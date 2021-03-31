All news

Global Robotics Market in Indonesia – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Robotics is the interdisciplinary branch of engineering and science that includes mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, computer science, and others. Robotics deals with the design, construction, operation, and Indonesia     e of robots, as well as computer systems for their control, sensory feedback, and information processing.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Robotics in Indonesia      , including the following market information:

Indonesia       Robotics Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Indonesia       Robotics Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Indonesia       Robotics Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Indonesia       Robotics Market 2019 (%)

The global Robotics market was valued at 23220 million in 2019 and is projected to reach INDONESIA     $ 27690 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. While the Robotics market size in Indonesia       was INDONESIA     $ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach INDONESIA     $ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Robotics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and indIndonesia     try experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on bIndonesia     inesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Robotics production and consumption in Indonesia

Total Market by Segment:

Indonesia       Robotics Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Indonesia       Robotics Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

IndIndonesia     trial Robots

Service Robots for Professional

Service Robots for Personnel

Indonesia       Robotics Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Indonesia       Robotics Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Military

IndIndonesia     trial

Commercial

Personal

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Robotics Market Competitors Revenues in Indonesia      , by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Robotics Market Competitors Revenues Share in Indonesia      , by Players 2019 (%)

Total Indonesia       Robotics Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Indonesia       Robotics Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

FANUC

ABB

Yaskawa

KUKA

OTC

Panasonic

Kawasaki

Nachi

Epson

Mitsubishi

Denso

Yamaha

Toshiba

iRobot

Ecovacs

Proscenic

Matsutek

Neato Robotics

Infinuvo(Metapo)

LG

Samsung

Toc

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Robotics Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Indonesia       Robotics Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

 

2 COVID-19 Impact: Indonesia       Robotics Overall Market Size…continue

 

 

