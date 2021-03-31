All news

Global Perovskite Solar Cells Market in South Korea – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

A perovskite solar cell is a type of solar cell which includes a perovskite structured compound, most commonly a hybrid organic-inorganic lead or tin halide-based material, as the light-harvesting active layer. Perovskite materials such as methylammonium lead halides are cheap to produce and simple to manufacture.ALSO READ:

 

This report contains market size and forecasts of Perovskite Solar Cells in South Korea, including the following market information:
South Korea Perovskite Solar Cells Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
South Korea Perovskite Solar Cells Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MW)
South Korea Perovskite Solar Cells Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MW)
Top Five Competitors in South Korea Perovskite Solar Cells Market 2019 (%)
The global Perovskite Solar Cells market was valued at 509.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1525.9 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 31.6% during the forecast period. While the Perovskite Solar Cells market size in South Korea was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

 

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Perovskite Solar Cells manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

 

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Perovskite Solar Cells production and consumption in South Korea
Total Market by Segment:
South Korea Perovskite Solar Cells Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MW)
South Korea Perovskite Solar Cells Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Normal Structure
Inverted Structure

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Perovskite Solar Cells Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 South Korea Perovskite Solar Cells Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: South Korea Perovskite Solar Cells Overall Market Size
2.1 South Korea Perovskite Solar Cells Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 South Korea Perovskite Solar Cells Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 South Korea Perovskite Solar Cells Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

 

 

