgen Group Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Wirtgen Group Business Overview

6.1.3 Wirtgen Group Paver Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Wirtgen Group Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Wirtgen Group Key News

6.2 VOLVO

6.2.1 VOLVO Corporate Summary

6.2.2 VOLVO Business Overview

6.2.3 VOLVO Paver Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 VOLVO Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.2.5 VOLVO Key News

6.3 Atlas Copco

6.3.1 Atlas Copco Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Atlas Copco Business Overview

6.3.3 Atlas Copco Paver Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Atlas Copco Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Atlas Copco Key News

6.4 CAT

6.4.1 CAT Corporate Summary

6.4.2 CAT Business Overview

6.4.3 CAT Paver Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 CAT Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.4.5 CAT Key News

6.5 FAYAT

6.5.1 FAYAT Corporate Summary

6.5.2 FAYAT Business Overview

6.5.3 FAYAT Paver Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 FAYAT Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.5.5 FAYAT Key News

6.6 SUMITOMO

6.6.1 SUMITOMO Corporate Summary

6.6.2 SUMITOMO Business Overview

6.6.3 SUMITOMO Paver Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 SUMITOMO Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.6.5 SUMITOMO Key News

6.7 ST Engineering

6.6.1 ST Engineering Corporate Summary

6.6.2 ST Engineering Business Overview

6.6.3 ST Engineering Paver Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 ST Engineering Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.7.5 ST Engineering Key News

6.8 HANTA

6.8.1 HANTA Corporate Summary

6.8.2 HANTA Business Overview

6.8.3 HANTA Paver Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 HANTA Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.8.5 HANTA Key News

6.9 XCMG

6.9.1 XCMG Corporate Summary

6.9.2 XCMG Business Overview

6.9.3 XCMG Paver Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 XCMG Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.9.5 XCMG Key News

6.10 SANY

….….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105