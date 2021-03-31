Global Rail Market in Japan Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

This report is focus on the global rail market. Rail is the most important component of rail track system. The train will run on the parallel rails, carrying passengers and freight. Fixed on the sleepers, rails pass the load of trains to sleepers. Rails generally described and specified by their weight per unit length. The minimum weight per meter of rail required depends on the maximum axle load of the trains that will run on the track. Generally, the heavier the rails and the rest of the track work, the heavier and faster the trains these tracks can carry. Rails represent a substantial fraction of the cost of a railway line. Only a small number of rail sizes are made by steelworks at one time, so a railway must choose the nearest suitable size.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Rail in Japan, including the following market information:

Japan Rail Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Japan Rail Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Meter)

Japan Rail Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Meter)

Top Five Competitors in Japan Rail Market 2019 (%)

The global Rail market was valued at 744.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 874.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. While the Rail market size in Japan was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Rail manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Rail production and consumption in Japan

Total Market by Segment:

Japan Rail Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Meter)

Japan Rail Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Heavy Rail

Light Rail

Japan Rail Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Meter)

Japan Rail Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Train Rail

Gantry Crane’s Rail

Temporary Transport

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Rail Market Competitors Revenues in Japan, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Rail Market Competitors Revenues Share in Japan, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Japan Rail Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Meter)

Total Japan Rail Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

EVRAZ

ArcelorMittal

Tata Steel

NSSMC

Voestalpine

SAIL

JFE Steel

Mechel

ThyssenKrupp

Atlantic Track

GFG Alliance

Getzner Werkstoffe

Harmer Steel

RailOne

Ansteel

BaoTou Steel

Hesteel

Wuhan Iron and Steel

Hebei Yongyang

Hangzhou Iron and Steel

TABLECONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Rail Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Japan Rail Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Japan Rail Overall Market Size

2.1 Japan Rail Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Japan Rail Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Japan Rail Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Rail Players in Japan (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Japan Rail Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Japan Rail Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Japan Rail Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Japan Rail Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Rail Companies in Japan, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Japan Manufacturers Rail Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rail Players in Japan

3.8.1 List of Japan Tier 1 Rail Companies

3.8.2 List of Japan Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rail Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Japan Rail Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Heavy Rail

4.1.3 Light Rail

4.2 By Type – Japan Rail Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Japan Rail Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Japan Rail Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Japan Rail Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Japan Rail Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Japan Rail Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Japan Rail Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Japan Rail Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Japan Rail Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Japan Rail Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Train Rail

5.1.3 Gantry Crane’s Rail

5.1.4 Temporary Transport

5.2 By Application – Japan Rail Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Japan Rail Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Japan Rail Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Japan Rail Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Japan Rail Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Japan Rail Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Japan Rail Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Japan Rail Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Japan Rail Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 EVRAZ

6.1.1 EVRAZ Corporate Summary

6.1.2 EVRAZ Business Overview

6.1.3 EVRAZ Rail Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 EVRAZ Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.1.5 EVRAZ Key News

6.2 ArcelorMittal

6.2.1 ArcelorMittal Corporate Summary

6.2.2 ArcelorMittal Business Overview

6.2.3 ArcelorMittal Rail Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 ArcelorMittal Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.2.5 ArcelorMittal Key News

6.3 Tata Steel

6.3.1 Tata Steel Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Tata Steel Business Overview

6.3.3 Tata Steel Rail Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Tata Steel Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Tata Steel Key News

6.4 NSSMC

6.4.1 NSSMC Corporate Summary

6.4.2 NSSMC Business Overview

6.4.3 NSSMC Rail Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 NSSMC Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.4.5 NSSMC Key News

6.5 Voestalpine

6.5.1 Voestalpine Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Voestalpine Business Overview

6.5.3 Voestalpine Rail Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Voestalpine Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Voestalpine Key News

6.6 SAIL

6.6.1 SAIL Corporate Summary

6.6.2 SAIL Business Overview

6.6.3 SAIL Rail Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 SAIL Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.6.5 SAIL Key News

