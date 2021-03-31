Global Radio Modem Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape for 2020 2026

Radio modems transfer data wirelessly across a range of up to tens of kilometres. Using radio modems is a modern way to create Private Radio Networks (PRN). Private radio networks are used in critical industrial applications, when real-time data communication is needed. Radio modems enable user to be independent of telecommunication or satellite network operators. In most cases users use licensed frequencies either in the UHF or VHF bands. In certain areas licensed frequencies may be reserved for a given user, thus ensuring that there is less likelihood of radio interference from other RF transmitters. Also licence free frequencies are available in most countries, enabling easy implementation, but at the same time other users may use the same frequency, thus making it possible that a given frequency is blocked. Factors influencing radio performance are: antenna height and type, the sensitivity of the radio, the output power of the radio and the complete system design.

Also Read : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-dye-intermediates-industry-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2024-2021-03-23

This report contains market size and forecasts of Radio Modem in Brazil, including the following market information:

Brazil Radio Modem Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Brazil Radio Modem Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Brazil Radio Modem Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Brazil Radio Modem Market 2019 (%)

The global Radio Modem market was valued at xx million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2026, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. While the Radio Modem market size in Brazil was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Radio Modem manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

Also Read : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-reverse-mortgage-providers-market-statistics-cagr-outlook-and-covid-19-impact-2021-2026-2021-03-18

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Radio Modem production and consumption in Brazil

Total Market by Segment:

Brazil Radio Modem Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Brazil Radio Modem Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

License-free frequency

UHF

Wi-Fi

VHF

Brazil Radio Modem Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Brazil Radio Modem Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Government & Defense

Transportation

Electronic and Electricity

Mining & Oil

Others

Also Read : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-outdoor-apparel-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-03-14

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Radio Modem Market Competitors Revenues in Brazil, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Radio Modem Market Competitors Revenues Share in Brazil, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Brazil Radio Modem Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Brazil Radio Modem Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Digi

Campbell Scientific

SATEL

RACOM

RF DataTech

Raveon Technologies

Advantech B+B SmartWorx

Westermo

Warwick Wireless

ATIM

Radiometrix

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Radio Modem Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Brazil Radio Modem Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105