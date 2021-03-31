Global Polymer Based Thermal Interface Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Polymer based thermal interface materials (TIM) are polymer based materials used for supporting heat sink to remove heat from the heat sources in various equipment. They are generally used in the form of a secondary thermally conductive material to replace the thermally insulating air between the two surfaces. Besides helping in the efficient transfer of heat, TIM also act as adhesives and strengthen the mechanical link between surfaces. Polymer-based TIM are the most commonly used TIM, and owing to their superior conductive and adhesive properties, they find extensive usage for thermal management applications in various industrial sectors, including electrical and electronics, telecom, and automotive.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-world-disposable-surgical-gowns-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-03-02

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) in Thailand, including the following market information:

Thailand Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Thailand Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Thailand Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in Thailand Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Market 2019 (%)

The global Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) market was valued at 789.8 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 845.7 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 1.7% during the forecast period. While the Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) market size in Thailand was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) production and consumption in Thailand

Total Market by Segment:

Thailand Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Thailand Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Polymer Based Thermal Sheet

Polymer Based Thermal Tapes

Polymer Based Thermal Liquid

Others

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-silicone-wristbands-and-silicone-swim-caps-industry-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-08

Thailand Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Thailand Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Lighting Industry

Computer Industry

Energy Industry

Telecom Industry

Others

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-impact-on-global-wood-core-materials-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2026-2021-03-12

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Market Competitors Revenues in Thailand, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Market Competitors Revenues Share in Thailand, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Thailand Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total Thailand Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

DowDuPont

Henkel

Honeywell

Laird Technologies

3M

SEMIKRON

ShinEtsu

Momentive

Aavid

AI Technology

Huitian

Kingbali

HFC

Boom New Materials

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Thailand Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Thailand Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Overall Market Size

2.1 Thailand Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Thailand Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Thailand Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Players in Thailand (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Thailand Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Thailand Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Thailand Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Thailand Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Companies in Thailand, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Thailand Manufacturers Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Players in Thailand

3.8.1 List of Thailand Tier 1 Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Companies

3.8.2 List of Thailand Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Thailand Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Polymer Based Thermal Sheet

4.1.3 Polymer Based Thermal Tapes

4.1.4 Polymer Based Thermal Liquid

4.1.5 Others

4.2 By Type – Thailand Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Thailand Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Thailand Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Thailand Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Thailand Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Thailand Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Thailand Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Thailand Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Thailand Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Thailand Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TI

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105