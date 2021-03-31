All news

Global Perovskite Solar Cells Market in UK – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

A perovskite solar cell is a type of solar cell which includes a perovskite structured compound, most commonly a hybrid organic-inorganic lead or tin halide-based material, as the light-harvesting active layer. Perovskite materials such as methylammonium lead halides are cheap to produce and simple to manufacture.

 

This report contains market size and forecasts of Perovskite Solar Cells in UK, including the following market information:
UK Perovskite Solar Cells Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
UK Perovskite Solar Cells Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MW)
UK Perovskite Solar Cells Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MW)
Top Five Competitors in UK Perovskite Solar Cells Market 2019 (%)
The global Perovskite Solar Cells market was valued at 509.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1525.9 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 31.6% during the forecast period. While the Perovskite Solar Cells market size in UK was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026..

 

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Perovskite Solar Cells manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

 

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Perovskite Solar Cells production and consumption in UK
Total Market by Segment:
UK Perovskite Solar Cells Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MW)
UK Perovskite Solar Cells Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Normal Structure
Inverted Structure

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Perovskite Solar Cells Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 UK Perovskite Solar Cells Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: UK Perovskite Solar Cells Overall Market Size
2.1 UK Perovskite Solar Cells Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 UK Perovskite Solar Cells Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 UK Perovskite Solar Cells Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

 

 

….. continued

 

