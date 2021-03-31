Global Pertussis Vaccine Market in France Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Pertussis vaccine is a vaccine that protects against whooping cough. There are two main types: whole-cell vaccines and acellular vaccines. The whole-cell vaccine is about 78% effective while the acellular vaccine is 71–85% effective.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pertussis Vaccine in France, including the following market information:

France Pertussis Vaccine Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

France Pertussis Vaccine Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Doses)

France Pertussis Vaccine Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Doses)

Top Five Competitors in France Pertussis Vaccine Market 2019 (%)

The global Pertussis Vaccine market was valued at 7342.7 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 7535.7 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 0.7% during the forecast period. While the Pertussis Vaccine market size in France was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Pertussis Vaccine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Pertussis Vaccine production and consumption in France

Total Market by Segment:

France Pertussis Vaccine Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Doses)

France Pertussis Vaccine Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Whole-cell vaccines

Acellular vaccines

France Pertussis Vaccine Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Doses)

France Pertussis Vaccine Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Children

Adults

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Pertussis Vaccine Market Competitors Revenues in France, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Pertussis Vaccine Market Competitors Revenues Share in France, by Players 2019 (%)

Total France Pertussis Vaccine Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Doses)

Total France Pertussis Vaccine Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Sanofi Pasteur

GSK

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

Astellas Pharma

Minhai Biotechnology

Wuhan Institute of Biological Products

TABLECONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Pertussis Vaccine Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 France Pertussis Vaccine Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: France Pertussis Vaccine Overall Market Size

2.1 France Pertussis Vaccine Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 France Pertussis Vaccine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 France Pertussis Vaccine Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Pertussis Vaccine Players in France (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top France Pertussis Vaccine Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 France Pertussis Vaccine Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 France Pertussis Vaccine Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 France Pertussis Vaccine Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pertussis Vaccine Companies in France, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 France Manufacturers Pertussis Vaccine Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pertussis Vaccine Players in France

3.8.1 List of France Tier 1 Pertussis Vaccine Companies

3.8.2 List of France Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pertussis Vaccine Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – France Pertussis Vaccine Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Whole-cell vaccines

4.1.3 Acellular vaccines

4.2 By Type – France Pertussis Vaccine Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – France Pertussis Vaccine Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – France Pertussis Vaccine Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – France Pertussis Vaccine Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – France Pertussis Vaccine Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – France Pertussis Vaccine Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – France Pertussis Vaccine Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – France Pertussis Vaccine Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – France Pertussis Vaccine Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – France Pertussis Vaccine Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Children

5.1.3 Adults

5.2 By Application – France Pertussis Vaccine Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – France Pertussis Vaccine Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – France Pertussis Vaccine Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – France Pertussis Vaccine Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – France Pertussis Vaccine Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – France Pertussis Vaccine Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – France Pertussis Vaccine Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – France Pertussis Vaccine Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – France Pertussis Vaccine Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Sanofi Pasteur

6.1.1 Sanofi Pasteur Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Sanofi Pasteur Business Overview

6.1.3 Sanofi Pasteur Pertussis Vaccine Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Sanofi Pasteur Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Sanofi Pasteur Key News

6.2 GSK

6.2.1 GSK Corporate Summary

6.2.2 GSK Business Overview

6.2.3 GSK Pertussis Vaccine Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 GSK Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.2.5 GSK Key News

6.3 Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

6.3.1 Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Business Overview

6.3.3 Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Pertussis Vaccine Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Key News

6.4 Astellas Pharma

6.4.1 Astellas Pharma Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Astellas Pharma Business Overview

6.4.3 Astellas Pharma Pertussis Vaccine Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Astellas Pharma Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Astellas Pharma Key News

6.5 Minhai Biotechnology

6.5.1 Minhai Biotechnology Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Minhai Biotechnology Business Overview

6.5.3 Minhai Biotechnology Pertussis Vaccine Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Minhai Biotechnology Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Minhai Biotechnology Key News

6.6 Wuhan Institute of Biological Products

6.6.1 Wuhan Institute of Biological Products Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Wuhan Institute of Biological Products Business Overview

