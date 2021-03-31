Global Pipe Wrenches Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

The pipe wrench (US), Stillson wrench or Stillsons (UK) is an adjustable wrench used for turning soft iron pipes and fittings with a rounded surface. The design of the adjustable jaw allows it to lock in the frame, such that any forward pressure on the handle tends to pull the jaws tighter together. Teeth angled in the direction of turn dig into the soft pipe. They are not intended for use on hardened steel hex nuts or other fittings because they would ruin the head; however, if a hex nut is soft enough that it becomes rounded beyond use with standard wrenches, a pipe wrench is sometimes used to break the bolt or nut free. Pipe wrenches are usually sold in the following sizes (by length of handle): 10, 12, 14, 18, 24, 36, and 48 inches, although smaller and larger sizes are available as well. They are usually made of cast steel. Today, aluminum is also used to construct the body of the wrench, while the teeth and jaw remain steel. Teeth, and jaw kits (which also contain adjustment rings and springs) can be bought to repair broken wrenches, as this is cheaper than buying a new wrench.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-air-pollution-control-system-for-coal-fired-power-plants-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2026-2021-03-23

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pipe Wrenches in US, including the following market information:

US Pipe Wrenches Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

US Pipe Wrenches Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

US Pipe Wrenches Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in US Pipe Wrenches Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Pipe Wrenches manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Pipe Wrenches production and

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-all-purpose-seasoning-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2026-2021-03-17

consumption in US

Total Market by Segment:

US Pipe Wrenches Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

US Pipe Wrenches Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Small Size (Length≤200 mm)

Medium Size (200 mm below Length≤800 mm)

Larger Size (Length above 800 mm)

US Pipe Wrenches Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

US Pipe Wrenches Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Petrochemical Pipeline

Civil Pipeline

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Pipe Wrenches Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-flame-retardant-polypropylene-pp-market-statistics-cagr-outlook-and-covid-19-impact-2021—2023-2021-03-13

Total Pipe Wrenches Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)

Total US Pipe Wrenches Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total US Pipe Wrenches Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Stanley

RIDGID

TTI Group

Apex Tool Group

SNAP-ON

Irwin

REED

Stahlwille

Wiha Tools

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Pipe Wrenches Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 US Pipe Wrenches Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: US Pipe Wrenches Overall Market Size

2.1 US Pipe Wrenches Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 US Pipe Wrenches Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 US Pipe Wrenches Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Pipe Wrenches Players in US (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top US Pipe Wrenches Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 US Pipe Wrenches Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 US Pipe Wrenches Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 US Pipe Wrenches Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pipe Wrenches Companies in US, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 US Manufacturers Pipe Wrenches Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pipe Wrenches Players in US

3.8.1 List of US Tier 1 Pipe Wrenches Companies

3.8.2 List of US Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pipe Wrenches Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – US Pipe Wrenches Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Small Size (Length≤200 mm)

4.1.3 Medium Size (200 mm below Length≤800 mm)

4.1.4 Larger Size (Length above 800 mm)

4.2 By Type – US Pipe Wrenches Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – US Pipe Wrenches Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – US Pipe Wrenches Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – US Pipe Wrenches Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – US Pipe Wrenches Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – US Pipe Wrenches Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – US Pipe Wrenches Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – US Pipe Wrenches Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – US Pipe Wrenches Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – US Pipe Wrenches Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Petrochemical Pipeline

5.1.3 Civil Pipeline

5.1.4 Others

5.2 By Application – US Pipe Wrenches Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – US Pipe Wrenches Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – US Pipe Wrenches Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – US Pipe Wrenches Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – US Pipe Wrenches Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – US Pipe Wrenches Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – US Pipe Wrenches Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – US Pipe Wrenches Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – US Pipe Wrenches Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Stanley

6.1.1 Stanley Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Stanley Business Overview

6.1.3 Stanley Pipe Wrenches Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Stanley Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Stanley Key News

6.2 RIDGID

6.2.1 RIDGID Corporate Summary

6.2.2 RIDGID Business Overview

6.2.3 RIDGID Pipe Wrenches Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 RIDGID Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.2.5 RIDGID Key News