6.7 JFE Steel

6.6.1 JFE Steel Corporate Summary

6.6.2 JFE Steel Business Overview

6.6.3 JFE Steel Rail Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 JFE Steel Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.7.5 JFE Steel Key News

6.8 Mechel

6.8.1 Mechel Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Mechel Business Overview

6.8.3 Mechel Rail Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Mechel Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Mechel Key News

6.9 ThyssenKrupp

6.9.1 ThyssenKrupp Corporate Summary

6.9.2 ThyssenKrupp Business Overview

6.9.3 ThyssenKrupp Rail Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 ThyssenKrupp Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.9.5 ThyssenKrupp Key News

6.10 Atlantic Track

6.10.1 Atlantic Track Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Atlantic Track Business Overview

6.10.3 Atlantic Track Rail Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Atlantic Track Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Atlantic Track Key News

6.11 GFG Alliance

6.11.1 GFG Alliance Corporate Summary

6.11.2 GFG Alliance Rail Business Overview

6.11.3 GFG Alliance Rail Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 GFG Alliance Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.11.5 GFG Alliance Key News

6.12 Getzner Werkstoffe

6.12.1 Getzner Werkstoffe Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Getzner Werkstoffe Rail Business Overview

6.12.3 Getzner Werkstoffe Rail Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Getzner Werkstoffe Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Getzner Werkstoffe Key News

6.13 Harmer Steel

6.13.1 Harmer Steel Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Harmer Steel Rail Business Overview

6.13.3 Harmer Steel Rail Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Harmer Steel Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Harmer Steel Key News

6.14 RailOne

6.14.1 RailOne Corporate Summary

6.14.2 RailOne Rail Business Overview

6.14.3 RailOne Rail Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 RailOne Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.14.5 RailOne Key News

6.15 Ansteel

6.15.1 Ansteel Corporate Summary

6.15.2 Ansteel Rail Business Overview

6.15.3 Ansteel Rail Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 Ansteel Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.15.5 Ansteel Key News

6.16 BaoTou Steel

6.16.1 BaoTou Steel Corporate Summary

6.16.2 BaoTou Steel Rail Business Overview

6.16.3 BaoTou Steel Rail Major Product Offerings

6.16.4 BaoTou Steel Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.16.5 BaoTou Steel Key News

6.17 Hesteel

6.17.1 Hesteel Corporate Summary

6.17.2 Hesteel Rail Business Overview

6.17.3 Hesteel Rail Major Product Offerings

6.17.4 Hesteel Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.17.5 Hesteel Key News

6.18 Wuhan Iron and Steel

6.18.1 Wuhan Iron and Steel Corporate Summary

6.18.2 Wuhan Iron and Steel Rail Business Overview

6.18.3 Wuhan Iron and Steel Rail Major Product Offerings

6.18.4 Wuhan Iron and Steel Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.18.5 Wuhan Iron and Steel Key News

6.19 Hebei Yongyang

6.19.1 Hebei Yongyang Corporate Summary

6.19.2 Hebei Yongyang Rail Business Overview

6.19.3 Hebei Yongyang Rail Major Product Offerings

6.19.4 Hebei Yongyang Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.19.5 Hebei Yongyang Key News

6.20 Hangzhou Iron and Steel

6.20.1 Hangzhou Iron and Steel Corporate Summary

6.20.2 Hangzhou Iron and Steel Rail Business Overview

6.20.3 Hangzhou Iron and Steel Rail Major Product Offerings

6.20.4 Hangzhou Iron and Steel Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.20.5 Hangzhou Iron and Steel Key News

6.21 Xilin Iron and Steel

6.21.1 Xilin Iron and Steel Corporate Summary

6.21.2 Xilin Iron and Steel Rail Business Overview

6.21.3 Xilin Iron and Steel Rail Major Product Offerings

6.21.4 Xilin Iron and Steel Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.21.5 Xilin Iron and Steel Key News

7 Rail Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Rail Production Capacity and Value in Japan, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Japan Rail Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Japan Rail Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Japan Rail Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Rail Manufacturers in Japan

