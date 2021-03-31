All news

Global Portable Concrete Mixer Market in UK– Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

A concrete mixer (often mistakenly called a cement mixer) is a device that homogeneously combines cement, aggregate such as sand or gravel, and water to form concrete. A typical concrete mixer uses a revolving drum to mix the components. For smaller volume works portable concrete mixers are often used so that the concrete can be made at the construction site, giving the workers ample time to use the concrete before it hardens.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Portable Concrete Mixer in UK, including the following market information:

UK Portable Concrete Mixer Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

UK Portable Concrete Mixer Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

UK Portable Concrete Mixer Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Top Five Competitors in UK Portable Concrete Mixer Market 2019 (%)

The global Portable Concrete Mixer market was valued at 1055.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1319.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. While the Portable Concrete Mixer market size in UK was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Portable Concrete Mixer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Portable Concrete Mixer production and consumption in UK

Total Market by Segment:

UK Portable Concrete Mixer Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

UK Portable Concrete Mixer Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Below 0.2 m³

0.2-0.3 m³

0.3-1 m³

UK Portable Concrete Mixer Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

UK Portable Concrete Mixer Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Construction Sites

Roads & Bridge Projects

Industrial Used

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Portable Concrete Mixer Market Competitors Revenues in UK, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Portable Concrete Mixer Market Competitors Revenues Share in UK, by Players 2019 (%)

Total UK Portable Concrete Mixer Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total UK Portable Concrete Mixer Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

TORO

Liugong

Altrad

Multiquip Inc.

Zhengzhou Great Wall Machinery Manufacture Co.,

Speedcarfts Ltd

Zhengzhou Changli

Henan DASION Machinery Co., Ltd

Crown Construction Equipment

Kushlan Products

Right Manufacturing Systems

Gaode Equipment

Jurong Topall Machinery Co., Ltd.

 

 

 

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Portable Concrete Mixer Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 UK Portable Concrete Mixer Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

 

2 COVID-19 Impact: UK Portable Concrete Mixer Overall Market Size

2.1 UK Portable Concrete Mixer Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 UK Portable Concrete Mixer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 UK Portable Concrete Mixer Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

….. continued

