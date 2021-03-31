Global Pipe Wrenches Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

The pipe wrench (US), Stillson wrench or Stillsons (UK) is an adjustable wrench used for turning soft iron pipes and fittings with a rounded surface. The design of the adjustable jaw allows it to lock in the frame, such that any forward pressure on the handle tends to pull the jaws tighter together. Teeth angled in the direction of turn dig into the soft pipe. They are not intended for use on hardened steel hex nuts or other fittings because they would ruin the head; however, if a hex nut is soft enough that it becomes rounded beyond use with standard wrenches, a pipe wrench is sometimes used to break the bolt or nut free. Pipe wrenches are usually sold in the following sizes (by length of handle): 10, 12, 14, 18, 24, 36, and 48 inches, although smaller and larger sizes are available as well. They are usually made of cast steel. Today, aluminum is also used to construct the

body of the wrench, while the teeth and jaw remain steel. Teeth, and jaw kits (which also contain adjustment rings and springs) can be bought to repair broken wrenches, as this is cheaper than buying a new wrench.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pipe Wrenches in Germany, including the following market information:

Germany Pipe Wrenches Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Germany Pipe Wrenches Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Germany Pipe Wrenches Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Germany Pipe Wrenches Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Pipe Wrenches manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Pipe Wrenches production and consumption in Germany

Total Market by Segment:

Germany Pipe Wrenches Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Germany Pipe Wrenches Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Small Size (Length≤200 mm)

Medium Size (200 mm below Length≤800 mm)

Larger Size (Length above 800 mm)

Germany Pipe Wrenches Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Germany Pipe Wrenches Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Petrochemical Pipeline

Civil Pipeline

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Pipe Wrenches Market Competitors Revenues in Germany, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Pipe Wrenches Market Competitors Revenues Share in Germany, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Germany Pipe Wrenches Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Germany Pipe Wrenches Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Stanley

RIDGID

TTI Group

Apex Tool Group

SNAP-ON

Irwin

REED

Stahlwille

Wiha Tools

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Pipe Wrenches Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Germany Pipe Wrenches Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Germany Pipe Wrenches Overall Market Size

2.1 Germany Pipe Wrenches Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Germany Pipe Wrenches Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Germany Pipe Wrenches Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Pipe Wrenches Players in Germany (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Germany Pipe Wrenches Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Germany Pipe Wrenches Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Germany Pipe Wrenches Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Germany Pipe Wrenches Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pipe Wrenches Companies in Germany, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Germany Manufacturers Pipe Wrenches Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pipe Wrenches Players in Germany

3.8.1 List of Germany Tier 1 Pipe Wrenches Companies

3.8.2 List of Germany Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pipe Wrenches Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Germany Pipe Wrenches Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Small Size (Length≤200 mm)

4.1.3 Medium Size (200 mm below Length≤800 mm)

4.1.4 Larger Size (Length above 800 mm)

4.2 By Type – Germany Pipe Wrenches Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Germany Pipe Wrenches Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Germany Pipe Wrenches Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Germany Pipe Wrenches Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Germany Pipe Wrenches Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Germany Pipe Wrenches Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Germany Pipe Wrenches Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Germany Pipe Wrenches Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Germany Pipe Wrenches Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Germany Pipe Wrenches Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Petrochemical Pipeline

5.1.3 Civil Pipeline

5.1.4 Others

5.2 By Application – Germany Pipe Wrenches Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Germany Pipe Wrenches Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Germany Pipe Wrenches Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Germany Pipe Wrenches Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Germany Pipe Wrenches Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Germany Pipe Wrenches Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Germany Pipe Wrenches Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Germany Pipe Wrenches Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Germany Pipe Wrenches Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Stanley

6.1.1 Stanley Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Stanley Business Overview

6.1.3 Stanley Pipe Wrenches Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Stanley Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Stanley Key News

6.2 RIDGID

6.2.1 RIDGID Corporate Summary

6.2.2 RIDGID Business Overview

6.2.3 RIDGID Pipe Wrenches Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 RIDGID Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.2.5 RIDGID Key News

6.3 TTI Group

6.3.1 TTI Group Corporate Summary

6.3.2 TTI Group Business Overview

6.3.3 TTI Group Pipe Wrenches Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 TTI Group Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.3.5 TTI Group Key News

6.4 Apex Tool Group

6.4.1 Apex Tool Group Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Apex Tool Group Business Overview

6.4.3 Apex Tool Group Pipe Wrenches Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Apex Tool Group Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Apex Tool Group Key News

6.5 SNAP-ON

6.5.1 SNAP-ON Corporate Summary

6.5.2 SNAP-ON Business Overview

6.5.3 SNAP-ON Pipe Wrenches Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 SNAP-ON Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.5.5 SNAP-ON Key News

6.6 Irwin

6.6.1 Irwin Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Irwin Business Overview

6.6.3 Irwin Pipe Wrenches Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Irwin Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Irwin Key News

6.7 REED

6.6.1 REED Corporate Summary

6.6.2 REED Business Overview

6.6.3 REED Pipe Wrenches Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 REED Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.7.5 REED Key News

6.8 Stahlwille

6.8.1 Stahlwille Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Stahlwille Business Overview

6.8.3 Stahlwille Pipe Wrenches Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Stahlwille Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Stahlwille Key News

6.9 Wiha Tools

6.9.1 Wiha Tools Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Wiha Tools Business Overview

6.9.3 Wiha Tools Pipe Wrenches Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Wiha Tools Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Wiha Tools Key News

6.10 Wheeler-Rex

6.10.1 Wheeler-Rex Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Wheeler-Rex Business Overview

6.10.3 Wheeler-Rex Pipe Wrenches Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Wheeler-Rex Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Wheeler-Rex Key News

7 Pipe Wrenches Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Pipe Wrenches Production Capacity and Value in Germany, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Germany Pipe Wrenches Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Germany Pipe Wrenches Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Germany Pipe Wrenches Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Pipe Wrenches Manufacturers in Germany

7.2.1 Germany Key Local Pipe Wrenches Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Germany Key Local Pipe Wrenches Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Germany Key Local Pipe Wrenches Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Pipe Wrenches Production Sold in Germany and Sold Other Than Germany by Manufacturers

7.3 Pipe Wrenches Export and Import in Germany

7.3.1 Germany Pipe Wrenches Export Market

7.3.2 Germany Pipe Wrenches Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Germany Pipe Wrenches Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Pipe Wrenches Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Pipe Wrenches Distributors and Sales Agents in Germany

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Pipe Wrenches in Germany

Table 2. Top Players in Germany, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. Germany Pipe Wrenches Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

….….Continued

