Global Public Building Shade Systems Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

This report studies the Solar Shading Systems market, Solar Shading Systems is Shading against solar heat gain is the most readily applicable and flexible method of cooling and can be applied in all climate types in which the sun’s influence is significant, and to almost all modern buildings irrespective of latitude. The key to good daylighting and thermal performance lies in the design of the building envelope. Shading devices can be an integral part of the envelope, and thus influence thermal and daylighting performance. They may be located at the external or internal face of the facade, or within double- and triple- glazed window or curtain wall systems. In each case solar radiation is prevented, wholly or partly, from entering the building. By intercepting solar radiation before it reaches the building, external devices are the most. They include motors to control the shades.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Public Building Shade Systems in US, including the following market information:

US Public Building Shade Systems Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

US Public Building Shade Systems Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K sqm)

US Public Building Shade Systems Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K sqm)

Top Five Competitors in US Public Building Shade Systems Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Public Building Shade Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Public Building Shade Systems production and consumption in US

Total Market by Segment:

US Public Building Shade Systems Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K sqm)

US Public Building Shade Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Fabric Solar Shading Systems

Aluminum Solar Shading Systems

US Public Building Shade Systems Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K sqm)

US Public Building Shade Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Public Building Shade Systems

Residential Building Shade Facilities

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Public Building Shade Systems Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Public Building Shade Systems Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)

Total US Public Building Shade Systems Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Total US Public Building Shade Systems Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Hunter Douglas

Lutron

Kawneer

Warema

Draper

EFCO Corporation

QMotion

Rainier Industries

C/S Corporate

Unicel Architectural

Skyco

Levolux

Perfection Architectural Systems

Insolroll

Altex

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Public Building Shade Systems Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 US Public Building Shade Systems Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: US Public Building Shade Systems Overall Market Size

2.1 US Public Building Shade Systems Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 US Public Building Shade Systems Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 US Public Building Shade Systems Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Public Building Shade Systems Players in US (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top US Public Building Shade Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 US Public Building Shade Systems Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 US Public Building Shade Systems Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 US Public Building Shade Systems Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Public Building Shade Systems Companies in US, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 US Manufacturers Public Building Shade Systems Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Public Building Shade Systems Players in US

3.8.1 List of US Tier 1 Public Building Shade Systems Companies

3.8.2 List of US Tier 2 and Tier 3 Public Building Shade Systems Companies

…continued

