Global Refinery Process Additives Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Refinery Process Additives market. Refinery process additives (RPA) are the chemicals used to enhance the performance of fuel by meeting the fuel specifications setup by government authorities. These additives are added at the time of refinery process as well as can be used to recuperate the performance of particular end product specification such as diesel or gasoline. The Refinery Process Additives products are used in various refinery processes such as distillation process, reformer system, cracker, coker, filling plant process, catalytic reforming, desulfurization, vacuum distillation and so on. These products are only used by oil and gas industry.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Refinery Process Additives in Vietnam, including the following market information:

Vietnam Refinery Process Additives Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Vietnam Refinery Process Additives Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Vietnam Refinery Process Additives Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Refinery Process Additives Market 2019 (%)

The global Refinery Process Additives market was valued at 1564.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1817.7 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. While the Refinery Process Additives market size in Vietnam was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Refinery Process Additives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Refinery Process Additives production and consumption in Vietnam

Total Market by Segment:

Vietnam Refinery Process Additives Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Vietnam Refinery Process Additives Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Product Quality Improvement Additives

Environmental Protection Additives

Extend Operating Cycle and Reduce Energy Consumption Additives

Raw Oil Quality & Catalytic Activity Improvement Additives

Product Distribution Improvement Additives

Vietnam Refinery Process Additives Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Vietnam Refinery Process Additives Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Crude Oil Processing

Fluid Catalytic Cracking

Hydroprocessing

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Refinery Process Additives Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Refinery Process Additives Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Vietnam Refinery Process Additives Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total Vietnam Refinery Process Additives Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Nalco Company

SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions

Cestoil

Dorf Ketal Chemicals

Clariant

Arkema

GE(Baker Hughes)

Albemarle

Grace Catalysts Technologies

Johnson Matthey (Interact)

Evonik Industries

DowDuPont

Sinopec

CNPC

GPXC

Jiangsu Taihu New Materials

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Refinery Process Additives Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Vietnam Refinery Process Additives Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Vietnam Refinery Process Additives Overall Market Size

2.1 Vietnam Refinery Process Additives Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Vietnam Refinery Process Additives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Vietnam Refinery Process Additives Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Refinery Process Additives Players in Vietnam (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Vietnam Refinery Process Additives Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Vietnam Refinery Process Additives Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Vietnam Refinery Process Additives Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Vietnam Refinery Process Additives Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Refinery Process Additives Companies in Vietnam, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Vietnam Manufacturers Refinery Process Additives Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Refinery Process Additives Players in Vietnam

3.8.1 List of Vietnam Tier 1 Refinery Process Additives Companies

3.8.2 List of Vietnam Tier 2 and Tier 3 Refinery Process Additives Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Vietnam Refinery Process Additives Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Product Quality Improvement Additives

4.1.3 Environmental Protection Additives

4.1.4 Extend Operating Cycle and Reduce Energy Consumption Additives

4.1.5 Raw Oil Quality & Catalytic Activity Improvement Additives

4.1.6 Product Distribution Improvement Additives

4.2 By Type – Vietnam Refinery Process Additives Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Vietnam Refinery Process Additives Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Vietnam Refinery Process Additives Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Vietnam Refinery Process Additives Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Vietnam Refinery Process Additives Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Vietnam Refinery Process Additives Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Vietnam Refinery Process Additives Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Vietnam Refinery Process Additives Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Vietnam Refinery Process Additives Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Vietnam Refinery Process Additives Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Crude Oil Processing

5.1.3 Fluid Catalytic Cracking

5.1.4 Hydroprocessing

5.1.5 Other

5.2 By Application – Vietnam Refinery Process Additives Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Vietnam Refinery Process Additives Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Vietnam Refinery Process Additives Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Vietnam Refinery Process Additives Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Vietnam Refinery Process Additives Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Vietnam Refinery Process Additives Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Vietnam Refinery Process Additives Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Vietnam Refinery Process Additives Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Vietnam Refinery Process Additives Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Nalco Company

6.1.1 Nalco Company Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Nalco Company Business Overview

6.1.3 Nalco Company Refinery Process Additives Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Nalco Company Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Nalco Company Key News

6.2 SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions

6.2.1 SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions Corporate Summary

6.2.2 SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions Business Overview

6.2.3 SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions Refinery Process Additives Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.2.5 SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions Key News

6.3 Cestoil

6.3.1 Cestoil Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Cestoil Business Overview

6.3.3 Cestoil Refinery Process Additives Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Cestoil Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Cestoil Key News

6.4 Dorf Ketal Chemicals

6.4.1 Dorf Ketal Chemicals Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Dorf Ketal Chemicals Business Overview

6.4.3 Dorf Ketal Chemicals Refinery Process Additives Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Dorf Ketal Chemicals Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Dorf Ketal Chemicals Key News

6.5 Clariant

6.5.1 Clariant Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Clariant Business Overview

6.5.3 Clariant Refinery Process Additives Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Clariant Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Clariant Key News

6.6 Arkema

6.6.1 Arkema Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Arkema Business Overview

6.6.3 Arkema Refinery Process Additives Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Arkema Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Arkema Key News

6.7 GE(Baker Hughes)

6.6.1 GE(Baker Hughes) Corporate Summary

6.6.2 GE(Baker Hughes) Business Overview

6.6.3 GE(Baker Hughes) Refinery Process Additives Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 GE(Baker Hughes) Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.7.5 GE(Baker Hughes) Key News

6.8 Albemarle

6.8.1 Albemarle Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Albemarle Business Overview

6.8.3 Albemarle Refinery Process Additives Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Albemarle Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Albemarle Key News

6.9 Grace Catalysts Technologies

6.9.1 Grace Catalysts Technologies Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Grace Catalysts Technologies Business Overview

