Global Refinery Process Additives Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Refinery Process Additives market. Refinery process additives (RPA) are the chemicals used to enhance the performance of fuel by meeting the fuel specifications setup by government authorities. These additives are added at the time of refinery process as well as can be used to recuperate the performance of particular end product specification such as diesel or gasoline. The Refinery Process Additives products are used in various refinery processes such as distillation process, reformer system, cracker, coker, filling plant process, catalytic reforming, desulfurization, vacuum distillation and so on. These products are only used by oil and gas industry.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Refinery Process Additives in Thailand, including the following market information:

Thailand Refinery Process Additives Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Thailand Refinery Process Additives Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Thailand Refinery Process Additives Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in Thailand Refinery Process Additives Market 2019 (%)

The global Refinery Process Additives market was valued at 1564.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1817.7 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. While the Refinery Process Additives market size in Thailand was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Refinery Process Additives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Refinery Process Additives production and consumption in Thailand

Total Market by Segment:

Thailand Refinery Process Additives Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Thailand Refinery Process Additives Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Product Quality Improvement Additives

Environmental Protection Additives

Extend Operating Cycle and Reduce Energy Consumption Additives

Raw Oil Quality & Catalytic Activity Improvement Additives

Product Distribution Improvement Additives

Thailand Refinery Process Additives Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Thailand Refinery Process Additives Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Crude Oil Processing

Fluid Catalytic Cracking

Hydroprocessing

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Refinery Process Additives Market Competitors Revenues in Thailand, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Refinery Process Additives Market Competitors Revenues Share in Thailand, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Thailand Refinery Process Additives Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total Thailand Refinery Process Additives Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Nalco Company

SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions

Cestoil

Dorf Ketal Chemicals

Clariant

Arkema

GE(Baker Hughes)

Albemarle

Grace Catalysts Technologies

Johnson Matthey (Interact)

Evonik Industries

DowDuPont

Sinopec

CNPC

GPXC

Jiangsu Taihu New Materials

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Refinery Process Additives Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Thailand Refinery Process Additives Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Thailand Refinery Process Additives Overall Market Size

2.1 Thailand Refinery Process Additives Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Thailand Refinery Process Additives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Thailand Refinery Process Additives Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Refinery Process Additives Players in Thailand (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Thailand Refinery Process Additives Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Thailand Refinery Process Additives Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Thailand Refinery Process Additives Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Thailand Refinery Process Additives Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Refinery Process Additives Companies in Thailand, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Thailand Manufacturers Refinery Process Additives Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Refinery Process Additives Players in Thailand

3.8.1 List of Thailand Tier 1 Refinery Process Additives Companies

3.8.2 List of Thailand Tier 2 and Tier 3 Refinery Process Additives Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Thailand Refinery Process Additives Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Product Quality Improvement Additives

4.1.3 Environmental Protection Additives

4.1.4 Extend Operating Cycle and Reduce Energy Consumption Additives

4.1.5 Raw Oil Quality & Catalytic Activity Improvement Additives

4.1.6 Product Distribution Improvement Additives

4.2 By Type – Thailand Refinery Process Additives Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Thailand Refinery Process Additives Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Thailand Refinery Process Additives Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Thailand Refinery Process Additives Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Thailand Refinery Process Additives Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Thailand Refinery Process Additives Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Thailand Refinery Process Additives Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Thailand Refinery Process Additives Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Thailand Refinery Process Additives Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Thailand Refinery Process Additives Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Crude Oil Processing

5.1.3 Fluid Catalytic Cracking

5.1.4 Hydroprocessing

5.1.5 Other

5.2 By Application – Thailand Refinery Process Additives Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Thailand Refinery Process Additives Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Thailand Refinery Process Additives Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Thailand Refinery Process Additives Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Thailand Refinery Process Additives Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Thailand Refinery Process Additives Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Thailand Refinery Process Additives Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Thailand Refinery Process Additives Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Thailand Refinery Process Additives Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Nalco Company

6.1.1 Nalco Company Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Nalco Company Business Overview

6.1.3 Nalco Company Refinery Process Additives Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Nalco Company Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Nalco Company Key News

6.2 SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions

6.2.1 SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions Corporate Summary

6.2.2 SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions Business Overview

6.2.3 SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions Refinery Process Additives Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.2.5 SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions Key News

6.3 Cestoil

6.3.1 Cestoil Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Cestoil Business Overview

6.3.3 Cestoil Refinery Process Additives Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Cestoil Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Cestoil Key News

6.4 Dorf Ketal Chemicals

6.4.1 Dorf Ketal Chemicals Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Dorf Ketal Chemicals Business Overview

6.4.3 Dorf Ketal Chemicals Refinery Process Additives Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Dorf Ketal Chemicals Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Dorf Ketal Chemicals Key News

6.5 Clariant

6.5.1 Clariant Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Clariant Business Overview

6.5.3 Clariant Refinery Process Additives Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Clariant Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Clariant Key News

6.6 Arkema

6.6.1 Arkema Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Arkema Business Overview

6.6.3 Arkema Refinery Process Additives Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Arkema Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Arkema Key News

6.7 GE(Baker Hughes)

6.6.1 GE(Baker Hughes) Corporate Summary

6.6.2 GE(Baker Hughes) Business Overview

6.6.3 GE(Baker Hughes) Refinery Process Additives Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 GE(Baker Hughes) Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.7.5 GE(Baker Hughes) Key News

6.8 Albemarle

6.8.1 Albemarle Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Albemarle Business Overview

6.8.3 Albemarle Refinery Process Additives Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Albemarle Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Albemarle Key News

6.9 Grace Catalysts Technologies

6.9.1 Grace Catalysts Technologies Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Grace Catalysts Technologies Business Overview

6.9.3 Grace Catalysts Technologies Refinery Process Additives Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Grace Catalysts Technologies Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Grace Catalysts Technologies Key News

6.10 Johnson Matthey (Interact)

6.10.1 Johnson Matthey (Interact) Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Johnson Matthey (Interact) Business Overview

6.10.3 Johnson Matthey (Interact) Refinery Process Additives Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Johnson Matthey (Interact) Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Johnson Matthey (Interact) Key News

6.11 Evonik Industries

6.11.1 Evonik Industries Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Evonik Industries Refinery Process Additives Business Overview

6.11.3 Evonik Industries Refinery Process Additives Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Evonik Industries Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Evonik Industries Key News

6.12 DowDuPont

6.12.1 DowDuPont Corporate Summary

6.12.2 DowDuPont Refinery Process Additives Business Overview

6.12.3 DowDuPont Refinery Process Additives Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 DowDuPont Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.12.5 DowDuPont Key News

6.13 Sinopec

6.13.1 Sinopec Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Sinopec Refinery Process Additives Business Overview

6.13.3 Sinopec Refinery Process Additives Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Sinopec Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Sinopec Key News

6.14 CNPC

6.14.1 CNPC Corporate Summary

6.14.2 CNPC Refinery Process Additives Business Overview

6.14.3 CNPC Refinery Process Additives Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 CNPC Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.14.5 CNPC Key News

6.15 GPXC

6.15.1 GPXC Corporate Summary

6.15.2 GPXC Refinery Process Additives Business Overview

6.15.3 GPXC Refinery Process Additives Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 GPXC Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.15.5 GPXC Key News

6.16 Jiangsu Taihu New Materials

….. continued

