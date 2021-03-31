All news

Global Radio Modem Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape for 2020 2026

marketresearchfutureComments Off on Global Radio Modem Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape for 2020 2026

Radio modems transfer data wirelessly across a range of up to tens of kilometres. Using radio modems is a modern way to create Private Radio Networks (PRN). Private radio networks are used in critical industrial applications, when real-time data communication is needed. Radio modems enable user to be independent of telecommunication or satellite network operators. In most cases users use licensed frequencies either in the UHF or VHF bands. In certain areas licensed frequencies may be reserved for a given user, thus ensuring that there is less likelihood of radio interference from other RF transmitters. Also licence free frequencies are available in most countries, enabling easy implementation, but at the same time other users may use the same frequency, thus making it possible that a given frequency is blocked. Factors influencing radio performance are: antenna height and type, the sensitivity of the radio, the output power of the radio and the complete system design.

Also Read : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-flaxseed-oil-industry-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2024-2021-03-23

This report contains market size and forecasts of Radio Modem in South Korea, including the following market information:
South Korea Radio Modem Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
South Korea Radio Modem Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
South Korea Radio Modem Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Top Five Competitors in South Korea Radio Modem Market 2019 (%)
The global Radio Modem market was valued at xx million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2026, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. While the Radio Modem market size in South Korea was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Radio Modem manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Radio Modem production and consumption in South Korea

Also Read : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-central-reservation-system-software-for-hotel-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2026-2021-03-18

Total Market by Segment:
South Korea Radio Modem Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
South Korea Radio Modem Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
License-free frequency
UHF
Wi-Fi
VHF

South Korea Radio Modem Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
South Korea Radio Modem Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Government & Defense
Transportation
Electronic and Electricity
Mining & Oil
Others

Also Read : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-coffee-tables-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-03-14

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Radio Modem Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Radio Modem Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)
Total South Korea Radio Modem Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)
Total South Korea Radio Modem Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Digi
Campbell Scientific
SATEL
RACOM
RF DataTech
Raveon Technologies
Advantech B+B SmartWorx
Westermo
Warwick Wireless
ATIM
Radiometrix

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Radio Modem Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 South Korea Radio Modem Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
marketresearchfuture

Related Articles
All news Energy News Space

Global Metal Waste and Recycling Market Size To Witness A Lucrative Growth Over 2021-2027

hiren.s

Global Metal Waste and Recycling Market Report Provides Significant Market Growth Analysis The global Metal Waste and Recycling market report delivers a complete and in-detail study of the market using primary or secondary resource and various research tools. The market weakness, opportunities, strength, and risk analysis provide holistic picture of the market growth and development. Moreover, the […]
All news News

Thermal Treatment Air Filtration Market 2021: Global Trends, Business Overview, Challenges, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2027

Credible Markets

Request Download Sample The recent report on “Global Thermal Treatment Air Filtration Market Report 2021 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2027” offered by Credible Markets, comprises a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges […]
All news

Market Live 2021: Global Intravascular Imaging System Market Can Deliver up to High CAGR over the next Few Years | InForGrowth

basavraj.t

This market research report offers a comprehensive evaluation of key market developments in the Global Intravascular Imaging System Market. It includes particular discussion on historical market developments, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges and forecast to 2026.  The Global Intravascular Imaging System Market focuses on global major leading industry players providing information […]