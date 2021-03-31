All news

Global Rotary Evaporator Market Research Report 2024

A rotary evaporator is a specially designed instrument for the evaporation of solvent (single-stage or straight distillation) under vacuum. The evaporator consists of a heating bath with a rotating flask, in which the liquid is distributed as a thin film over the hot wall surfaces and can evaporate easily. The evaporation rate is regulated by the heating bath temperature, the size of flask, the pressure of distillation and the speed of rotation.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Rotary Evaporator in Thailand, including the following market information:
Thailand Rotary Evaporator Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Thailand Rotary Evaporator Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)
Thailand Rotary Evaporator Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)
Top Five Competitors in Thailand Rotary Evaporator Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Rotary Evaporator manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Rotary Evaporator production and consumption in Thailand
Total Market by Segment:
Thailand Rotary Evaporator Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)
Thailand Rotary Evaporator Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Large Rotary Evaporator
Medium Rotary Evaporator
Small Rotary Evaporator

Thailand Rotary Evaporator Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)
Thailand Rotary Evaporator Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Food & Pharmaceutical
Petroleum & Chemical
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Rotary Evaporator Market Competitors Revenues in Thailand, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Rotary Evaporator Market Competitors Revenues Share in Thailand, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Thailand Rotary Evaporator Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)
Total Thailand Rotary Evaporator Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
BUCHI
IKA
Yamato Scientific
Heidolph Instruments
KNF NEUBERGER
Tokyo Rikakikai
Shanghai Yarong
Asahi Glassplant Inc.
Stuart Equipment
ANPEL
SENCO
Steroglass
Auxilab
Jisico
LabTech

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Rotary Evaporator Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Thailand Rotary Evaporator Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Thailand Rotary Evaporator Overall Market Size
2.1 Thailand Rotary Evaporator Market Size

……continued