6.6.3 Wuhan Institute of Biological Products Pertussis Vaccine Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Wuhan Institute of Biological Products Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Wuhan Institute of Biological Products Key News

6.7 Changchun Changsheng Life Sciences

6.6.1 Changchun Changsheng Life Sciences Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Changchun Changsheng Life Sciences Business Overview

6.6.3 Changchun Changsheng Life Sciences Pertussis Vaccine Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Changchun Changsheng Life Sciences Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Changchun Changsheng Life Sciences Key News

7 Pertussis Vaccine Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Pertussis Vaccine Production Capacity and Value in France, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 France Pertussis Vaccine Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 France Pertussis Vaccine Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 France Pertussis Vaccine Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Pertussis Vaccine Manufacturers in France

7.2.1 France Key Local Pertussis Vaccine Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 France Key Local Pertussis Vaccine Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 France Key Local Pertussis Vaccine Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Pertussis Vaccine Production Sold in France and Sold Other Than France by Manufacturers

7.3 Pertussis Vaccine Export and Import in France

7.3.1 France Pertussis Vaccine Export Market

7.3.2 France Pertussis Vaccine Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for France Pertussis Vaccine Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Pertussis Vaccine Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Pertussis Vaccine Distributors and Sales Agents in France

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Pertussis Vaccine in France

Table 2. Top Players in France, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. France Pertussis Vaccine Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. France Pertussis Vaccine Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. France Pertussis Vaccine Sales by Companies, (K Doses), 2015-2020

Table 6. France Pertussis Vaccine Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Pertussis Vaccine Price (2015-2020) (USD/Doses)

Table 8. France Manufacturers Pertussis Vaccine Product Type

Table 9. List of France Tier 1 Pertussis Vaccine Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of France Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pertussis Vaccine Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – Pertussis Vaccine Revenue in France (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – Pertussis Vaccine Revenue in France (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – Pertussis Vaccine Sales in France (K Doses), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – Pertussis Vaccine Sales in France (K Doses), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – Pertussis Vaccine Revenue in France, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – Pertussis Vaccine Revenue in France, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application – Pertussis Vaccine Sales in France, (K Doses), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application – Pertussis Vaccine Sales in France, (K Doses), 2021-2026

Table 19. Sanofi Pasteur Corporate Summary

Table 20. Sanofi Pasteur Pertussis Vaccine Product Offerings

Table 21. Sanofi Pasteur Pertussis Vaccine Sales (K Doses), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Doses) (2015-2020)

Table 22. GSK Corporate Summary

Table 23. GSK Pertussis Vaccine Product Offerings

Table 24. GSK Pertussis Vaccine Sales (K Doses), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Doses) (2015-2020)

Table 25. Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporate Summary

Table 26. Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Pertussis Vaccine Product Offerings

Table 27. Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Pertussis Vaccine Sales (K Doses), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Doses) (2015-2020)

Table 28. Astellas Pharma Corporate Summary

Table 29. Astellas Pharma Pertussis Vaccine Product Offerings

Table 30. Astellas Pharma Pertussis Vaccine Sales (K Doses), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Doses) (2015-2020)

Table 31. Minhai Biotechnology Corporate Summary

Table 32. Minhai Biotechnology Pertussis Vaccine Product Offerings

Table 33. Minhai Biotechnology Pertussis Vaccine Sales (K Doses), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Doses) (2015-2020)

Table 34. Wuhan Institute of Biological Products Corporate Summary

Table 35. Wuhan Institute of Biological Products Pertussis Vaccine Product Offerings

Table 36. Wuhan Institute of Biological Products Pertussis Vaccine Sales (K Doses), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Doses) (2015-2020)

Table 37. Changchun Changsheng Life Sciences Corporate Summary

Table 38. Changchun Changsheng Life Sciences Pertussis Vaccine Product Offerings

Table 39. Changchun Changsheng Life Sciences Pertussis Vaccine Sales (K Doses), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Doses) (2015-2020)

Table 40. Pertussis Vaccine Production Capacity (K Doses) of Local Manufacturers in France, 2015-2020

Table 41. Pertussis Vaccine Production (K Doses) of Local