7.2.1 Japan Key Local Rail Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Japan Key Local Rail Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Japan Key Local Rail Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Rail Production Sold in Japan and Sold Other Than Japan by Manufacturers

7.3 Rail Export and Import in Japan

7.3.1 Japan Rail Export Market

7.3.2 Japan Rail Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Japan Rail Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Rail Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Rail Distributors and Sales Agents in Japan

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Rail in Japan

Table 2. Top Players in Japan, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. Japan Rail Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. Japan Rail Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. Japan Rail Sales by Companies, (K Meter), 2015-2020

Table 6. Japan Rail Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Rail Price (2015-2020) (USD/Meter)

Table 8. Japan Manufacturers Rail Product Type

Table 9. List of Japan Tier 1 Rail Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of Japan Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rail Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – Rail Revenue in Japan (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – Rail Revenue in Japan (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – Rail Sales in Japan (K Meter), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – Rail Sales in Japan (K Meter), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – Rail Revenue in Japan, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – Rail Revenue in Japan, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application – Rail Sales in Japan, (K Meter), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application – Rail Sales in Japan, (K Meter), 2021-2026

Table 19. EVRAZ Corporate Summary

Table 20. EVRAZ Rail Product Offerings

Table 21. EVRAZ Rail Sales (K Meter), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Meter) (2015-2020)

Table 22. ArcelorMittal Corporate Summary

Table 23. ArcelorMittal Rail Product Offerings

Table 24. ArcelorMittal Rail Sales (K Meter), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Meter) (2015-2020)

Table 25. Tata Steel Corporate Summary

Table 26. Tata Steel Rail Product Offerings

Table 27. Tata Steel Rail Sales (K Meter), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Meter) (2015-2020)

Table 28. NSSMC Corporate Summary

Table 29. NSSMC Rail Product Offerings

Table 30. NSSMC Rail Sales (K Meter), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Meter) (2015-2020)

Table 31. Voestalpine Corporate Summary

Table 32. Voestalpine Rail Product Offerings

Table 33. Voestalpine Rail Sales (K Meter), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Meter) (2015-2020)

Table 34. SAIL Corporate Summary

Table 35. SAIL Rail Product Offerings

Table 36. SAIL Rail Sales (K Meter), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Meter) (2015-2020)

Table 37. JFE Steel Corporate Summary

Table 38. JFE Steel Rail Product Offerings

Table 39. JFE Steel Rail Sales (K Meter), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Meter) (2015-2020)

Table 40. Mechel Corporate Summary

Table 41. Mechel Rail Product Offerings

Table 42. Mechel Rail Sales (K Meter), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Meter) (2015-2020)

Table 43. ThyssenKrupp Corporate Summary

Table 44. ThyssenKrupp Rail Product Offerings

Table 45. ThyssenKrupp Rail Sales (K Meter), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Meter) (2015-2020)

Table 46. Atlantic Track Corporate Summary

Table 47. Atlantic Track Rail Product Offerings

Table 48. Atlantic Track Rail Sales (K Meter), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Meter) (2015-2020)

Table 49. GFG Alliance Corporate Summary

Table 50. GFG Alliance Rail Product Offerings

Table 51. GFG Alliance Rail Sales (K Meter), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Meter) (2015-2020)

Table 52. Getzner Werkstoffe Corporate Summary

Table 53. Getzner Werkstoffe Rail Product Offerings

Table 54. Getzner Werkstoffe Rail Sales (K Meter), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Meter) (2015-2020)

Table 55. Harmer Steel Corporate Summary

Table 56. Harmer Steel Rail Product Offerings

Table 57. Harmer Steel Rail Sales (K Meter), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Meter) (2015-2020)

Table 58. RailOne Corporate Summary

Table 59. RailOne Rail Product Offerings

Table 60. RailOne Rail Sales (K Meter), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Meter) (2015-2020)

Table 61. Ansteel Corporate Summary

Table 62. Ansteel Rail Product Offerings

Table 63. Ansteel Rail Sales (K Meter), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Meter) (2015-2020)

