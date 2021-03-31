Global Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Market in Vietnam Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Sodium chloride (NaCl) is the chemical name for salt. Sodium chloride occurs naturally as the mineral halite. Commercially, it is obtained by the solar evaporation of salt water, or by mining. It is a component of sodium chloride injections USP, and has production uses in pharmaceutical processing.

Sodium chloride has uses a channeling agent, and as an osmotic agent in the cores of controlled-release tablets. It also is used to help modify drug release, and to adjust porosity in tablet coatings. It can adjust drug release from gels and emulsions, and adjust the thickness of solutions by altering the ionic attributes of a formulation.

Sodium chloride is widely used in a variety of pharmaceutical products to produce isotonic solutions. It is used in normal nasal saline sprays, in intravenous lock flush solutions, and in eye washes or solutions. Sodium chloride tablets are also available to replace salt lost through excess sweating to help prevent muscle cramps. Sodium chloride solution may also be used to dilute medications for nebulization and inhalation

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride in Vietnam, including the following market information:

Vietnam Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Vietnam Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Vietnam Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Market 2019 (%)

The global Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride market was valued at 580.9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 742.1 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. While the Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride market size in Vietnam was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride production and consumption in Vietnam

Total Market by Segment:

Vietnam Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Vietnam Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

API-NaCl

HD-NaCl

Vietnam Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Vietnam Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Injections

Hemodialysis

Oral Rehydration Salts

Osmotic Agent

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Vietnam Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total Vietnam Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

K+S

Akzonobel

Cargill

Hebei Huachen

Swiss Saltworks

Sudsalz Gmbh

Tata Chemicals

Cheetham Salt

Salinen

Dominion Salt

TABLECONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Vietnam Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Vietnam Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Overall Market Size

2.1 Vietnam Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Vietnam Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Vietnam Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Players in Vietnam (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Vietnam Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Vietnam Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Vietnam Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Vietnam Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Companies in Vietnam, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Vietnam Manufacturers Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Players in Vietnam

3.8.1 List of Vietnam Tier 1 Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Companies

3.8.2 List of Vietnam Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Vietnam Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 API-NaCl

4.1.3 HD-NaCl

4.2 By Type – Vietnam Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Vietnam Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Vietnam Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Vietnam Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Vietnam Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Vietnam Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Vietnam Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Vietnam Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Vietnam Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Vietnam Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Injections

5.1.3 Hemodialysis

5.1.4 Oral Rehydration Salts

5.1.5 Osmotic Agent

5.1.6 Other

5.2 By Application – Vietnam Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Vietnam Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Vietnam Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Vietnam Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Vietnam Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Vietnam Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Vietnam Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Vietnam Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Vietnam Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 K+S

6.1.1 K+S Corporate Summary

6.1.2 K+S Business Overview

6.1.3 K+S Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 K+S Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.1.5 K+S Key News

6.2 Akzonobel

6.2.1 Akzonobel Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Akzonobel Business Overview

6.2.3 Akzonobel Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Akzonobel Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Akzonobel Key News

6.3 Cargill

6.3.1 Cargill Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Cargill Business Overview

6.3.3 Cargill Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Cargill Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Cargill Key News

6.4 Hebei Huachen

6.4.1 Hebei Huachen Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Hebei Huachen Business Overview

6.4.3 Hebei Huachen Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Hebei Huachen Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Hebei Huachen Key News

6.5 Swiss Saltworks

6.5.1 Swiss Saltworks Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Swiss Saltworks Business Overview

6.5.3 Swiss Saltworks Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Swiss Saltworks Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Swiss Saltworks Key News

6.6 Sudsalz Gmbh

6.6.1 Sudsalz Gmbh Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Sudsalz Gmbh Business Overview

6.6.3 Sudsalz Gmbh Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Sudsalz Gmbh Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Sudsalz Gmbh Key News

6.7 Tata Chemicals

6.6.1 Tata Chemicals Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Tata Chemicals Business Overview

6.6.3 Tata Chemicals Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Tata Chemicals Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Tata Chemicals Key News

6.8 Cheetham Salt

6.8.1 Cheetham Salt Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Cheetham Salt Business Overview

6.8.3 Cheetham Salt Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Cheetham Salt Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Cheetham Salt Key News

6.9 Salinen

6.9.1 Salinen Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Salinen Business Overview

6.9.3 Salinen Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Salinen Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Salinen Key News

6.10 Dominion Salt

6.10.1 Dominion Salt Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Dominion Salt Business Overview

6.10.3 Dominion Salt Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Dominion Salt Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Dominion Salt Key News

6.11 US Salt

6.11.1 US Salt Corporate Summary

6.11.2 US Salt Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Business Overview

6.11.3 US Salt Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 US Salt Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.11.5 US Salt Key News

7 Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Production Capacity and Value in Vietnam, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Vietnam Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Vietnam Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Vietnam Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Manufacturers in Vietnam

7.2.1 Vietnam Key Local Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Vietnam Key Local Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Vietnam Key Local Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Production Sold in Vietnam and Sold Other Than Vietnam by Manufacturers

7.3 Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Export and Import in Vietnam

7.3.1 Vietnam Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Export Market

7.3.2 Vietnam Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Vietnam Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Distributors and Sales Agents in Vietnam

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride in Vietnam

Table 2. Top Players in Vietnam, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. Vietnam Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. Vietnam Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. Vietnam Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Sales by Companies, (K MT), 2015-2020

Table 6. Vietnam Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Price (2015-2020) (USD/MT)

Table 8. Vietnam Manufacturers Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Product Type

Table 9. List of Vietnam Tier 1 Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of Vietnam Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Revenue in Vietnam (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Revenue in Vietnam (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Sales in Vietnam (K MT), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Sa

…continued

