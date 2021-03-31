All news

Global Robotics Market in India – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Robotics is the interdisciplinary branch of engineering and science that includes mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, computer science, and others. Robotics deals with the design, construction, operation, and India  e of robots, as well as computer systems for their control, sensory feedback, and information processing.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Robotics in India   , including the following market information:

India    Robotics Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

India    Robotics Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

India    Robotics Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in India    Robotics Market 2019 (%)

The global Robotics market was valued at 23220 million in 2019 and is projected to reach INDIA  $ 27690 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. While the Robotics market size in India    was INDIA  $ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach INDIA  $ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Robotics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and indIndia  try experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on bIndia  inesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Robotics production and consumption in India

Total Market by Segment:

India    Robotics Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

India    Robotics Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

IndIndia  trial Robots

Service Robots for Professional

Service Robots for Personnel

India    Robotics Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

India    Robotics Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Military

IndIndia  trial

Commercial

Personal

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Robotics Market Competitors Revenues in India   , by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Robotics Market Competitors Revenues Share in India   , by Players 2019 (%)

Total India    Robotics Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total India    Robotics Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

FANUC

ABB

Yaskawa

KUKA

OTC

Panasonic

Kawasaki

Nachi

Epson

Mitsubishi

Denso

Yamaha

Toshiba

iRobot

Ecovacs

Proscenic

Matsutek

Neato Robotics

Infinuvo(Metapo)

LG

Samsung

Toc

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Robotics Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 India    Robotics Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

 

2 COVID-19 Impact: India    Robotics Overall Market Size…continue

 

 