6.9.3 Grace Catalysts Technologies Refinery Process Additives Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Grace Catalysts Technologies Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Grace Catalysts Technologies Key News

6.10 Johnson Matthey (Interact)

6.10.1 Johnson Matthey (Interact) Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Johnson Matthey (Interact) Business Overview

6.10.3 Johnson Matthey (Interact) Refinery Process Additives Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Johnson Matthey (Interact) Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Johnson Matthey (Interact) Key News

6.11 Evonik Industries

6.11.1 Evonik Industries Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Evonik Industries Refinery Process Additives Business Overview

6.11.3 Evonik Industries Refinery Process Additives Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Evonik Industries Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Evonik Industries Key News

6.12 DowDuPont

6.12.1 DowDuPont Corporate Summary

6.12.2 DowDuPont Refinery Process Additives Business Overview

6.12.3 DowDuPont Refinery Process Additives Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 DowDuPont Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.12.5 DowDuPont Key News

6.13 Sinopec

6.13.1 Sinopec Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Sinopec Refinery Process Additives Business Overview

6.13.3 Sinopec Refinery Process Additives Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Sinopec Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Sinopec Key News

6.14 CNPC

6.14.1 CNPC Corporate Summary

6.14.2 CNPC Refinery Process Additives Business Overview

6.14.3 CNPC Refinery Process Additives Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 CNPC Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.14.5 CNPC Key News

6.15 GPXC

6.15.1 GPXC Corporate Summary

6.15.2 GPXC Refinery Process Additives Business Overview

6.15.3 GPXC Refinery Process Additives Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 GPXC Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.15.5 GPXC Key News

6.16 Jiangsu Taihu New Materials

6.16.1 Jiangsu Taihu New Materials Corporate Summary

6.16.2 Jiangsu Taihu New Materials Refinery Process Additives Business Overview

6.16.3 Jiangsu Taihu New Materials Refinery Process Additives Major Product Offerings

6.16.4 Jiangsu Taihu New Materials Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.16.5 Jiangsu Taihu New Materials Key News

6.17 Xingyun Chem

6.17.1 Xingyun Chem Corporate Summary

6.17.2 Xingyun Chem Refinery Process Additives Business Overview

6.17.3 Xingyun Chem Refinery Process Additives Major Product Offerings

6.17.4 Xingyun Chem Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.17.5 Xingyun Chem Key News

7 Refinery Process Additives Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Refinery Process Additives Production Capacity and Value in Vietnam, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Vietnam Refinery Process Additives Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Vietnam Refinery Process Additives Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Vietnam Refinery Process Additives Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Refinery Process Additives Manufacturers in Vietnam

7.2.1 Vietnam Key Local Refinery Process Additives Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Vietnam Key Local Refinery Process Additives Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Vietnam Key Local Refinery Process Additives Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Refinery Process Additives Production Sold in Vietnam and Sold Other Than Vietnam by Manufacturers

7.3 Refinery Process Additives Export and Import in Vietnam

7.3.1 Vietnam Refinery Process Additives Export Market

7.3.2 Vietnam Refinery Process Additives Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Vietnam Refinery Process Additives Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Refinery Process Additives Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Refinery Process Additives Distributors and Sales Agents in Vietnam

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Refinery Process Additives in Vietnam

Table 2. Top Players in Vietnam, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. Vietnam Refinery Process Additives Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. Vietnam Refinery Process Additives Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. Vietnam Refinery Process Additives Sales by Companies, (K MT), 2015-2020

Table 6. Vietnam Refinery Process Additives Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Refinery Process Additives Price (2015-2020) (USD/MT)

Table 8. Vietnam Manufacturers Refinery Process Additives Product Type

Table 9. List of Vietnam Tier 1 Refinery Process Additives Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of Vietnam Tier 2 and Tier 3 Refinery Process Additives Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – Refinery Process Additives Revenue in Vietnam (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – Refinery Process Additives Revenue in Vietnam (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – Refinery Process Additives Sales in Vietnam (K MT), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – Refinery Process Additives Sales in Vietnam (K MT), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – Refinery Process Additives Revenue in Vietnam, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – Refinery Process Additives Revenue in Vietnam, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application – Refinery Process Additives Sales in Vietnam, (K MT), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application – Refinery Process Additives Sales in Vietnam, (K MT), 2021-2026

Table 19. Nalco Company Corporate Summary

Table 20. Nalco Company Refinery Process Additives Product Offerings

Table 21. Nalco Company Refinery Process Additives Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 22. SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions Corporate Summary

Table 23. SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions Refinery Process Additives Product Offerings

Table 24. SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions Refinery Process Additives Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 25. Cestoil Corporate Summary

Table 26. Cestoil Refinery Process Additives Product Offerings

Table 27. Cestoil Refinery Process Additives Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 28. Dorf Ketal Chemicals Corporate Summary

Table 29. Dorf Ketal Chemicals Refinery Process Additives Product Offerings

Table 30. Dorf Ketal Chemicals Refinery Process Additives Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 31. Clariant Corporate Summary

Table 32. Clariant Refinery Process Additives Product Offerings

Table 33. Clariant Refinery Process Additives Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 34. Arkema Corporate Summary

Table 35. Arkema Refinery Process Additives Product Offerings

Table 36. Arkema Refinery Process Additives Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 37. GE(Baker Hughes) Corporate Summary

Table 38. GE(Baker Hughes) Refinery Process Additives Product Offerings

Table 39. GE(Baker Hughes) Refinery Process Additives Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 40. Albemarle Corporate Summary

Table 41. Albemarle Refinery Process Additives Product Offerings

Table 42. Albemarle Refinery Process Additives Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 43. Grace Catalysts Technologies Corporate Summary

Table 44. Grace Catalysts Tech

….. continued

