Global Robotics Market in Brazil – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Robotics is the interdisciplinary branch of engineering and science that includes mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, computer science, and others. Robotics deals with the design, construction, operation, and use of robots, as well as computer systems for their control, sensory feedback, and information processing.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Robotics in Brazil     , including the following market information:

Brazil      Robotics Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Brazil      Robotics Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Brazil      Robotics Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Brazil      Robotics Market 2019 (%)

The global Robotics market was valued at 23220 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $ 27690 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. While the Robotics market size in Brazil was $ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach $ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Robotics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Robotics production and consumption in Brazil

Total Market by Segment:

Brazil      Robotics Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Brazil      Robotics Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Industrial Robots

Service Robots for Professional

Service Robots for Personnel

Brazil      Robotics Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Brazil      Robotics Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Military

Industrial

Commercial

Personal

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Robotics Market Competitors Revenues in Brazil     , by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Robotics Market Competitors Revenues Share in Brazil     , by Players 2019 (%)

Total Brazil      Robotics Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Brazil      Robotics Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

FANUC

ABB

Yaskawa

KUKA

OTC

Panasonic

Kawasaki

Nachi

Epson

Mitsubishi

Denso

Yamaha

Toshiba

iRobot

Ecovacs

Proscenic

Matsutek

Neato Robotics

Infinuvo(Metapo)

LG

Samsung

Toc

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Robotics Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Brazil      Robotics Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

 

2 COVID-19 Impact: Brazil      Robotics Overall Market Size…continue

 

 

