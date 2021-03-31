Global Public Building Shade Systems Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

All news

This report studies the Solar Shading Systems market, Solar Shading Systems is Shading against solar heat gain is the most readily applicable and flexible method of cooling and can be applied in all climate types in which the sun’s influence is significant, and to almost all modern buildings irrespective of latitude. The key to good daylighting and thermal performance lies in the design of the building envelope. Shading devices can be an integral part of the envelope, and thus influence thermal and daylighting performance. They may be located at the external or internal face of the facade, or within double- and triple- glazed window or curtain wall systems. In each case solar radiation is prevented, wholly or partly, from entering the building. By intercepting solar radiation before it reaches the building, external devices are the most. They include motors to control the shades.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Public Building Shade Systems in China, including the following market information:
China Public Building Shade Systems Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
China Public Building Shade Systems Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K sqm)
China Public Building Shade Systems Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K sqm)
Top Five Competitors in China Public Building Shade Systems Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Public Building Shade Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Public Building Shade Systems production and consumption in China
Total Market by Segment:
China Public Building Shade Systems Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K sqm)
China Public Building Shade Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Fabric Solar Shading Systems
Aluminum Solar Shading Systems

China Public Building Shade Systems Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K sqm)
China Public Building Shade Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Public Building Shade Systems
Residential Building Shade Facilities

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Public Building Shade Systems Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Public Building Shade Systems Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)
Total China Public Building Shade Systems Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K sqm)
Total China Public Building Shade Systems Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Hunter Douglas
Lutron
Kawneer
Warema
Draper
EFCO Corporation
QMotion
Rainier Industries
C/S Corporate
Unicel Architectural
Skyco
Levolux
Perfection Architectural Systems
Insolroll
Altex

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Public Building Shade Systems Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 China Public Building Shade Systems Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: China Public Building Shade Systems Overall Market Size
2.1 China Public Building Shade Systems Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 China Public Building Shade Systems Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 China Public Building Shade Systems Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Public Building Shade Systems Players in China (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top China Public Building Shade Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 China Public Building Shade Systems Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 China Public Building Shade Systems Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 China Public Building Shade Systems Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Public Building Shade Systems Companies in China, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 China Manufacturers Public Building Shade Systems Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Public Building Shade Systems Players in China
3.8.1 List of China Tier 1 Public Building Shade Systems Companies
3.8.2 List of China Tier 2 and Tier 3 Public Building Shade Systems Companies

…continued

 

 

