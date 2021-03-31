Global Pterostilbene Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Pterostilbene (trans-3,5-dimethoxy-4-hydroxystilbene) is a naturally occurring dietary compound, part of the stilbene group of compounds and the main antioxidant component of blueberries.

Pterostilbene is a methylated stilbene molecule with structural similarity to resveratrol, the only difference being two methoxy groups on the pterostilbene molecule that replace hydroxy groups on the resveratrol molecule.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pterostilbene in Malaysia, including the following market information:

Malaysia Pterostilbene Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Malaysia Pterostilbene Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kg)

Malaysia Pterostilbene Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kg)

Top Five Competitors in Malaysia Pterostilbene Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Pterostilbene manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Pterostilbene production and consumption in Malaysia

Total Market by Segment:

Malaysia Pterostilbene Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kg)

Malaysia Pterostilbene Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Natural Pterostilbene

Synthetic Pterostilbene

Malaysia Pterostilbene Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kg)

Malaysia Pterostilbene Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Dietary Supplements

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverages

Cosmeceuticals

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Pterostilbene Market Competitors Revenues in Malaysia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Pterostilbene Market Competitors Revenues Share in Malaysia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Malaysia Pterostilbene Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Kg)

Total Malaysia Pterostilbene Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

ChromaDex

Chemill

Herb Nutritionals

K V Natural

Wuxi Cima Science

Brilliant

Taizhou Bona

Shaanxi Pioneer Biotech

Shaanxi NHK Technology

Mellem

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Pterostilbene Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Malaysia Pterostilbene Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Malaysia Pterostilbene Overall Market Size

2.1 Malaysia Pterostilbene Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Malaysia Pterostilbene Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Malaysia Pterostilbene Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Pterostilbene Players in Malaysia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Malaysia Pterostilbene Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Malaysia Pterostilbene Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Malaysia Pterostilbene Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Malaysia Pterostilbene Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pterostilbene Companies in Malaysia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Malaysia Manufacturers Pterostilbene Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pterostilbene Players in Malaysia

3.8.1 List of Malaysia Tier 1 Pterostilbene Companies

3.8.2 List of Malaysia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pterostilbene Companies

…continued

