Global Rice Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Rice is the seed of the grass species Oryza sativa (Asian rice) or Oryza glaberrima (African rice). As a cereal grain, it is the most widely consumed staple food for a large part of the world’s human population, especially in Asia.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Rice in Malaysia, including the following market information:

Malaysia Rice Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Malaysia Rice Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Malaysia Rice Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in Malaysia Rice Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Rice manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Rice production and consumption in Malaysia

Total Market by Segment:

Malaysia Rice Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Malaysia Rice Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Basmati Rice

Jasmine Rice

Long Grain Rice

Others

Malaysia Rice Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Malaysia Rice Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Household

Food Services

Food Industry

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Rice Market Competitors Revenues in Malaysia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Rice Market Competitors Revenues Share in Malaysia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Malaysia Rice Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total Malaysia Rice Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Asia Golden Rice

Capital Rice Group

Thanasan Group

Ake Rice Mill Co., Ltd

Alobha

Kohinoor

Lal Qilla

Daawat

ADM Rice

American Rice

Gulf Rice Milling, Inc

REI Agro Ltd

KRBL Ltd

Kohinoor Foods Ltd

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Rice Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Malaysia Rice Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Malaysia Rice Overall Market Size

2.1 Malaysia Rice Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Malaysia Rice Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Malaysia Rice Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Rice Players in Malaysia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Malaysia Rice Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Malaysia Rice Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Malaysia Rice Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Malaysia Rice Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Rice Companies in Malaysia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Malaysia Manufacturers Rice Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rice Players in Malaysia

3.8.1 List of Malaysia Tier 1 Rice Companies

3.8.2 List of Malaysia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rice Companies

…continued

