Global Scrubber-Dryers Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

Scrubber dryer is a device used to clean the floor. The basic scrubber dryer was introduced in the 1920s. The modern scrubber dryer, which is also referring automatic scrubber dryer, was not invented until the middle of the 20th century. It uses a system that generally involves spraying the floor with a combination of cleaning chemicals and water, scrubbing the floor to break up spill, residue and dirt, and then a squeegee-vacuum combination that absorbs the used water, leaving the floor completely dry and clean. Now, scrubber dryers are widely used in these public places like supermarkets and modern malls.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Scrubber-Dryers in Japan, including the following market information:

Japan Scrubber-Dryers Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Japan Scrubber-Dryers Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Japan Scrubber-Dryers Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Top Five Competitors in Japan Scrubber-Dryers Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Scrubber-Dryers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Scrubber-Dryers production and consumption in Japan

Total Market by Segment:

Japan Scrubber-Dryers Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

Japan Scrubber-Dryers Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Walk-behind Scrubber Dryer

Stand-on/Ride-on Scrubber Dryer

Japan Scrubber-Dryers Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

Japan Scrubber-Dryers Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Commercial

Industrial

Institution

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Scrubber-Dryers Market Competitors Revenues in Japan, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Scrubber-Dryers Market Competitors Revenues Share in Japan, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Japan Scrubber-Dryers Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total Japan Scrubber-Dryers Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Tennant

Nilfisk

Karcher

Hako

IPC Group

Taski

Numatic

Comac-Fimap

AMANO

RPS corporation

Adiatek

Bennett

Cleanwill

Gaomei

NSS

Airuite

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Scrubber-Dryers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Japan Scrubber-Dryers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Japan Scrubber-Dryers Overall Market Size

2.1 Japan Scrubber-Dryers Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Japan Scrubber-Dryers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Japan Scrubber-Dryers Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Scrubber-Dryers Players in Japan (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Japan Scrubber-Dryers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Japan Scrubber-Dryers Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Japan Scrubber-Dryers Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Japan Scrubber-Dryers Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Scrubber-Dryers Companies in Japan, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Japan Manufacturers Scrubber-Dryers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Scrubber-Dryers Players in Japan

3.8.1 List of Japan Tier 1 Scrubber-Dryers Companies

3.8.2 List of Japan Tier 2 and Tier 3 Scrubber-Dryers Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Japan Scrubber-Dryers Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Walk-behind Scrubber Dryer

4.1.3 Stand-on/Ride-on Scrubber Dryer

4.2 By Type – Japan Scrubber-Dryers Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Japan Scrubber-Dryers Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Japan Scrubber-Dryers Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Japan Scrubber-Dryers Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Japan Scrubber-Dryers Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Japan Scrubber-Dryers Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Japan Scrubber-Dryers Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Japan Scrubber-Dryers Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Japan Scrubber-Dryers Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Japan Scrubber-Dryers Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Commercial

5.1.3 Industrial

5.1.4 Institution

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application – Japan Scrubber-Dryers Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Japan Scrubber-Dryers Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Japan Scrubber-Dryers Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Japan Scrubber-Dryers Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Japan Scrubber-Dryers Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Japan Scrubber-Dryers Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Japan Scrubber-Dryers Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Japan Scrubber-Dryers Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Japan Scrubber-Dryers Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Tennant

6.1.1 Tennant Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Tennant Business Overview

6.1.3 Tennant Scrubber-Dryers Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Tennant Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Tennant Key News

6.2 Nilfisk

6.2.1 Nilfisk Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Nilfisk Business Overview

6.2.3 Nilfisk Scrubber-Dryers Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Nilfisk Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Nilfisk Key News

6.3 Karcher

6.3.1 Karcher Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Karcher Business Overview

6.3.3 Karcher Scrubber-Dryers Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Karcher Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Karcher Key News

6.4 Hako

6.4.1 Hako Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Hako Business Overview

6.4.3 Hako Scrubber-Dryers Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Hako Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Hako Key News

6.5 IPC Group

6.5.1 IPC Group Corporate Summary

6.5.2 IPC Group Business Overview

6.5.3 IPC Group Scrubber-Dryers Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 IPC Group Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.5.5 IPC Group Key News

6.6 Taski

6.6.1 Taski Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Taski Business Overview

6.6.3 Taski Scrubber-Dryers Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Taski Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Taski Key News

6.7 Numatic

6.6.1 Numatic Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Numatic Business Overview

6.6.3 Numatic Scrubber-Dryers Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Numatic Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Numatic Key News

6.8 Comac-Fimap

6.8.1 Comac-Fimap Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Comac-Fimap Business Overview

6.8.3 Comac-Fimap Scrubber-Dryers Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Comac-Fimap Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Comac-Fimap Key News

6.9 AMANO

6.9.1 AMANO Corporate Summary

6.9.2 AMANO Business Overview

6.9.3 AMANO Scrubber-Dryers Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 AMANO Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.9.5 AMANO Key News

6.10 RPS corporation

6.10.1 RPS corporation Corporate Summary

6.10.2 RPS corporation Business Overview

6.10.3 RPS corporation Scrubber-Dryers Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 RPS corporation Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.10.5 RPS corporation Key News

6.11 Adiatek

6.11.1 Adiatek Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Adiatek Scrubber-Dryers Business Overview

6.11.3 Adiatek Scrubber-Dryers Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Adiatek Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Adiatek Key News

6.12 Bennett

6.12.1 Bennett Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Bennett Scrubber-Dryers Business Overview

6.12.3 Bennett Scrubber-Dryers Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Bennett Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Bennett Key News

6.13 Cleanwill

6.13.1 Cleanwill Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Cleanwill Scrubber-Dryers Business Overview

6.13.3 Cleanwill Scrubber-Dryers Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Cleanwill Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Cleanwill Key News

6.14 Gaomei

6.14.1 Gaomei Corporate Summary

6.14.2 Gaomei Scrubber-Dryers Business Overview

6.14.3 Gaomei Scrubber-Dryers Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 Gaomei Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.14.5 Gaomei Key News

6.15 NSS

6.15.1 NSS Corporate Summary

6.15.2 NSS Scrubber-Dryers Business Overview

6.15.3 NSS Scrubber-Dryers Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 NSS Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.15.5 NSS Key News

6.16 Airuite

6.16.1 Airuite Corporate Summary

6.16.2 Airuite Scrubber-Dryers Business Overview

6.16.3 Airuite Scrubber-Dryers Major Product Offerings

6.16.4 Airuite Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.16.5 Airuite Key News

6.17 Gadlee

6.17.1 Gadlee Corporate Summary

6.17.2 Gadlee Scrubber-Dryers Business Overview

6.17.3 Gadlee Scrubber-Dryers Major Product Offerings

6.17.4 Gadlee Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.17.5 Gadlee Key News

7 Scrubber-Dryers Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Scrubber-Dryers Production Capacity and Value in Japan, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Japan Scrubber-Dryers Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Japan Scrubber-Dryers Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Japan Scrubber-Dryers Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Scrubber-Dryers Manufacturers in Japan

7.2.1 Japan Key Local Scrubber-Dryers Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Japan Key Local Scrubber-Dryers Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Japan Key Local Scrubber-Dryers Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Scrubber-Dryers Production Sold in Japan and Sold Other Than Japan by Manufacturers

7.3 Scrubber-Dryers Export and Import in Japan

7.3.1 Japan Scrubber-Dryers Export Market

7.3.2 Japan Scrubber-Dryers Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Japan Scrubber-Dryers Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Scrubber-Dryers Supply Chain Analysis

….….Continued

