All news

Global Petroleum Needle Coke Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Petroleum Needle Coke Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Petroleum needle coke is a needle-shaped carbon material produced by heating raw petroleum coke (a solid carbon derived from cracking of heavy oil), and is mainly used as the aggregate of artificial graphite electrodes in electric arc furnaces for the iron manufacturing industry.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Petroleum Needle Coke in China, including the following market information:
China Petroleum Needle Coke Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
China Petroleum Needle Coke Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
China Petroleum Needle Coke Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Top Five Competitors in China Petroleum Needle Coke Market 2019 (%)

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-high-voltage-direct-current-hvdc-transmission-systems-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2021-03-19
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Petroleum Needle Coke manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Petroleum Needle Coke production and consumption in China
Total Market by Segment:
China Petroleum Needle Coke Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
China Petroleum Needle Coke Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
High-Sulfur Petroleum Needle Coke
Middle-Sulfur Petroleum Needle Coke
Low-Sulfur Petroleum Needle Coke

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-currency-count-machines-market-research-report-2020-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-forecast-year-2021-03-16

China Petroleum Needle Coke Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
China Petroleum Needle Coke Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Ultra High Power Electrode
Special Carbon Materials
Others

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-green-mining-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-03-13

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Petroleum Needle Coke Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Petroleum Needle Coke Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)
Total China Petroleum Needle Coke Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)
Total China Petroleum Needle Coke Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
CNPC Jinzhou Petrochemical

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Petroleum Needle Coke Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 China Petroleum Needle Coke Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: China Petroleum Needle Coke Overall Market Size
2.1 China Petroleum Needle Coke Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 China Petroleum Needle Coke Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 China Petroleum Needle Coke Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Petroleum Needle Coke Players in China (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top China Petroleum Needle Coke Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 China Petroleum Needle Coke Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 China Petroleum Needle Coke Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 China Petroleum Needle Coke Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

…continued

 

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

 

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Biorefinery Technologies�Market Size 2021 | Global Industry Analysis, Development, Scope, Trends, Forecast to 2027

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Ask For Discount Company Profile New Jersey, United States,- The Biorefinery Technologies Market Intelligence study is a collection of authentic information and in-depth data analysis, taking into account market trends, growth prospects, emerging sectors, challenges, and drivers that can help investors and stakeholders identify the most beneficial approaches adapted to the present potential […]
All news

Hand Sanitizer Dispensers Market Size and Forecast (2021-2027) | By Top Leading Players – Walex, GOJO Industries, Symmetry, Proandre, STERIS Corporation, The Dial Corporation

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Ask for a Discount Company Profile New Jersey, United States,- Market Research Intellect recently released a report on the Hand Sanitizer Dispensers Market. The study is corroborated by data obtained either from primary sources or from corporate databases. Market experts have confirmed that the data is realistic and relevant to certain market conditions and […]
All news

Karl Fischer Titrators Market Size 2021 | Driving Factors by Manufacturers – Metrohm, Mitsubishi Chemical, HIRANUMA SANGYO, Mettler Toledo, Xylem

Mark Willams

Fort Collins, Colorado: “The research report provides a detailed analysis of growth factors and factors that may impede future growth in the Karl Fischer Titrators Market. Therefore, the report covers the challenges and risks faced during the forecast period. The report also covers key trends and opportunities that may impact the growth of the Karl […]