6.3 TTI Group

6.3.1 TTI Group Corporate Summary

6.3.2 TTI Group Business Overview

6.3.3 TTI Group Pipe Wrenches Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 TTI Group Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.3.5 TTI Group Key News

6.4 Apex Tool Group

6.4.1 Apex Tool Group Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Apex Tool Group Business Overview

6.4.3 Apex Tool Group Pipe Wrenches Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Apex Tool Group Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Apex Tool Group Key News

6.5 SNAP-ON

6.5.1 SNAP-ON Corporate Summary

6.5.2 SNAP-ON Business Overview

6.5.3 SNAP-ON Pipe Wrenches Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 SNAP-ON Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.5.5 SNAP-ON Key News

6.6 Irwin

6.6.1 Irwin Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Irwin Business Overview

6.6.3 Irwin Pipe Wrenches Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Irwin Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Irwin Key News

6.7 REED

6.6.1 REED Corporate Summary

6.6.2 REED Business Overview

6.6.3 REED Pipe Wrenches Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 REED Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.7.5 REED Key News

6.8 Stahlwille

6.8.1 Stahlwille Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Stahlwille Business Overview

6.8.3 Stahlwille Pipe Wrenches Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Stahlwille Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Stahlwille Key News

6.9 Wiha Tools

6.9.1 Wiha Tools Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Wiha Tools Business Overview

6.9.3 Wiha Tools Pipe Wrenches Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Wiha Tools Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Wiha Tools Key News

6.10 Wheeler-Rex

6.10.1 Wheeler-Rex Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Wheeler-Rex Business Overview

6.10.3 Wheeler-Rex Pipe Wrenches Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Wheeler-Rex Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Wheeler-Rex Key News

7 Pipe Wrenches Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Pipe Wrenches Production Capacity and Value in US, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 US Pipe Wrenches Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 US Pipe Wrenches Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 US Pipe Wrenches Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Pipe Wrenches Manufacturers in US

7.2.1 US Key Local Pipe Wrenches Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 US Key Local Pipe Wrenches Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 US Key Local Pipe Wrenches Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Pipe Wrenches Production Sold in US and Sold Other Than US by Manufacturers

7.3 Pipe Wrenches Export and Import in US

7.3.1 US Pipe Wrenches Export Market

7.3.2 US Pipe Wrenches Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for US Pipe Wrenches Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Pipe Wrenches Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Pipe Wrenches Distributors and Sales Agents in US

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Pipe Wrenches in US

Table 2. Top Players in US, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. US Pipe Wrenches Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. US Pipe Wrenches Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. US Pipe Wrenches Sales by Companies, (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 6. US Pipe Wrenches Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Pipe Wrenches Price (2015-2020) (USD/Unit)

Table 8. US Manufacturers Pipe Wrenches Product Type

Table 9. List of US Tier 1 Pipe Wrenches Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of US Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pipe Wrenches Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – Pipe Wrenches Revenue in US (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – Pipe Wrenches Revenue in US (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – Pipe Wrenches Sales in US (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – Pipe Wrenches Sales in US (K Units), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – Pipe Wrenches Revenue in US, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – Pipe Wrenches Revenue in US, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application – Pipe Wrenches Sales in US, (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application – Pipe Wrenches Sales in US, (K Units), 2021-2026

Table 19. Stanley Corporate Summary

Table 20. Stanley Pipe Wrenches Product Offerings

Table 21. Stanley Pipe Wrenches Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 22. RIDGID Corporate Summary

Table 23. RIDGID Pipe Wrenches Product Offerings

Table 24. RIDGID Pipe Wrenches Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 25. TTI Group Corporate Summary

Table 26. TTI Group Pipe Wrenches Product Offerings

Table 27. TTI Group Pipe Wrenches Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 28. Apex Tool Group Corporate Summary

Table 29. Apex Tool Group Pipe Wrenches Product Offerings

Table 30. Apex Tool Group Pipe Wrenches Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 31. SNAP-ON Corporate Summary

Table 32. SNAP-ON Pipe Wrenches Product Offerings

Table 33. SNAP-ON Pipe Wrenches Sales (K Units), Revenue

….….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105