Global Polymer Based Thermal Interface Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

marketresearchfuture

Polymer based thermal interface materials (TIM) are polymer based materials used for supporting heat sink to remove heat from the heat sources in various equipment. They are generally used in the form of a secondary thermally conductive material to replace the thermally insulating air between the two surfaces. Besides helping in the efficient transfer of heat, TIM also act as adhesives and strengthen the mechanical link between surfaces. Polymer-based TIM are the most commonly used TIM, and owing to their superior conductive and adhesive properties, they find extensive usage for thermal management applications in various industrial sectors, including electrical and electronics, telecom, and automotive.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) in South Korea, including the following market information:
South Korea Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
South Korea Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
South Korea Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Top Five Competitors in South Korea Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Market 2019 (%)
The global Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) market was valued at 789.8 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 845.7 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 1.7% during the forecast period. While the Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) market size in South Korea was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) production and consumption in South Korea
Total Market by Segment:
South Korea Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
South Korea Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Polymer Based Thermal Sheet
Polymer Based Thermal Tapes
Polymer Based Thermal Liquid
Others

South Korea Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
South Korea Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Lighting Industry
Computer Industry
Energy Industry
Telecom Industry
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)
Total South Korea Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)
Total South Korea Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
DowDuPont
Henkel
Honeywell
Laird Technologies
3M
SEMIKRON
ShinEtsu
Momentive
Aavid
AI Technology
Huitian
Kingbali
HFC
Boom New Materials

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 South Korea Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: South Korea Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Overall Market Size
2.1 South Korea Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 South Korea Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 South Korea Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Players in South Korea (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top South Korea Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 South Korea Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 South Korea Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 South Korea Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Companies in South Korea, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 South Korea Manufacturers Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Players in South Korea
3.8.1 List of South Korea Tier 1 Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Companies
3.8.2 List of South Korea Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – South Korea Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Polymer Based Thermal Sheet
4.1.3 Polymer Based Thermal Tapes
4.1.4 Polymer Based Thermal Liquid
4.1.5 Others
4.2 By Type – South Korea Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – South Korea Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – South Korea Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – South Korea Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – South Korea Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – South Korea Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – South Korea Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – South Korea Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – South Korea Polymer Based Therma

….continued

