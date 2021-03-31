Global Paver Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

A paver (paver finisher, asphalt finisher, paving machine) is a piece of construction equipment used to lay asphalt on roads, bridges, parking lots and other such places. It lays the asphalt flat and provides minor compaction before it is compacted by a roller.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Paver in Japan, including the following market information:

Japan Paver Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Japan Paver Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Japan Paver Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Top Five Competitors in Japan Paver Market 2019 (%)

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-motorcycle-and-bicycle-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-2021-03-04

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Paver manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Paver production and consumption in Japan

Total Market by Segment:

Japan Paver Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

Japan Paver Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Mechanical Pavers

Hydrostatic Pavers

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/digital-pcr-dpcr-global-market-growth-status-and-outlook-research-report-2021-2021-03-10

Japan Paver Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

Japan Paver Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Paver Market Competitors Revenues in Japan, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Paver Market Competitors Revenues Share in Japan, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Japan Paver Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total Japan Paver Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Wirtgen Group

VOLVO

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-gamma-counter-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-03-13

Atlas Copco

CAT

FAYAT

SUMITOMO

ST Engineering

HANTA

XCMG

SANY

JiangSu Huatong Kinetics

ZOOMLION

SCMC

Tsun Greatwall

Xinzhu Corporation

CCCC XI’AN ROAD

DingshengTiangong

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Paver Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Japan Paver Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Japan Paver Overall Market Size

2.1 Japan Paver Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Japan Paver Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Japan Paver Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Paver Players in Japan (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Japan Paver Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Japan Paver Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Japan Paver Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Japan Paver Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Paver Companies in Japan, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Japan Manufacturers Paver Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Paver Players in Japan

3.8.1 List of Japan Tier 1 Paver Companies

3.8.2 List of Japan Tier 2 and Tier 3 Paver Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Japan Paver Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Mechanical Pavers

4.1.3 Hydrostatic Pavers

4.2 By Type – Japan Paver Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Japan Paver Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Japan Paver Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Japan Paver Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Japan Paver Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Japan Paver Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Japan Paver Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Japan Paver Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Japan Paver Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Japan Paver Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Residential

5.1.3 Commercial

5.1.4 Industrial

5.2 By Application – Japan Paver Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Japan Paver Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Japan Paver Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Japan Paver Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Japan Paver Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Japan Paver Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Japan Paver Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Japan Paver Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Japan Paver Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Wirtgen Group

6.1.1 Wirtgen Group Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Wirtgen Group Business Overview

6.1.3 Wirtgen Group Paver Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Wirtgen Group Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Wirtgen Group Key News

6.2 VOLVO

6.2.1 VOLVO Corporate Summary

6.2.2 VOLVO Business Overview

6.2.3 VOLVO Paver Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 VOLVO Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.2.5 VOLVO Key News

6.3 Atlas Copco

6.3.1 Atlas Copco Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Atlas Copco Business Overview

6.3.3 Atlas Copco Paver Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Atlas Copco Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Atlas Copco Key News

6.4 CAT

6.4.1 CAT Corporate Summary

6.4.2 CAT Business Overview

6.4.3 CAT Paver Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 CAT Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.4.5 CAT Key News

6.5 FAYAT

6.5.1 FAYAT Corporate Summary

6.5.2 FAYAT Business Overview

6.5.3 FAYAT Paver Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 FAYAT Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.5.5 FAYAT Key News

6.6 SUMITOMO

6.6.1 SUMITOMO Corporate Summary

6.6.2 SUMITOMO Business Overview

6.6.3 SUMITOMO Paver Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 SUMITOMO Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.6.5 SUMITOMO Key News

6.7 ST Engineering

6.6.1 ST Engineering Corporate Summary

6.6.2 ST Engineering Business Overview

6.6.3 ST Engineering Paver Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 ST Engineering Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.7.5 ST Engineering Key News

6.8 HANTA

6.8.1 HANTA Corporate Summary

6.8.2 HANTA Business Overview

6.8.3 HANTA Paver Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 HANTA Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.8.5 HANTA Key News

6.9 XCMG

6.9.1 XCMG Corporate Summary

6.9.2 XCMG Business Overview

6.9.3 XCMG Paver Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 XCMG Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.9.5 XCMG Key News

6.10 SANY

6.10.1 SANY Corporate Summary

6.10.2 SANY Business Overview

6.10.3 SANY Paver Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 SANY Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.10.5 SANY Key News

6.11 JiangSu Huatong Kinetics

6.11.1 JiangSu Huatong Kinetics Corporate Summary

6.11.2 JiangSu Huatong Kinetics Paver Business Overview

6.11.3 JiangSu Huatong Kinetics Paver Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 JiangSu Huatong Kinetics Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.11.5 JiangSu Huatong Kinetics Key News

6.12 ZOOMLION

6.12.1 ZOOMLION Corporate Summary

6.12.2 ZOOMLION Paver Business Overview

6.12.3 ZOOMLION Paver Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 ZOOMLION Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.12.5 ZOOMLION Key News

6.13 SCMC

6.13.1 SCMC Corporate Summary

6.13.2 SCMC Paver Business Overview

6.13.3 SCMC Paver Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 SCMC Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.13.5 SCMC Key News

6.14 Tsun Greatwall

6.14.1 Tsun Greatwall Corporate Summary

6.14.2 Tsun Greatwall Paver Business Overview

6.14.3 Tsun Greatwall Paver Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 Tsun Greatwall Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.14.5 Tsun Greatwall Key News

6.15 Xinzhu Corporation

6.15.1 Xinzhu Corporation Corporate Summary

6.15.2 Xinzhu Corporation Paver Business Overview

6.15.3 Xinzhu Corporation Paver Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 Xinzhu Corporation Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.15.5 Xinzhu Corporation Key News

6.16 CCCC XI’AN ROAD

6.16.1 CCCC XI’AN ROAD Corporate Summary

6.16.2 CCCC XI’AN ROAD Paver Business Overview

6.16.3 CCCC XI’AN ROAD Paver Major Product Offerings

6.16.4 CCCC XI’AN ROAD Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.16.5 CCCC XI’AN ROAD Key News

6.17 DingshengTiangong

6.17.1 DingshengTiangong Corporate Summary

6.17.2 DingshengTiangong Paver Business Overview

6.17.3 DingshengTiangong Paver Major Product Offerings

6.17.4 DingshengTiangong Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.17.5 DingshengTiangong Key News

6.18 LiuGong

6.18.1 LiuGong Corporate Summary

6.18.2 LiuGong Paver Business Overview

6.18.3 LiuGong Paver Major Product Offerings

6.18.4 LiuGong Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.18.5 LiuGong Key News

7 Paver Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Paver Production Capacity and Value in Japan, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Japan Paver Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Japan Paver Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Japan Paver Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Paver Manufacturers in Japan

7.2.1 Japan Key Local Paver Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Japan Key Local Paver Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Japan Key Local Paver Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Paver Production Sold in Japan and Sold Other Than Japan by Manufacturers

7.3 Paver Export and Import in Japan

7.3.1 Japan Paver Export Market

7.3.2 Japan Paver Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

….….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105