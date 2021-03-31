Global Rotary Evaporator Market Research Report 2024

A rotary evaporator is a specially designed instrument for the evaporation of solvent (single-stage or straight distillation) under vacuum. The evaporator consists of a heating bath with a rotating flask, in which the liquid is distributed as a thin film over the hot wall surfaces and can evaporate easily. The evaporation rate is regulated by the heating bath temperature, the size of flask, the pressure of distillation and the speed of rotation.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Rotary Evaporator in UK, including the following market information:

UK Rotary Evaporator Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

UK Rotary Evaporator Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

UK Rotary Evaporator Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Top Five Competitors in UK Rotary Evaporator Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Rotary Evaporator manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Rotary Evaporator production and consumption in UK

Total Market by Segment:

UK Rotary Evaporator Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

UK Rotary Evaporator Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Large Rotary Evaporator

Medium Rotary Evaporator

Small Rotary Evaporator

UK Rotary Evaporator Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

UK Rotary Evaporator Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Food & Pharmaceutical

Petroleum & Chemical

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Rotary Evaporator Market Competitors Revenues in UK, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Rotary Evaporator Market Competitors Revenues Share in UK, by Players 2019 (%)

Total UK Rotary Evaporator Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total UK Rotary Evaporator Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

BUCHI

IKA

Yamato Scientific

Heidolph Instruments

KNF NEUBERGER

Tokyo Rikakikai

Shanghai Yarong

Asahi Glassplant Inc.

Stuart Equipment

ANPEL

SENCO

Steroglass

Auxilab

Jisico

LabTech

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Rotary Evaporator Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 UK Rotary Evaporator Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: UK Rotary Evaporator Overall Market Size

2.1 UK Rotary Evaporator Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 UK Rotary Evaporator Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 UK Rotary Evaporator Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Rotary Evaporator Players in UK (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top UK Rotary Evaporator Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 UK Rotary Evaporator Revenue

……continued