Table 64. BaoTou Steel Corporate Summary

Table 65. BaoTou Steel Rail Product Offerings

Table 66. BaoTou Steel Rail Sales (K Meter), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Meter) (2015-2020)

Table 67. Hesteel Corporate Summary

Table 68. Hesteel Rail Product Offerings

Table 69. Hesteel Rail Sales (K Meter), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Meter) (2015-2020)

Table 70. Wuhan Iron and Steel Corporate Summary

Table 71. Wuhan Iron and Steel Rail Product Offerings

Table 72. Wuhan Iron and Steel Rail Sales (K Meter), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Meter) (2015-2020)

Table 73. Hebei Yongyang Corporate Summary

Table 74. Hebei Yongyang Rail Product Offerings

Table 75. Hebei Yongyang Rail Sales (K Meter), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Meter) (2015-2020)

Table 76. Hangzhou Iron and Steel Corporate Summary

Table 77. Hangzhou Iron and Steel Rail Product Offerings

Table 78. Hangzhou Iron and Steel Rail Sales (K Meter), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Meter) (2015-2020)

Table 79. Xilin Iron and Steel Corporate Summary

Table 80. Xilin Iron and Steel Rail Product Offerings

Table 81. Xilin Iron and Steel Rail Sales (K Meter), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Meter) (2015-2020)

Table 82. Rail Production Capacity (K Meter) of Local Manufacturers in Japan, 2015-2020

Table 83. Rail Production (K Meter) of Local Manufacturers in Japan, 2015-2020

Table 84. Japan Rail Production Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020

Table 85. Rail Production Value (US$, Mn) of Local Manufacturers in Japan, 2015-2020

Table 86. Japan Rail Production Value Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020

Table 87. The Percentage of Rail Production Sold in Japan and Sold Other Than Japan by Manufacturers

Table 88. The Percentage of Rail Production Sold in Japan and Sold Other Than Japan by Manufacturers

Table 89. Dangeguojia Rail Sales (Consumption), Production, Export and Import, 2015-2020

Table 90. Raw Materials and Suppliers

Table 91. Rail Downstream Clients in Japan

Table 92. Rail Distributors and Sales Agents in Japan

List of Figures

Figure 1. Rail Segment by Type

Figure 2. Rail Segment by Application

Figure 3. Dangeguojia Rail Market Overview: 2020

Figure 4. Key Caveats

Figure 5. Rail Market Size in Japan, (US$, Mn) & (K Meter): 2020 VS 2026

Figure 6. Japan Rail Revenue, 2015-2026 (US$, Mn)

Figure 7. Rail Sales in Japan: 2015-2026 (K Meter)

Figure 8. The Top 3 and 5 Players Market Share by Rail Revenue in 2019

Figure 9. By Type – Japan Rail Incremental Growth, (US$, Mn), 2015-2026

Figure 10. By Type – Japan Rail Market Share, 2015-2020

Figure 11. By Type – Japan Rail Market Share, 2020-2026

Figure 12. By Type – Japan Rail Price (USD/Meter), 2015-2026

Figure 13. By Application – Rail Revenue in Japan (US$, Mn), 2020 & 2026

Figure 14. By Application – Japan Rail Market Share, 2015-2020

Figure 15. By Application – Japan Rail Market Share, 2020-2026

Figure 16. By Application -Japan Rail Price (USD/Meter), 2015-2026

Figure 17. Japan Rail Production Capacity (K Meter), 2015-2026

Figure 18. Japan Rail Actual Output (K Meter), 2015-2026

Figure 19. Japan Rail Production Value (US$, Mn), 2015-2026

Figure 20. The Percentage of Japan Rail Export Destination, 2019

Figure 21. The Source of Imports of Japan Rail, 2019

Figure 22. PEST Analysis for Japan Rail Market in 2020

Figure 23. Rail Market Opportunities & Trends in Japan

Figure 24. Rail Market Drivers in Japan

Figure 25. Rail Market Restraints in Japan

Figure 26. Rail Industry Value Chain

