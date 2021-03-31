All news

Global Recruitment in China Market Research Report 2020-2026

Recruitment (hiring) is a core function of human resource management. Recruitment refers to the process of finding and hiring the best-qualified candidate (from within or outside of an organization) for a job opening, in a timely and cost effective manner. The recruitment process includes analyzing the requirements of a job, attracting employees to that job, screening and selecting applicants, hiring, and integrating the new employee to the organization. Internet-based technologies to support all aspects of recruitment have become widespread.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Recruitment in China, including the following market information:
China Recruitment Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Top Five Competitors in China Recruitment Market 2019 (%)

 

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Recruitment businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Recruitment in China. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Recruitment market size in 2020 and the next few years in China
Total Market by Segment:
China Recruitment Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
China Recruitment Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Traditional Recruitment
Digital Recruitment

China Recruitment Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
China Recruitment Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Recruitment of Permanent Staffing
Recruitment of Temporary Staffing

 

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Recruitment Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Recruitment Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Adecco
Randstad
Manpower

Recruit
Allegis
ADP
CIIC
Hays
Kelly Services
Robert Half
Mercer
Aon Hewitt
Temp Holdings
Teamlease
Jobrapido
CareerBuilder
Innovsource

 

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Recruitment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 COVID-19 Impact: China Recruitment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 China Recruitment Overall Market Size
2.1 China Recruitment Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 China Recruitment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

