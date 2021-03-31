All news

Global Robotics Market in Southeast Asia – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Robotics is the interdisciplinary branch of engineering and science that includes mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, computer science, and others. Robotics deals with the design, construction, operation, and use of robots, as well as computer systems for their control, sensory feedback, and information processing.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Robotics in Southeast Asia    , including the following market information:

Southeast Asia     Robotics Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Southeast Asia     Robotics Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Southeast Asia     Robotics Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Southeast Asia     Robotics Market 2019 (%)

The global Robotics market was valued at 23220 million in 2019 and is projected to reach SOUTHEAST ASIA   $ 27690 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. While the Robotics market size in Southeast Asia     was SOUTHEAST ASIA   $ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach SOUTHEAST ASIA   $ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Robotics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and indSoutheast Asia   try experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on bSoutheast Asia   inesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Robotics production and consumption in Southeast Asia

Total Market by Segment:

Southeast Asia     Robotics Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Southeast Asia     Robotics Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

IndSoutheast Asia   trial Robots

Service Robots for Professional

Service Robots for Personnel

Southeast Asia     Robotics Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Southeast Asia     Robotics Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Military

IndSoutheast Asia   trial

Commercial

Personal

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Robotics Market Competitors Revenues in Southeast Asia    , by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Robotics Market Competitors Revenues Share in Southeast Asia    , by Players 2019 (%)

Total Southeast Asia     Robotics Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Southeast Asia     Robotics Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

FANUC

ABB

Yaskawa

KUKA

OTC

Panasonic

Kawasaki

Nachi

Epson

Mitsubishi

Denso

Yamaha

Toshiba

iRobot

Ecovacs

Proscenic

Matsutek

Neato Robotics

Infinuvo(Metapo)

LG

Samsung

Toc

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Robotics Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Southeast Asia     Robotics Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

 

2 COVID-19 Impact: Southeast Asia     Robotics Overall Market Size…continue

 

 

