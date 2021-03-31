All news

Global Perovskite Solar Cells Market in Thailand – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

A perovskite solar cell is a type of solar cell which includes a perovskite structured compound, most commonly a hybrid organic-inorganic lead or tin halide-based material, as the light-harvesting active layer. Perovskite materials such as methylammonium lead halides are cheap to produce and simple to manufacture.

 

This report contains market size and forecasts of Perovskite Solar Cells in Thailand, including the following market information:
Thailand Perovskite Solar Cells Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Thailand Perovskite Solar Cells Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MW)
Thailand Perovskite Solar Cells Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MW)
Top Five Competitors in Thailand Perovskite Solar Cells Market 2019 (%)
The global Perovskite Solar Cells market was valued at 509.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1525.9 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 31.6% during the forecast period. While the Perovskite Solar Cells market size in Thailand was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

 

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Perovskite Solar Cells manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

 

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Perovskite Solar Cells production and consumption in Thailand
Total Market by Segment:
Thailand Perovskite Solar Cells Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MW)
Thailand Perovskite Solar Cells Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Normal Structure
Inverted Structure

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Perovskite Solar Cells Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Thailand Perovskite Solar Cells Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Thailand Perovskite Solar Cells Overall Market Size
2.1 Thailand Perovskite Solar Cells Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Thailand Perovskite Solar Cells Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Thailand Perovskite Solar Cells Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

 

 

All news

