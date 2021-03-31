All news

Global Professional Liability Insurance in Brazil Market Research Report 2020-2026

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Professional Liability Insurance in Brazil Market Research Report 2020-2026

This report studies the Professional Liability Insurance market. Professional liability insurance (PLI), also called professional indemnity insurance (PII) or errors & omissions (E&O), is a form of liability insurance which helps protect professional advice- and service-providing individuals and companies from bearing the full cost of defending against a negligence claim made by a client, and damages awarded in such a civil lawsuit.

The coverage focuses on alleged failure to perform on the part of, financial loss caused by, and error or omission in the service or product sold by the policyholder. These are causes for legal action that would not be covered by a more general liability insurance policy which addresses more direct forms of harm. Professional liability insurance may take on different forms and names depending on the profession, especially medical and legal, and is sometimes required under contract by other businesses that are the beneficiaries of the advice or service.

 

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-congenital-heart-defect-closure-devices-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2026-2021-03-23
This report contains market size and forecasts of Professional Liability Insurance in Brazil, including the following market information:
Brazil Professional Liability Insurance Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Top Five Competitors in Brazil Professional Liability Insurance Market 2019 (%)
The global Professional Liability Insurance market was valued at 42030 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 47070 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.
COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Professional Liability Insurance businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Professional Liability Insurance in Brazil. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Professional Liability Insurance market size in 2020 and the next few years in Brazil

 

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-saas-spend-management-software-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2026-2021-03-18
Total Market by Segment:
Brazil Professional Liability Insurance Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
Brazil Professional Liability Insurance Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Medical Liability Insurance
Lawyer Liability Insurance
Construction & Engineering Liability Insurance
Other Liability Insurance

Brazil Professional Liability Insurance Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
Brazil Professional Liability Insurance Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Up to $1 Million
$1 Million to $5 Million
$5 Million to $20 Million
Over $20 Million

 

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-high-purity-tellurium-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-03-16

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Professional Liability Insurance Market Competitors Revenues in Brazil, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Professional Liability Insurance Market Competitors Revenues Share in Brazil, by Players 2019 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Chubb (ACE)
AIG
Hiscox
Allianz
Tokio Marine Holdings
XL Group
AXA
Travelers
Assicurazioni Generali
Doctors Company
Marsh & McLennan
Liberty Mutual
Medical Protective
Aviva
Zurich
Sompo Japan Nipponkoa
Munich Re
Aon
Beazley

 

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Professional Liability Insurance Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 COVID-19 Impact: Brazil Professional Liability Insurance Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Brazil Professional Liability Insurance Overall Market Size
2.1 Brazil Professional Liability Insurance Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Brazil Professional Liability Insurance Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

… continued

 

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Baking Powder Market Detailed Analysis and Forecast To-2030

ajinkya

Baking Powder Market: Overview The emergence of baking not only as a thriving occupation but a great hobby for many enthusiasts around the world has increased its popularity to a considerable extent. Based on these factors, the global baking powder market is prognosticated to observe tremendous growth opportunities during the forecast period of 2020-2030. Baking […]
All news

Gas Circuit Breakers Market 2021 | Know the Latest COVID19 Impact Analysis And Strategies of Key Players: Mitsubishi, Hitachi, CG, Siemens, Toshiba, etc. | InForGrowth

basavraj.t

Global Gas Circuit Breakers Industry Research Report Provides Detailed Insight Covering all Important Parameters Including Development Trends, Challenges, Opportunities, Key Insights and Competitive Analysis of Gas Circuit Breakers Market. With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Gas Circuit Breakers […]
All news

Water Soluble Film Consumption Market Size and Forecast (2021-2027) | By Top Key Players – Kuraray, Aicello, Nippon Gohsei, Sekisui Chemical, Cortec Corporation, Haining Sprutop Chemical

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Company Profile New Jersey, United States,- This detailed market research captures the growth potential of Water Soluble Film Consumption Market and can help stakeholders to understand the most important trends and perspectives for the Water Soluble Film Consumption market and to identify growth opportunities and competitive scenarios. The report also focuses on data […]